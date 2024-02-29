303 MullenLowe Appointed As Integrated Agency Of Record For tonies Following Competitive Pitch

Global children’s audio storytelling brand tonies has appointed 303 MullenLowe as its integrated trans-Tasman agency of record, as it launches locally in 2024.

Lead Image: Karen Coleman

Following a competitive pitch and effective immediately, 303 MullenLowe’s remit extends across the full breadth of local marketing activity for tonies, including strategy, creative, brand positioning, social, PR, influencer, content, events and production.

The company’s push into the Australian and New Zealand markets follows the huge success of the global brand across a range of markets, including Europe, the US and the UK, where demand for its award-winning screen-free audio platform continues to grow since first launching in 2016. Together the Toniebox and tonies figurines connect children to the wonders of immersive listening and narrative through stories, songs and play.

“We were impressed by 303 MullenLowe’s breadth of capabilities and felt a strong cultural fit. We’re looking forward to working with a team that truly understands our brand and audience, and that can provide all our marketing requirements under one roof,” said tonies market lead for Australia and New Zealand, Ulrike Becker said:

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with tonies as it brings its outstanding children’s audio system into the local market, and into Australian and New Zealand homes. Launching into a new market takes a range of capabilities and we are delighted to be able to offer tonies a fully integrated offering. It’s an outstanding product and with local know-how, tonies will no doubt become a brand that resonates with parents and children alike here in Australia and New Zealand as it has done around the globe,” said 303 MullenLowe Sydney’s Managing Director Karen Coleman.