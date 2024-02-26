30 Under 30 People Choice Voting Closes Today! Cullen Jewellery’s Social Media Maven Juliette Carrieri Steals A Late March!

Voting for B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award, presented by Vevo, closes today!

On Friday, we reported that Avid Collective’s Cindy Alexandra had stormed into the lead. Now, however, with more than 21,000 votes cast, Cullen Jewellery’s social media manager, Juliette Carrieri (pictured above) has stolen a late march with less than one day to go!

Here’s the top 10 as it stands:

Juliette Carrieri — Cullen Jewellery — 9.22 per cent

Cindy Alexandra — Avid Collective — 8.41 per cent

Nate Vella — Bench Media — 6.47 per cent

Zoe Stanek — Wavemaker — 6.26 per cent

Melissa Pont — EssenceMediacom — 4.81 per cent

Chelcie Schirrman — Cassette — 4.73 per cent

Hannah Roach — Seven West Media (WA) — 4.5 per cent

Swastika Gupta — Mindshare — 4.07 per cent

Gabrielle Saper — CMY Cubes & SHE-com — 3.85 per cent

Milla Bath — Cassette — 2.96 per cent

Cal Ryan — Guzman y Gomez — 2.52 per cent

Jake Sullivan — oOh!media — 2.45 per cent

With time running out, cast your vote below to cement Carrieri’s place at the top, vault Vella to top the top or get Alexander back to the apex!

Here are all the dates you need to know for the 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented by Vevo:

Judging period: Wednesday 7 February – Monday 26 February 2024

People’s Choice Poll: Closing Monday 26 February 2024

Shortlist announced: Friday 1 March 2024

Early bird tickets close: Wednesday 6 March 2024

Full price tickets on sale: Thursday 7 March 12am until sold out

The winners will be revealed on Thursday 14 March at the Metro Theatre, 624 George Street, Sydney!

Get voting now! Or, if you’re just that confident about your chances of winning this or any of the 10 other awards up for grabs you can buy your tickets now!