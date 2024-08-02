A Taste Of SXSW Sydney: Free Public Events To Ignite The City

South by Southwest Sydney (SXSW Sydney) has launched its public program for 2024, which will see Darling Harbour alive with excitement from October 14–20, with over 100,000 people expected to visit the precinct and enjoy 60+ hours of free entertainment.

Over 7 days and nights, Tumbalong Park in the heart of Sydney will be transformed into a hub of creativity as it plays host to world-class activations from leading brands, as well as inspiring talks, tech demos, live music, meet & greets, esports competitions, and more as part of SXSW Sydney 2024.

“Last year’s first ever SXSW Sydney was a massive success and we’re very excited to build on that great start this year, starting with today’s announcement of the free event program in Tumbalong Park,” said Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Minister for the Arts and Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, John Graham. “The SXSW festival in Austin Texas is a global icon, Sydney’s event is fast becoming one too. It will attract visitors from around the country and the world and showcase Sydney as the creative powerhouse that it is”.

“The NSW government is committed to helping people with the cost of living. This free SXSW Sydney program gives people a chance to take part in this global festival, have a great day or night out, at no cost”.

“In Partnership with the NSW Government, today we are delighted to launch SXSW Sydney’s 2024 Public Program,” said Geoff Jones, SXSW Chair. “At last year’s inaugural Event, Tumbalong Park became a hub for the industry to converge between catching the latest session or artist showcase to connect with one-another. Brand activations were a key feature of the precinct and free public performances took place from the likes of Indonesian sensation Isyana Sarasvati, Dr. Karl and Black Mirror creator and showrunner Charlie Brooker”.

“This year promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a host of incredible talent from all over the Globe ascending to Tumbalong Park. These seven days and nights will be filled with great entertainment, and I would highly recommend that all Sydney-siders join in on the festivities”.

In 2024, Tumbalong Park will again serve as SXSW Sydney’s free events hub, with even more crowd-pleasing experiences stretching from Darling Harbour around to Chippendale and Ultimo. Badgeholders, wristband-holders and the public are invited to discover new ideas, innovations and artists, while experiencing a taste of SXSW Sydney’s core pillars: Tech & Innovation, Games, Music and Screen.

“+91 Calling!”, a single-day showcase festival of Indian creative culture, will bring the energy to the Tumbalong Park Main Stage on Sunday, 20 October, featuring six acts from India and the Indian diaspora—one of the most exciting entertainment influences of the moment—with genres spanning hip-hop, pop, r&b, club and neo-classical. Stay tuned for the full Sunday program announcement in the coming weeks.

Music meets Tech on the Tumbalong Park Main Stage where Ben Gillies (Musician, Songwriter and Silverchair Co-founder) will unite with Johannes Saam (Futurist) and Tushar Apte (Producer and Songwriter) for a live demonstration session and performance.

More exciting Tech & Innovation programming will feature in the publicly accessible precinct throughout the week, with trailblazing technology demonstrations and surprise and delight moments happening on the Main Stage and brand-new ‘The Dome’ stage presented by The Growth Distillery. The Dome will feature ‘Meet the Speaker’ sessions throughout the week, giving attendees the chance to meet Conference speakers such as astrophysicist Kirsten Banks. On Thursday, 17 October, it will play host to the Innovation Showcase, seeing tertiary institutions take over Tumbalong Park to present the latest developments in Rocketry, Robotics, Engineering, Mechanics, Science and Technology, with high school excursions invited to come along and join in on the fun. Plus, see the future of motorcycles with the ZERO Australian 100% electric bike showcase featuring prototype ZERO SR/X.

On Saturday, 19 October, Papa Salt will bring the vibes to the Main Stage in Tumbalong Park with the Australian Premiere screening of The Endless Summer 60th Anniversary, followed by an afterparty with live music from SXSW Sydney Music Festival acts BALTHVS & Touch Sensitive. Also part of the free Screen Festival programming will be Bush Shorts, showcasing a variety of short films from emerging First Nations and Indigenous filmmakers across Australia. Bush Shorts are selected by the Winda Film Festival with a focus on shaping identity and remembering Country.

As part of the free Games Festival programming, the Acer Predator League Academy will be crowning their first champion at Tumbalong Park on Saturday 19 October. Two of the best high schools in Australia and New Zealand will compete in the only Fortnite competition designed for high schools. In huge news for the gaming community, Team PWR and Fortnite icons Lachlan and Loserfruit will be onstage to provide the winning school with their trophy.

SXSW Sydney has also revealled its next round of world-class brand partners for 2024, who will all deliver premium activations in the public event space to be enjoyed by SXSW Sydney badge and wristband-holders and members of the public.

Commbank | Back for the second year in a row as a super sponsor, don’t miss CommBank’s brand-new activation at SXSW Sydney 2024. Through interactive challenges designed to put your scams and fraud knowledge to the test, you’ll learn ways to stay ahead in the digital age, and more importantly, how to be CommBank Safe.

Zeekr | Global premium electric vehicle Zeekr has today been announced as a SXSW Sydney 2024 super sponsor. Zeekr will be making their brand entrance and vehicle launch in Australia with SXSW Sydney through two notable activations: a test drive zone at the ICC Sydney and an imaginative, surprise-filled activation at Darling Harbour.

The Growth Distillery | The Growth Distillery has today been announced as the 2024 presenting partner of The Dome, an all-new stage located at the centre of Tumbalong Park which will feature a diverse range of experiences, including talks, meet & greets, book signings, demonstrations, surprise performances and more.

ALL.com | Accor Hotels | SXSW Sydney’s preferred accommodation partner, is excited to bring to life the art of hospitality inside the ALL.com Lobby at Tumbalong Park. A sanctuary for guests to connect, revitalise, discover and be inspired by an exciting lineup of inspiring events, workshops, live music, and giveaways.

Suntory Minus 196 | Suntory Minus 196 returns in 2024 and once again will be bringing its Extreme Vending Machine to SXSW Sydney. In an activation of epic proportions, the brand’s three-story Vending Machine will once again be at Tumbalong Park to transport consumers into the innovative and intensely Japanese world of Minus 196 — all with a Minus 196 can in hand.

Intuit Mailchimp | Intuit Mailchimp presents Email is Dead, open at Tumbalong Park from October 14 through to October 20. This interactive activation brought to you by Intuit Mailchimp’s in-house creative agency, Wink, examines how email helps shape our work lives, relationships, cultures and economies.

ARN | As Australia’s leading audio provider, ARN will be at Tumbalong Park with an immersive activation showcasing its Super Brands: KIIS, WSFM, iHeart, and CADA. Through a dynamic experience, we’ll expose the excitement of ARN’s live radio shows along with the innovation of its state-of-the-art studios.

Papa Salt | Join Papa Salt at Tumbalong Park on October 19th when they present the Australian Premiere of The Endless Summer 60th Anniversary and the debut of the Papa Salt Paloma, new premix can. Enjoy a free screening at 5:30pm, followed by a Papa Salt afterparty with BALTHVS and Touch Sensitive.

Plus, Brand Houses also return in 2024 to take over SXSW Sydney venues, with the following announced today:

Brand USA | Following the success of USA House at SXSW Sydney 2023, USA House at Pumphouse Sydney is back in 2024, putting the spotlight on unique U.S. experiences! Indulge in food, wine, cocktails, beer, music, and cultural experiences from across the United States in the heart of the SXSW Sydney precinct.

Prime Video | Prime Video is back with a delicious edible experience ‘Primeville Sweet Spot’ at Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour. Create your own entertainment pick’n’mix selection as Prime brings the best content to life that is available to stream, buy/rent or with their add on subscriptions – all with one app and one password.

DEPT | Global digital agency DEPT returns in 2024 as an official event partner of SXSW Sydney, taking over the Chinese Garden of Friendship with a series of roundtables focused on innovation, daily happy hours, and client dinners. On the final day, DEPT® will host a party in the Garden to celebrate the wrap-up of the event.

SXSW Sydney 2024 free public events take place October 14–20 in Tumbalong Park and the surrounding Darling Harbour precinct, giving everyone a taste of this incredible global event.

Running over seven unmissable days and nights, SXSW Sydney brings together a diverse array of industry leaders, creators and visionaries from around the globe. This unique convergence fosters meaningful connections that lead to collaborations, partnerships and career advancements. This year, SXSW Sydney will feature over 1000 events and experiences and is designed for attendees to engage in discussions that matter, share ideas and build lasting relationships. Check out the schedule, start favouriting your top picks and stay tuned for more exciting announcements.

For those wanting to level up their career and experience all that SXSW Sydney offers, Badges will be your all-access pass for the full program including keynotes, panels, networking, industry meetups, parties and more. Wristbands will grant you access to SXSW Sydney’s Music, Screen or Games festivals, for performances, screenings and showcases. Buy your Badge or Wristband today at sxswsydney.com.

SXSW Sydney is delivered in partnership with the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.