ABC Channels Love Island In New ‘Always Free. Always Entertaining’ Campaign Via Howatson+Company

ABC has channeled Love Island and teen sci-fi tropes in its new campaign videos via Howatson+Company. The campaign builds on the launch of ABC iView ‘s brand platform “Always Free. Always Entertaining”.

“Always Free. Always Entertaining” was created to address all-time high streaming prices and the cost-of-living crisis being in full swing, forcing millions of Aussies to decide which streaming subscriptions to cancel. As a completely free streaming service, with drama, comedy, sport, news, kids shows and more, ABC iView aims to answer this consumer need.

The campaign will run on BVOD, cinema, pre-roll, digital and social, supported by OOH.

Credits:

Client: Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Director of Audiences, ABC (Acting): Karen Madden

Group Marketing Manager Screen, ABC: Sarah McDonald

Marketing Manager Screen, ABC: Siobhan McGeown

ABC Head of Media: Sally Phelps

ABC Media Planning Lead: Rachel Brown

Agency: Howatson+Company

Chief Creative Officer: Gavin Chimes

Chief Strategy Officer: Dom Hickey

Creative Directors: Scott Zuliani, Simon Friedlander

Head of Production: Holly Alexander

Associate Design Director: Jo Cao

Studio Lead: Simon Merrifield

Finished Artist: Patrick Rivera

Group Business Director: Belle Simmonds

Senior Business Manager: Lucy Stock

Junior Producer: Charlotte Breene

Production Company: FINCH Company

Director: Freddy Mandy

MD: Corey Esse

EP: Loren Bradley

Producer: Kate Menzies

DOP: Germain McMicking

Production Designer: Brant Fraser

Costume: Janai Anselmi

Casting: Felicity, Byrne Casting

Post: The Editors

Editor: Jack Hutchings

Colourist: Ben Eagleton

Online Editor: Matt Edwards

Music & Audio Prod: Heckler Sound