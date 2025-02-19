Adform expands APAC leadership team to scale regional growth

Adform has promoted Amy Jansen-Flynn to vice president, Juozas Petravicius (JP) to director, technical solutions and Finley Matheson has moved from Adform UK into the role of regional account director.

Adform said that Jansen-Flynn has played a pivotal role in the business’ growth since its entry to the market in 2016, leading market expansion and building a high performing team across Pre-Sales, Customer Success, and New Business.

Petravicius will lead Adform’s technical consulting for APAC, delivering the design and implementation of tailored solutions, ensuring growth and success for Adform customers. He brings extensive experience in technical consulting and solutions architecture across the full programmatic supply chain, along with a deep understanding of the Adform platform. His expertise in identity ecosystems and significant experience working with customers across APAC will be invaluable to Adform’s growth in the region.

Matheson will lead strategic growth of Adform’s key accounts in the region and strengthen relationships with global agency holding groups. Prior to Adform, he spent nearly four years at MediaMath, where he led agency development across Europe. His expertise in digital strategy and business development will be instrumental in expanding Adform’s market share and fostering long-term client success in APAC.

Jansen-Flynn commented, “I’m excited to take on the role of VP and continue driving Adform’s success in APAC. I couldn’t be happier to have Finley and JP stepping into their new roles, it’s a privilege to have such impressive talent in the team. I’m looking forward to continuing our great work with clients in the region and delivering ongoing growth for Adform. This year will be a big one with some game-changing releases, a focussed effort on retail media solutions, and our ongoing delivery of the world’s most powerful and safe media buying platform.”

Bartosz Malinowski, Regional President, CEE, MEA & APAC, commented, “Adform remains committed to recognising and nurturing outstanding talent within the organisation. Amy’s promotion is a testament to her significant contributions and strategic vision, as well as her ongoing commitment to innovation. Her leadership, combined with Juozas and Finley’s technical and commercial expertise, will be pivotal as we continue to accelerate growth in the APAC region and support clients to optimise their advertising in a post-cookie world.”