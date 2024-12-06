Adidas Taps Lionel Messi & Wife Antonela Roccuzzo To Spruik Essentials Collection Via Mother Berlin

Adidas has launched a new collection of “sport-style co-ords”, Adidas Essentials, and enlisted entrepreneur and philanthropist, Antonela Roccuzzo and her husband Lionel Messi to help spruik its new sporty numbers with the help of Mother Berlin.

The collection was crafted using soft to touch fabrics to embody the comfort felt when surrounded by family, hence the campaign’s more informal and decidedly un-performance setting.

Speaking about the new line and joining the adidas family, Roccuzzo, said:

“I am really excited to be fronting adidas Sportswear’s new campaign and it feels really special that I am joining the same adidas family that has played such a large role in Leo’s career, and our own family’s life, for so many years. Family is so important to me, so it feels right to kick off our partnership by celebrating this concept and feeling through the adidas Essentials collection. Sport inspired looks are something that I have grown to love over the years, particularly for my day to day – like when I attend matches to support Leo or my boys, or travelling and running work errands. It’s great that I can add these comfort-first fits into the mix.”

Messi, meanwhile, had this to say:

“Whilst I have been a part of the adidas family for so many years and created so many unforgettable memories, fronting my first ever campaign with the brand alongside Antonela feels extra special – especially as it is one that is rooted in celebrating the love and comfort of family. I have grown up with Antonela, and I have also grown up with adidas, so it is incredible that these two parts of my life can now come together. Over the years, my style has definitely evolved and since joining Inter Miami I have started to enjoy wearing brighter, bolder colours, which the adidas Essentials collection certainly embraces. I am always a comfort-first type of person, as I am mostly training or with my family, and I love that I can mix and match the hero pieces from the collection in a way that works for me yet still look sharp no matter where life takes me.”

Alexander Nowak, chief creative officer for Mother Berlin, added: “Taking inspiration from lifestyle magazines from the last few decades, with the aim of creating a family portrait that will go down in our visual memory. ‘Essentially Family’ showcases Antonela as a star in her own right, and next to her is a very human Messi, who is not portrayed as a footballer, but as a husband – and this campaign captures an interesting moment in time between an iconic couple.”

Credits

Brand: adidas

Product range: adidas Essentials

Campaign: Essentially Family

Creative: Mother Berlin

Strategy: Mother Berlin

Photography: Alex de Mora through DMB

Production: Smuggler