AAMI Houses Pop Up Across Australia

AAMI houses have started popping up across Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne. The eight murals that mimic the outlook of a home, complete with a broken window, promote the iconic “Lucky You’re With AAMI” slogan by highlighting the benefit of the insurance provider when things take a bad turn.

With so much clutter in the market, AAMI searched for an interesting and innovative way to stand out and thread positive engagement and character through media placements.

As part of the recent “Because Australia” launch, AAMI was looking for disruptive media tactics across high-attention placements to complement its new brand campaign. Specifically, it wanted to have a single-minded message in the market through out-of-home channels, knowing that you only have a few seconds to engage the audience.

“This has been such a fun creative extension to our recent AAMI brand launch “Because Australia”. These murals encourage the audience to discover their own personal connection with the ‘you’re’ in the headline, so they know when they are unlucky, AAMI are there to support them. We have really loved showcasing our distinctive AAMI brand in an impactful way compared to most standard Out Of Home campaigns out there,” Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of brand & content at Suncorp Group told B&T.

The Murals were brought to life with XO MEDIA GROUP, which commissioned local artists across Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne, developing a total of 8 Murals across the city centres.

