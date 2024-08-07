Abbie Chatfield’s FBoy Island Inks Deal With Vodka Cruiser & Snaffle

Foxtel Media today announced two exciting new partnerships with Vodka Cruiser and Snaffle for a sizzling new season of dating reality TV show, FBoy Island.

Hosted by reality star Abbie Chatfield, FBoy Island flips the script on traditional dating formats with drama, romance and spice at its core and is particularly popular amongst the 18-34 cohort. This is Vodka Cruiser’s and Snaffle’s first BINGE collaborations, with both brands coming on board to capture the attention of this demographic.

The FBoy Island campaign is also Vodka Cruiser’s first-ever integrated partnership for a BINGE Original unscripted format. The integrated cross-platform campaign includes incidental product placement in the show, as well as new BINGE streaming sponsored assets, such as billboards and commercial playouts. In another first for BINGE, the campaign also features a bespoke integrated television commercial shot on set during an elimination scene and a social media series featuring the cast of ladies looking for love – Krystal Thomas, Ally Woodfall and Nicole Mitrov.

Angelique Kyritsis, brand manager at Asahi, Vodka Cruisers’ parent company, said, “With the buzz and excitement surrounding the second season of FBoy Island, we knew BINGE was the ideal platform for Vodka Cruiser’s new Cola flavour. We’re excited to be partnering with BINGE on this initiative and to participate in the contestants’ journeys to finding true love while enjoying the experience, which is what Vodka Cruiser is all about.”

Snaffle, an ecommerce store with built-in consumer finance, will launch its first-ever public activation and partnership with BINGE. Utilising talent appearances, competition elements and a strategic social media campaign in collaboration with BINGE, the campaign promotes “getting what you want, when you want” with Snaffle, the “home of bite-sized payments”.

Paul Winslow, chief marketing officer at Snaffle, said, “The Snaffle Strut is an encapsulation of how you feel when you shop with us and get what you want, when you want, for bite-sized payments that still leave cash in your pocket to enjoy everyday life. We found an ideal fit with BINGE’s FBoy Island, which shows off people strutting in the way our customers might, and also hits our key demographic.”

FBoy Island’s second season kicked off on 5 August.

Nev Hasan, Chief Sales Officer at Foxtel Media, said, “At Foxtel Media, our commitment to watchability drives us to new heights of creative campaign integration. For the first time on BINGE, Vodka Cruiser will debut a custom TV commercial filmed on the set of FBoy Island, seamlessly incorporating the Vodka Cruiser’s new cola flavour into the flow of the show.

“Additionally, Abbie Chatfield will teach the ‘FBoy Island / Snaffle Strut,’ offering an exciting off-screen engagement opportunity for Snaffle. These dynamic partnerships will spice up the new season of FBoy Island, promising fans a blend of fun, excitement, and enjoyment.”