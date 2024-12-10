A Very Demure 2024: The Trends That Had Social Media Buzzing This Year

2024 is almost over, and, as ever, social media has been a dominant force. But what were the big trends? What were the moments that kept us talking for weeks?

From a demure get-ready with me to a search for a man in finance and some cute and cuddly friends, here are the biggest social media trends and moments of 2024.

Very Demure, Very Mindful

Demure, a word that used to make you think of your grandmother’s tea parties, was in 2024 one of the hottest trends on TikTok, thanks to Jools Lebron. In her videos, Jools gives a cheeky spin on how to be “very demure” in everything from work to family trips, teaching her followers to show up presentable and polite, whether they’re attending a drag show or picking up a forgotten ID at the bar. It’s all about that subtle, almost ironic femininity, where being modest and composed is paired with a wink at traditional expectations.

This fresh take on “demure” caught on rapidly, with big brands applauding Jools’ approach to everyday life and creating their own “very demure” videos.

In the perfect blend of humour and elegance, Jools made “quiet luxury” a playful, relatable vibe, with videos showing how to keep it modest yet stylish—even while dealing with a hangover, smeared makeup, and Taco Bell stains in your hair.

Looking For A Man In Finance

Just in time for US Summer, TikTok launched a new summer anthem, and it all started with a woman singing about the perfect man—specifically, one “in finance” who’s 6ft 5, with blue eyes, and maybe a trust fund to boot.

The catchy tune, originally posted by Megan Boni, quickly went viral, hitting over 14 million views and becoming an earworm that TikTokers just couldn’t shake.

Megan joked in the video that she’d just written “the song of the summer,” and, well, she wasn’t wrong. TikTok users jumped on the trend, remixing the lyrics and adding their own playful twists, from searching for a “wifi network” to a friend who “parties and loves guys.”

The “I’m looking for a man in finance” sound sparked a wave of creativity, with over 1300 videos now using Megan’s original track. Some TikTokers have even used the song to show off their boyfriends who match Megan’s very specific criteria.

Music producer Malibu Babie even added a club-worthy remix to the track.

Whether you’re hunting for a finance bro or just a solid WiFi connection, this viral sound is definitely the soundtrack of the summer—fun, catchy, and totally unmissable!

Suspect Is…

TikTok’s latest craze, the “Suspect Challenge,” is a hilarious mix of roasts and police dramatics, where couples, friends, and siblings take turns insulting each other while pretending to be a cop chasing a suspect.

The challenge involves one person running while the other delivers a mock police broadcast, describing the “suspect” with a mix of playful insults and sometimes unexpected truths.

The format has become a viral hit, with users cracking jokes about everything from someone’s inability to run to deeper, more personal digs, all in the name of fun. Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski have even jumped in on the action, proving just how infectious the trend is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

The exact origin of the “Suspect Challenge” is a bit murky, but it is suspected to be a spin-off of the “We’re X, Of Course We Y,” trend where TikTokers poke fun at stereotypes.

What makes the challenge so entertaining is the running—whether the suspect dramatically slows down, gets roasted mid-sprint, or stops in their tracks from a savage insult. While some versions of the challenge are wholesome, with compliments mixed into the burns, the best ones keep the spice alive, delivering a knockout punch that leaves the suspect gasping for air—literally and figuratively!

Brat

Charli XCX’s electrifying album Brat sparked a whole aesthetic movement that’s still buzzing. The album, packed with high-energy pop beats and a carefree, messy vibe, gave rise to “brat summer,” a trend all about embracing imperfections, partying hard, and rocking a whole lot of lime green.

Inspired by Charli’s bold and unapologetic lyrics, fans have been living their best brat lives, from viral TikTok dances to fashion choices that scream rebellious cool-girl style, complete with smudged eyeliner and grungy Y2K fashion. And with Charli’s remix albums and collaborations with big names like Billie Eilish and Lorde, the brat lifestyle shows no signs of slowing down.

The trend has gone beyond fashion and dance, even making its way into political memes (yes, Kamala Harris is now considered “brat”).

Whether it’s the viral “Apple” dance or Charli’s remixes that keep evolving, the brat movement is here to stay, proving that sometimes, being a little messy and wild is exactly what the world needs.

Gen Z Employee

Millennials have faced their fair share of flak over the years—from their obsession with skinny jeans to their audacious sock choices. But now, Gen Z has zeroed in on something even more fundamental: their breathing.

Enter the “millennial pause,” the now-infamous moment of hesitation and deep breath before speaking on camera. Real estate agent Mike Hege found himself at the heart of this generational ribbing when his Gen Z editor, Teresa, transformed his property walkthrough video into a compilation of every awkward pause. Instead of showcasing curb appeal, the clip showcased inhale, exhale, and Hege—embracing the joke—shared it online. The result? A viral sensation with over 81 million views and millions of chuckles.

The internet quickly turned this playful generational roast into a full-blown trend. Celebrities like Drew Barrymore jumped on the bandwagon, sharing her own “Gen Z edit” with a tongue-in-cheek flair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

TikTok is now teeming with similar videos, these lighthearted workplace antics blurred generational lines, proving that a little humour—and maybe a millennial pause—can go a long way in uniting us all. Or, at the very least, give us a good laugh.

Bye Bye Bye, Deadpool Dance

As July hit, Deadpool was back, this time taking on NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye” in what might be the most hilariously chaotic opening scene in superhero history.

The Deadpool & Wolverine credit sequence has become an internet darling, featuring Deadpool hilariously blending combat and dance moves with boy band precision. It’s ridiculous, it’s nostalgic, and it’s exactly the kind of irreverent humour fans love.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHAK-gU9gi0

Naturally, TikTok has exploded with recreations of the now-iconic “Dancepool” routine. The scene’s combo of an infectious song, funny choreography, and zero spoilers makes it perfect for fans to share and remix without ruining the plot. Viewers are adding their own spins to the moves, proving that nostalgia and humour are still a recipe for viral gold.

This genius bit of marketing not only fueled the movie’s buzz but also cemented Deadpool & Wolverine as a pop culture moment. Who knew kicking butt to NSYNC could be such a hit? Well, Deadpool did, obviously.

Paging Dr Beat

The Paging Dr. Beat trend is the latest fashion-forward craze taking over TikTok, and it’s equal parts stylish and silly. Set to the funky beats of the Paging Dr. Beat song this trend invites TikTokers to strut their style while revealing something quirky about their fashion sense—or just something hilariously ordinary.

Born on June 12, 2024, in a Roblox dance video by @illtetotetoyou, the trend simmered quietly until mid-July, when TikTokers decided it was too fabulous to stay virtual. From Bridgerton-inspired gowns courtesy of @asta.darling to Olympic Village fashion from Team USA’s Evy Leibfarth, the trend has something for everyone.

The formula is simple: grab the Paging Dr. Beat sound, master the Roblox-inspired dance, and top it off with “This trend but…” followed by your unique fashion angle. Whether it’s mundane, magical, or meme-worthy, this trend is a celebration of personal style—one beat at a time!

Brain Rot

Brain rot has made quite the comeback in 2024, and no, it’s not a new zombie movie title. Coined way back in 1854 by philosopher Henry David Thoreau (who wasn’t a TikTok fan, we assume), the term has found fresh relevance in the age of endless scrolling and viral absurdities.

Once Thoreau’s poetic jab at society’s intellectual laziness, brain rot now describes our modern-day obsession with low-value, high-entertainment content—think memes, Skibidi Toilet videos, and, yes, those infamous ‘only in Ohio’ jokes. Usage of the term has skyrocketed by 230 per cent in the last year alone, proving that even our vocabularies aren’t safe from overconsumption – so much so that it was named the Oxford Dictionary’s word of the year.

But before you laugh it off as another internet buzzword, there’s a deeper conversation brewing. Experts are worried about the impact of bingeing trivial content on mental health, particularly in younger generations. While Gen Z and Gen Alpha embrace brain rot with humour and self-deprecation, calls to “cure the brain rot” echo Thoreau’s concerns, albeit with a modern twist.

Taylor Mania

Taylor Swift mania took the world by storm, and Australia was no exception when the superstar touched down for her Eras Tour run. From chips to trains, brands scrambled to hitch their wagon to the Swiftie Express, turning marketing campaigns into an art form of fandom-fueled creativity.

Twisties went all in with their “Twifties” skywriting campaign, while Tim Tam celebrated both Swift and its 60th birthday by releasing “Tay Tams” and gifting fans with biscuit-filled Eras packs. Meanwhile, Vegemite embraced Aussie pride with a friendship bracelet billboard welcoming Swift, and NRMA “swift-ly” revamped its roadside vans with 47 Swift song references in one iconic press release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tam (@timtam)

Even Tooheys New and Transport for NSW got in on the action, with Tooheys hilariously welcoming Travis Kelce to Sydney while nodding to the upcoming NRL season, and NSW trains transforming into “Tay-Tay Expresses” complete with Swift tunes for the journey.

Dulux synced Swift lyrics with paint swatches, while MCoBeauty leaned into their dupe brand identity, hiring a Swift lookalike to cause viral chaos.

The campaigns were wild, creative, and undeniably fun, proving that Taylor Swift isn’t just a pop star—she’s a marketing goldmine. Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or just along for the ride, one thing’s clear: Australia truly embraced the Taylor tidal wave with open arms and a sense of humour.

Baby Animals

The internet has always been a playground for adorable animals doing hilarious things, and in 2024, the trend is thriving more than ever. From the early days of Keyboard Cat and Sneezing Baby Panda to the current lineup of animal superstars, these fluffy (and sometimes scaly) personalities are here to make our feeds a happier place.

Whether it’s Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo who throws tantrums with It-girl flair, or Pesto the Penguin, a chonky King Penguin waddling his way into our hearts, these viral sensations are a much-needed dose of serotonin in a chaotic world. Mashable has compiled the crème de la crème of internet animal fame, and trust us, it’s paw-sitively delightful.

These internet stars are here to remind us that no matter how wild the world (and the internet) gets, there’s always room for a little cuteness overload.