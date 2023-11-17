AANA To Release Exposure Draft Of Environmental Claims Code This Year

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has revealed its plans for the remainder of 2023 and next year, with CEO Josh Faulks (lead image) announcing it would release an Exposure Draft of the Environmental Claims Code next month.

Faulks announced the plan at an exclusive event at Calyx in the Sydney Royal Botanic Gardens. The Exposure Draft would aim to restore consumer faith in environmental claims and create clear standards, giving businesses the confidence to talk about their sustainability initiatives.

Faulks also revealed that AANA would engage the rest of the industry to push back on proposals to ban advertising across multiple segments including gambling and food and beverages. The AANA will also be active in the wrangling over the Privacy Act reforms, ensuring that there is a “balance between the right to advertise responsibly with the protection of privacy”.

“AANA is poised for an exciting and dynamic year in 2024, focused on delivering value to members. We’ve listened to what our members need and have responded with more opportunities to connect and grow”, said Faulks.

“I am incredibly proud of the team’s achievements, our ambitious plans, and more than anything, our unwavering commitment to work with you to build a better industry”.

Faulks also revealed that the AANA will continue to collaborate with Cannes in Cairns to ensure that the content is relevant and stimulating for advertisers and marketers.

The industry body’s popular CMO dinners are also set to continue next year and it is expanding its Marketing Masterclass format in 2024, offering members the latest insights on key industry topics with ample opportunities to connect and network.

It is also introducing an online on-demand Code Training early next year which will be freely available to its members members.

The body said that this course would be “essential training for all marketers” in Australia and “will help lift standards across the industry”.

AANA also announced a new partnership with Deakin University to offer micro-credentials for critical marketing skills in 2024. These micro-credentials can be applied as credits towards postgraduate marketing qualifications, further supporting the professional development of AANA’s members.

Faulks also revealed that AANA’s RESET conference is moving to the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Circular Quay and this year’s theme is “REST for Growth”. Richard Oppy, VP of global brands at ABInBev will be taking to the stage, flying in from New York