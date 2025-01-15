MarketingNewsletter

AANA Appoints Stacey Knox As Director, Member Engagement & Events

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has appointed former Coca-Cola, Subaru and News Corp marketer Stacey Knox as its new director, member engagement and events.

In her new role, Knox will focus on driving member engagement and delivering exceptional value to the AANA community.

Josh Faulks, CEO, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Stacey to the AANA team. Her extensive expertise across the marketing industry and proven ability to drive strategic growth will be instrumental as we strengthen connections with our members and expand our impact across the industry.”

Knox said: “I’m truly excited to join the AANA team and contribute to the growth of this vital community. I look forward to building strong relationships with our members, fostering collaboration, and delivering initiatives that shape the future of a trusted and sustainable marketing industry.”

Previously, Knox held senior leadership roles in marketing, media, and partnerships with iconic brands such as Coca-Cola, NewsCorp, and Inchcape. Most recently, she provided consultancy services to media and marketing agencies across Australia and New Zealand, specialising in partnerships, events, commercial efficiencies, and organisational transformation.

