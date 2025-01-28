AFL Taps 72andSunny To Launch 2025 Season

The Australian Football League (AFL) has engaged 72andSunny to launch the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

72andSunny will be tasked with developing a new brand campaign that will inform the league’s activity in 2025, commencing with the season’s Opening Round.

Through advertising, social media, and media partnerships, the goal is to invite new audiences into the game – particularly younger and CALD (Culturally and Linguistically Diverse) audiences.

The appointment builds on 72andSunny’s experience in sport. Globally, the agency has worked with brands such as Adidas, Under Armour, and the NFL. More locally in ANZ, 72andSunny’s recent projects include Google’s partnership with the AFL and AO.

“We were looking for a creative agency who understands modern culture and how to build enduring platforms that connect with new audiences. 72andSunny stood out, and their ability for story telling and audience engagement will help our game to grow,” said AFL general manager fan, Amanda Romeo.

“We’re inspired to collaborate with this ambitious team and by the possibilities we can unlock together. Australian Rules Football is such an iconic part of Australian culture, with such a rich subculture and heritage, helping them drive relevance with Modern Australia more broadly is the kind of challenge we love,” said Ross Berthinussen, president ANZ, 72andSunny.

The work is in development now and will launch for the AFL Opening Round, in March 2025.

