Australia’s Biggest Carbon Emitter, AGL Energy, Launches Brand Campaign Via Big Red

    AGL Energy has launched a new creative brand platform and campaign inviting Australians to Join the Change via creative agency Big Red.

    The new brand platform aims to celebrate AGL’s 185-year history as one of Australia’s most iconic brands, while recognising that the world and energy industry are rapidly changing. Join the Change asks customers to be part of AGL’s positive momentum as the company looks to evolve its products and services to support customers on their sustainability journey and continues its significant investment in renewable energy.

    AGL, chief customer officer, Jo Egan said Join the Change represents a new advertising and communications tagline that encapsulates the change within both AGL and the energy industry. “We are thrilled to launch our new brand platform and invite everyone to Join the Change with AGL. As the industry changes, AGL is playing a leading role as we implement our new strategy to accelerate the decarbonisation of our customer and generation portfolios,” said Egan.

    “Join the Change invites all our different stakeholder groups, customers, investors, communities, and our employees to be part of the change as we move to a low carbon future. It is designed to showcase AGL’s wide array of products and services, our large renewable and firming asset generation portfolio and the various ways we are supporting our customers on Australia’s sustainability journey.”

    The initial campaign includes a series of TV commercials, which will be accompanied by out-of-home and online advertisements, as well as leveraged through social media.

    “AGL and our customers understand that the energy transition is of global importance and requires unity from government, industry and communities in working together for positive change. For our customers, this campaign speaks to how they can play their part in making their home or business more sustainable, whether with better management of energy usage, installation of solar and batteries or signing up for our electric vehicle subscription,” Egan said.

    “In launching Join the Change, we are not only highlighting the changes happening within AGL as we accelerate our decarbonisation strategy but inviting everyone to be part of this exciting journey to a more sustainable future.”

