Afterpaid 2024: Aussies Embrace Nostalgia, IRL Experiences & Fashion In A Year Of Unique Purchases

This year Australians turned to Afterpay not just for convenience and flexibility but for indulging in nostalgia and seizing experiences, as revealed in the Afterpaid 2024 report.

Drawing from anonymised insights across millions of transactions, the leading buy-now-pay-later platform offers a compelling snapshot of the trends that defined Australian shopping habits in 2024.

Embracing offline experiences

From Crocs to theme parks and bouquets of flowers, this year’s data highlights a growing focus on experiences, comfort, and everyday indulgences. The report also reveals an intriguing mix of microtrends – from the revival of press-on nails and bubble dresses to the enduring popularity of Nespresso pods and everyone’s new favourite dog – Bluey.

The Trends That Defined 2024

Experiences Are Everything:. From hotel stays to shows, events and experiences came out on top. From the iconic Royal Easter Show to 192,000 hotel bookings, Aussies are investing in moments that matter.

Casual Cool Takes Over: Comfort is king in fashion this year. Sales of kitten heels skyrocketed by 164%, while the iconic Adidas Sambas saw an impressive 231% increase, highlighting a trend toward stylish, laid-back footwear.

Retro Revival: Press-on nails made a surprising comeback, with a set sold every 2.8 minutes (↑ 678%) while bubble dresses are also back on the scene (↑ 575%).

Tech on the Rise: Australians are embracing modern conveniences, with electric scooter sales up by 35%, gaming chairs by 34%, and smartwatches by 23%. These tech items underscore a growing trend toward smart, efficient living.

Kids & Toys: Bluey merchandise led the way (↑ 83%), while Barbie-related items took a backseat (↓19%) following 2023’s Barbenheimer craze.

Sports & Outdoors: Pickleball gear sales surged by 25%, reflecting the sport’s growing popularity. The Brisbane Lions celebrated victories both on and off the field, with merchandise sales up by 29%, while Sydney Swans gear saw a 27% increase.

Mapping the Purchases

Bluey Mania Sweeps NSW: Bluey-related toy sales surged (↑ 83%), with 35,200 items being sold in New South Wales alone.

Victoria’s Unique Spending Style: Victorians took the lead in intimate apparel, spending more on bras per capita than any other state, with an average expenditure of $34 per item. This trend highlights a focus on personal style and comfort.

Pokemon Collectibles Dominate NSW: New South Wales emerged as the epicenter for Pokémon enthusiasts, with an impressive 212,400 Pokémon card products purchased throughout the year, showcasing a strong passion for niche collectibles.

QLD and Tasmania’s Intimate choices: In Queensland and Tasmania, personal pleasure items like vibrators, lubricants, and clitoral-suction toys were particularly popular, reflecting a trend towards self-care and exploration.

Generational Checkout Choices

Gen Z’s Thrills and Tech Fixes: Gen Z (ages 18-26) showed a strong affinity for excitement and practicality. Warner Bros. Movie World’s Fright Night captivated this generation, while they also dominated phone screen repair services, accounting for almost half (46%) of all repairs.

Millennials’ Family Focus: Millennial parents aged 27-42 led the charge in Bluey purchases, making up 60% of these sales. Additionally, two in five phone screen repairs, popular among Gen Z, were also utilized by this tech-savvy generation, highlighting their dual focus on family and functionality.

When Everyone Hit ‘Add to Cart’

Well-Organised Afterpayers: In a surprising twist, January 31st emerged as the most popular day for purchasing flower-related items, well ahead of the Valentine’s Day rush, showcasing the foresight of organised Afterpayers.

Sizzling Pizza Oven Demand: As temperatures plummeted, sales of pizza ovens surged, with August 18th emerging as the peak day—perhaps influenced by Afterpay Day sales, highlighting the appeal of cozy culinary experiences.

Beauty Blooms with Afterpay: Afterpay isn’t just for physical products but also for beauty services. Manicures reached their height of popularity on August 14th, illustrating how consumers are embracing self-care through convenient payment options.

Afterpay Trends Expert, Amanda Shannahan-Moore said: “This year’s Afterpaid 2024 data not only highlights a nostalgic journey but also shows how Australians are prioritising experiences and comfort, reflecting a unique blend of past and present in their purchasing decisions. Iconic throwbacks like press-on nails and Crocs made a major comeback, while Aussies also splurged on real-life moments, experiences tickets dominating Afterpay’s top purchases of the year.”