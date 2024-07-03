NewsletterTechnology

Adobe Promotes Keith Eadie To Lead APAC Business

B&T Magazine
B&T Magazine
2 Min Read

Adobe today announced the appointment of Keith Eadie as general manager, Asia Pacific (APAC).

In this role, Eadie will lead Adobe’s business across the region, reporting to Stephen Frieder, chief revenue officer, Adobe Enterprise.

“Keith Eadie is a transformational business leader with a track record of driving success across teams and value to our customers. Under Keith’s leadership, I’m excited to see the APAC region continue to build on its strong growth trajectory,” said Frieder.

Eadie joined Adobe almost seven years ago through the acquisition of TubeMogul, where he was chief marketing and strategy officer. At Adobe, Eadie has led several divisions, including Adobe Advertising, Adobe Analytics and Adobe Sign. In 2022, he moved to Singapore to lead International Product Marketing for Adobe’s Digital Experience business.

Most recently, he led Digital Experience Strategy and GTM for APAC and Japan. His expertise combines product and marketing innovation, with strong business acumen and a passion for bringing people together to drive growth.

“As the digital economy continues to expand, and in the era of generative AI, business leaders across APAC are looking to deliver next-generation experiences for their customers. I’m excited for the opportunity to lead an exceptional team and to work with our customers and partners to empower them to drive experience-led growth,” said Eadie.

Adobe’s world-leading technology enables our customers to unleash their creativity, accelerate document productivity, and power digital businesses. Adobe’s products expand the Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions that enterprises have relied on to bring data, content and customer journeys together to delight customers and build loyalty over time. In the era of generative AI, Adobe is providing a roadmap to help brands activate AI to deliver customer value and capture the massive opportunity in driving personalisation at scale.

Related posts:

  1. Adobe Changes How Brands Manage Millions Of Creative Assets With Gen AI-Powered Content Hub
  2. R/GA Australia Launches Search Intelligence Offering
  3. Saatchis Appoints Rachel Walker As Chief Strategy Officer
  4. Dailymotion Advertising Partners With Scroll Media Ad Network
TAGGED:
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Follow:
B&T is the leading publication for Australia's advertising, marketing, media and PR industries since 1950.

Latest News

Jane Waterhouse says the current workplace culture of vulnerability needs an overhaul.
Jane Waterhouse: Why Brené Brown Makes Me Frown
The Link Between Concept & Execution: B&T Reveals The Best Of The Best Creative Strategists!
Tourism Noosa's The Sweet Life campaign.
Noosa Calls On Visitors To Experience ‘The Sweet Life’
Dailymotion Advertising Partners With Scroll Media Ad Network
Register Lost your password?