ABC Channels Love Island In New ‘Always Free. Always Entertaining’ Campaign Via Howatson+Company

ABC has channeled Love Island and teen sci-fi tropes in its new campaign videos via Howatson+Company. The campaign builds on the launch of ABC iView ‘s brand platform “Always Free. Always Entertaining”.
“Always Free. Always Entertaining” was created to address all-time high streaming prices and the cost-of-living crisis being in full swing, forcing millions of Aussies to decide which streaming subscriptions to cancel. As a completely free streaming service, with drama, comedy, sport, news, kids shows and more, ABC iView aims to answer this consumer need.
The campaign will run on BVOD, cinema, pre-roll, digital and social, supported by OOH.
Credits:
Client: Australian Broadcasting Corporation
Director of Audiences, ABC (Acting): Karen Madden
Group Marketing Manager Screen, ABC: Sarah McDonald
Marketing Manager Screen, ABC: Siobhan McGeown
ABC Head of Media: Sally Phelps
ABC Media Planning Lead: Rachel Brown
Agency: Howatson+Company
Chief Creative Officer: Gavin Chimes
Chief Strategy Officer: Dom Hickey
Creative Directors: Scott Zuliani, Simon Friedlander
Head of Production: Holly Alexander
Associate Design Director: Jo Cao
Studio Lead: Simon Merrifield
Finished Artist: Patrick Rivera
Group Business Director: Belle Simmonds
Senior Business Manager: Lucy Stock
Junior Producer: Charlotte Breene
Production Company: FINCH Company
Director: Freddy Mandy
MD: Corey Esse
EP: Loren Bradley
Producer: Kate Menzies
DOP: Germain McMicking
Production Designer: Brant Fraser
Costume: Janai Anselmi
Casting: Felicity, Byrne Casting
Post: The Editors
Editor: Jack Hutchings
Colourist: Ben Eagleton
Online Editor: Matt Edwards
Music & Audio Prod: Heckler Sound