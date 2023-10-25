Adland Fares Poorly In Office Sex Poll, As Study Reveals Women More Likely To Have Office Flings Than Men

A new study has revealed that the advertising and marketing industries are one of the most faithful and least likely to dabble in an affair with a colleague.

Albeit a UK one, the study was done by online gambling platform RANT Casino and revealed that people in sales were most likely to dip their pencil in the company ink! It also appears to debunk the myth that the airline industry is the most randiest.

RANT Casino said the survey was based on 3800 individuals across the UK to ultimately reveal the industries serving as hotbeds for workplace affairs where infidelity thrives.

When it comes to marketing, media and PR, the study found that less than one per cent (0.9 per cent) admitted to shagging a colleague.

Sales topped the list for infidelity, with teachers and educators the second profession most likely to cheat and healthcare workers taking the bronze.

Those employed in science and pharmaceuticals were the professions least likely to have an office affair.

Interestingly, 52.6 per cent of females surveyed admitted to having an office dalliance, while only 45.1 per cent of men admitted they had serviced a colleague.

Excitingly, 24.8 per cent confessed they’d tupped a workmate in the actual office.

Check out all the survey’s full results below: