A Meteor Smashes Through Sydney In Budget Direct’s Latest Via 303 MullenLowe

Budget Direct is back to the rescue again this summer, with longstanding insurance sleuths Sarge, Jacs and Chief starring in the latest instalment of Budget Direct’s award-winning Insurance Solved campaign platform.

Developed by 303 MullenLowe and now live across the country, the new ‘Meteoric Mayhem’ execution utilises the highly engaging style that the brand is renowned for, to remind customers that Budget Direct has insurance solved. It also celebrates Budget Direct’s recent win of Canstar’s Insurer of the Year Award, 2025.

Bart Pawlak, 303 MullenLowe Sydney chief creative officer said: “We know that Australians look forward to the adventures of Budget Direct’s much-loved characters and the latest piece is sure to deliver on public expectation. No matter how unlikely a giant meteor careening through our streets may seem, it’s perfectly in-step with the brand’s personality. Not to mention a pretty impactful way to deliver its long-standing positioning.”

In partnership with 303 MullenLowe for the past 10 years, Budget Direct’s commitment to a long-term platform was rewarded recently at the hotly contested 2024 Australian Effies, picking up a Gold for Long Term Effects and Gold for Brand Value.

Budget Direct’s chief growth officer, Jonathan Kerr said while the recognition was greatly welcomed, it was the popularity and recognition shown by consumers that really reinforced the brand’s success.

“We are very proud of how successful the Insurance Solved platform has become, but equally proud to have won Canstar’s Insurer of the Year award for a fourth year in a row. Budget Direct is the only insurer to ever win the award, so we wanted to deliver a highly memorable film to celebrate it. We hope it will become another favourite.”

‘Meteoric Mayhem’ is now running across TV, cinema, BVOD, online, social, OOH and radio.