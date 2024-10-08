AFFINITY Wins Third IPA Silver Award

AFFINITY has been awarded its third IPA Silver Effectiveness Award for its case study with Concierge Carwash. This latest recognition across borders brings AFFINITY’s total to seven IPA awards, including one Gold and three special awards, making it the only Australian company with so many IPA nods.

This award celebrates AFFINITY’s innovative approach to driving sales while delivering measurable business growth in a highly competitive sector. This case proves that creativity, even in the smallest details, is essential for business and brand growth. Every brand touchpoint, like a simple text message, offers an opportunity.

“Twilio sends over 140 billion commercial messages annually, most of which are likely uninspiring. The Concierge Carwash case shows how neglecting these moments wastes potential, while a well-crafted, creative message can engage customers, build brand memory, and deliver transformational outcomes,” said Luke Brown, CEO of AFFINITY. “Targeting light customers also drives impressive results, reinforcing their importance as key growth drivers. The campaign’s impact was outstanding, delivering record-high revenue for a client despite pandemic challenges.”

“In an era of spam and privacy concerns, this case demonstrates how even a creative text message can surprise and delight customers, offering a welcome contrast to typical transactional messages,” he added.

Key insights from the campaign:

Returning customers increase: Returning customers increased by 62%.

Revenue Boost: The campaign generated millions in incremental revenue, over-delivering the target by 5.4 times.

Lost customers won back: The campaign saw a 21.9% increase in lost customers won back, exceeding the original target by 437%.

Average car wash spend: The average cost per wash increased by 15.3%, maintaining the business’s premium positioning.

Return on Investment (ROI): The campaign delivered a 1,988% ROI, equating to a profit of $19.88 for every dollar spent.

This campaign showcases the effectiveness of immediate, action-oriented marketing, and because it was part of an ongoing lifecycle strategy, it continually builds towards the long-term success for the business.

This year’s IPA Effectiveness Awards were particularly competitive, highlighting a wide array of marketing innovations. AFFINITY’s win underscores the agency’s versatility in adapting to different brand strategies, whether focusing on enduring customer relationships or achieving quick and sustained wins in market share.