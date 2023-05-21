ABC Launches Review Into How It Handles Racism After Stan Grant Exits

ABC Launches Review Into How It Handles Racism After Stan Grant Exits
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Government broadcaster, the ABC, is launching a review into how it handles racism after journalist Stan Grant left the firm after being subject to “relentless” racial abuse and being unsupported by senior figures at the TV channel.

ABC managing director David Anderson announced the review on Sunday in an all-staff email on Sunday, apologizing to Grant and expressing sadness that Grant has been subject to such “sickening behavior”.

On Friday Grant resigned after the fallout from the “heavily criticised” coverage of King Charles’s coronation earlier this month left him “dispirited”.

“I am writing this because no one at the ABC – whose producers invited me on to their coronation coverage as a guest – has uttered one word of public support. Not one ABC executive has publicly refuted the lies written or spoken about me. I don’t hold any individual responsible; this is an institutional failure,” Grant said in a letter on the ABC website.

In his email to staff on Sunday, Mr Anderson said: “The ABC is never above scrutiny or criticism. However, the nature of the anti-ABC reporting from some commercial media outlets is sustained and vitriolic.

“This has real-world consequences for ABC presenters and journalists who are personally ­attacked and vilified. How the ABC supports people in these moments is important.

“Stan Grant has stated that he has not felt publicly supported. For this, I apologise to Stan.

“The ABC endeavours to support its staff in the unfortunate moments when there is external abuse directed at them.”

Since Grant stepped down on Friday, a number of former and current ABC staff have come forward and spoken about how the broadcaster treats its “non-white staff”.

Quoted in The Australian, Pakistani-Australian comedian Sami Shah said on Sunday: “My time at the ABC was some of the most exhausting and unrelenting racism I’ve ever experienced. From audiences, but especially from management who dismissed its severity and in the end practised it themselves. And that was just two years in local radio.

“Stan Grant’s experiences would be on a level I can’t imagine,” he said.

Osman Faruqi, who was born in Pakistan and is culture news editor for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald, wrote a column in the weekend newspaper about his experiences at the ABC.

“The higher up the organisation you go, the fewer and fewer diverse faces you see (of the 17 ­people that comprise the ABC’s leadership team and board, only one is not white), contributing to a culture that is, at best, dismissive of the needs and concerns of staff and audience who aren’t white and, at worst, actively hostile to them,” he said.

The Project’s co-host and ABC radio presenter ­Michael Hing said that he had “considered leaving the ABC ­several times over the years ­because of the ongoing racial abuse that all white management teams are too often incapable of (fully) understanding.”

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

anti-racism coronation the abc

Latest News

Indie Agency HERO Wins Simply Energy’s Creative
  • Advertising

Indie Agency HERO Wins Simply Energy’s Creative

Simply Energy has appointed independent agency HERO as its new integrated creative agency partner following a competitive pitch. HERO will now be responsible for Simply Energy’s creative and strategy for brand, customer acquisition and customer marketing. Penny Maher, Simply Energy general manager marketing and digital experience said, “We were looking for a full service agency […]

Delivering True Business Value Through Marketing Automation
  • Media
  • Opinion

Delivering True Business Value Through Marketing Automation

In this guest post, Sophie Crisp, head of digital at n3 Hub, tells you everything you need to know about marketing automation and making it work to improve your bottomline… In an effort to improve the effectiveness of campaigns and deliver an improved bottom line, increasing numbers of organisations are harnessing the power of marketing […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Three Ways To Flip Risk Aversion & Unlock Innovation
  • Opinion

Three Ways To Flip Risk Aversion & Unlock Innovation

Zoe Aitken (lead image) is the head of consulting at leading behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. In her latest post for B&T, Aitken offers surefire tips to unlock anyone’s or any team’s innovative side… Fear of failure is one of […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Specsavers Launches New Should’ve Gone To Specsavers Ad Campaign ‘Fishing Trip’
  • Marketing

Specsavers Launches New Should’ve Gone To Specsavers Ad Campaign ‘Fishing Trip’

The award-winning campaign, which has captivated the brand’s audiences in major global markets for over twenty years celebrates 15 years in Australia. Debuting yesterday on Channel Nine and Seven News, the 30-second ad features a father and son on a fishing adventure – the two of them settled on a boat in the middle of […]

The concept of carbon neutral and net zero. natural environment A climate-neutral long-term strategy greenhouse gas emissions targets with green net center icon on hand cap and green background
  • Advertising

PubMatic Partners With SeenThis To Reduce Digital Video Ad Carbon Emissions

Adtech firm PubMatic has partnered with video streaming technology company SeenThis to reduce the carbon emissions generated through digital advertising. The partnership will give brands and agencies an easy way to shift their buying behaviour in favour of more sustainable media, without compromising on advertising performance. SeenThis’ tech allows advertisers to stream high-resolution video content […]

Blobfish International Appoints UK Partnerships Director As It Continues Rapid European Expansion
  • Marketing

Blobfish International Appoints UK Partnerships Director As It Continues Rapid European Expansion

The sampling network, Blobfish International, has announced the appointment of Amanda Grainger as its UK partnerships director as it continues to grow its UK footprint. Grainger will be responsible for managing all major client partners across Blobfish’s UK sampling and activation campaigns, while also exploring new sampling channel partnerships throughout Europe. Grainger comes to Blobfish […]

MiQ Announced Luke Burr As Its Victorian Sales Director
  • Marketing

MiQ Announced Luke Burr As Its Victorian Sales Director

MiQ managing director, Fiona Roberts today announced the appointment of Luke Burr as Victorian sales director, Independents as the programmatic company expands its commercial team. Burr comes to MiQ from Yahoo Inc where he was head of sales, Victoria and in the new role he will be responsible for leading MiQ’s commercial plans to grow […]

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
  • Media

Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
  • Marketing

Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
  • Marketing

Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]