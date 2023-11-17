AANA To Release Exposure Draft Of Environmental Claims Code This Year

  • IMG_7439
  • IMG_7430
  • IMG_7436
1 / 3
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden



The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has revealed its plans for the remainder of 2023 and next year, with CEO Josh Faulks (lead image) announcing it would release an Exposure Draft of the Environmental Claims Code next month.

Faulks announced the plan at an exclusive event at Calyx in the Sydney Royal Botanic Gardens. The Exposure Draft would aim to restore consumer faith in environmental claims and create clear standards, giving businesses the confidence to talk about their sustainability initiatives.

Faulks also revealed that AANA would engage the rest of the industry to push back on proposals to ban advertising across multiple segments including gambling and food and beverages. The AANA will also be active in the wrangling over the Privacy Act reforms, ensuring that there is a “balance between the right to advertise responsibly with the protection of privacy”.

“AANA is poised for an exciting and dynamic year in 2024, focused on delivering value to members. We’ve listened to what our members need and have responded with more opportunities to connect and grow”, said Faulks.

“I am incredibly proud of the team’s achievements, our ambitious plans, and more than anything, our unwavering commitment to work with you to build a better industry”.

Faulks also revealed that the AANA will continue to collaborate with Cannes in Cairns to ensure that the content is relevant and stimulating for advertisers and marketers.

The industry body’s popular CMO dinners are also set to continue next year and it is expanding its Marketing Masterclass format in 2024, offering members the latest insights on key industry topics with ample opportunities to connect and network.

It is also introducing an online on-demand Code Training early next year which will be freely available to its members members.

The body said that this course would be “essential training for all marketers” in Australia and “will help lift standards across the industry”.

AANA also announced a new partnership with Deakin University to offer micro-credentials for critical marketing skills in 2024. These micro-credentials can be applied as credits towards postgraduate marketing qualifications, further supporting the professional development of AANA’s members.

Faulks also revealed that AANA’s RESET conference is moving to the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Circular Quay and this year’s theme is “REST for Growth”. Richard Oppy, VP of global brands at ABInBev will be taking to the stage, flying in from New York




Please login with linkedin to comment

AANA

Latest News

Australia’s Nation Brand Jumps To 9th In World According To Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index

    Australia’s Nation Brand Jumps To 9th In World According To Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index

    Australia has risen to be ranked the world’s ninth strongest nation brand according to the annual Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands Index, up one position since last year. The Nation Brand Index measures the global standing of 60 nations according to six categories: People, Governance, Exports, Culture, Tourism and Immigration & Investment. Australia scored in the top […]

    150 Virgin Cruises Given Away In Massive Marketing Stunt From Sir Richard Branson
    • Marketing

    150 Virgin Cruises Given Away In Massive Marketing Stunt From Sir Richard Branson

    In a life-changing marketing stunt, Sir Richard Branson has gifted more than 150 passengers onboard a Virgin Australia flight from Melbourne to Hobart a free Virgin Voyages sailing to celebrate the cruise line’s arrival in Australia next month. A Facetime call from the founder of Virgin over the plane’s PA system left passengers stunned when […]

    “When Social Injustice Smacks You In The Face, You Have No Choice But To Tackle It Head On,” – Mariam Veiszadeh Recognised As Most Influential Young Asian-Australian
    • Media

    “When Social Injustice Smacks You In The Face, You Have No Choice But To Tackle It Head On,” – Mariam Veiszadeh Recognised As Most Influential Young Asian-Australian

    Mariam Veiszadeh, CEO of Media Diversity Australia, has been named as the country’s most influential young Asian-Australian for her work advocating for systemic change across Australian media. The country’s most influential Asian-Australians were recognised this week in the Asian-Australian Leadership Awards. Veiszadeh’s accolade comes as new data shows when applying for jobs, ethnic minorities received half […]

    SCA Nabs Sam Keogh From JCDecaux
    • Media

    SCA Nabs Sam Keogh From JCDecaux

    Sam Keogh shifts over to the radio biz for new role. Refrains from wearing his Nicklelback T-shirt on the first day.

    Image lead story Things Get Wild At TMA Class Of 2023 Ripplefest Event
    • Marketing

    Things Get Wild At TMA Class Of 2023 Ripplefest Event

    Marketing luminaries from around the country gathered at Sydney venue Fortress on Wednesday night to celebrate the latest The Marketing Academy cohort of scholars as they graduated from their year-long leadership program. The event, run by the graduating class, was billed as ‘Ripplefest’ and featured a range of initiatives, designed to have an ongoing impact […]

    B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 2!
    • Advertising

    B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Part 2!

    It’s the second instalment of our search for Australia’s greatest ad! Yesterday, we revealed the first 20 to make our shortlist. You can cast your vote for the best Aussie ad of all time at the bottom of this article. And feel free to suggest any that you think we might have missed — they […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Industry Legends Fill The Inaugural Cannes in Cairns Advisory Board
    • Advertising

    Industry Legends Fill The Inaugural Cannes in Cairns Advisory Board

    Cannes in Cairns is pleased to reveal an expert advisory board of some of APAC’s finest creative minds. Providing critical thinking, expert knowledge and one heck of a sounding board, no less than 15 leaders have been hand-picked to help shape content for the APAC Festival of Creativity that takes place from 4-7 June 2024. […]

    New Compendium Launches To Help Improve Poor Briefing By BetterBriefs
    • Marketing

    New Compendium Launches To Help Improve Poor Briefing By BetterBriefs

    To help improve the global issue of poor briefing, BetterBriefs has partnered with the IPA and The Marketoonist Tom Fishburne to release a new compendium featuring stats-backed satirical cartoons accompanied by punchy industry opinion from Mark Ritson, Peter Field, Daryl Fielding and more.