2GB’s Ray Hadley Shuns Retirement And Chooses $9mn Deal With Nine
Australia’s highest-paid radio host, 2GB’s Ray Hadley, confirmed this morning that he has signed a contract with Nine that will extend his broadcasting career until the end of 2026.
During his show this morning the host confirmed the deal and said he’d only made the decision “last night”.
The Australian reported that the deal is one of the “richest deals in talkback radio history” and could be worth $9m over two-and-a-half years from the beginning of July.
The deal means Hadley, who has won every ratings survey since 2004 – 148 in a row – and is the founding member of The Continuous Call Team – now in its 37th year – will continue to host his Number 1 show, The Ray Hadley Morning Show.
Hadley will commentate at his 7th Olympic Games, when Paris stages the world’s biggest sporting event next year, and he will also notch up 100 State of Origin calls during 2025 – an unmatched record by any television or radio broadcaster.
There had been talks that Hadley would be retiring when his contract expires at the end of June last next year, but this morning the host told his listeners: “I decided last night to stick around here until December 2026….The matter is solved. I’m staying. And I’m happy to be staying.”
“After sitting down with Tom Malone (Nine’s radio boss) over an extended period, and then gaining the support of my wife Sophie, I decided to accept an offer to extend my current deal,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the next three years as much as I’ve enjoyed the past 22 years at 2GB. I’m also excited to be back at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 – my 7th Olympics – and again, I’ll be the lead commentator at the swimming and track and field (for Nine Radio).”
“My life balance is wonderful these days thanks to my wife, my children, my grandchildren and the management of Nine Radio.”
Please login with linkedin to comment2GB Nine Ray Hadley
Latest News
Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]
Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]
Musk Worried About Microsoft Control Of OpenAI; Microsoft CEO Maintains It’s Not Finished
The major talking point to be gleaned from this is that even Elon Musk is worried about tech gone crazy for a change.
Thursday TV Ratings: Viewers Sign Up For MasterChef’s Barramundi
Australia's gift to the culinary word, the barramundi, showcased on MasterChef last night. With apologies to the Chiko.
Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions
Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]
Gemba Launches “Feeling It” For Toyota – Celebrating 20 Years Of Partnership With The AFL
New campaign celebrates Toyota's 20-year association with the AFL. Fortuitously, no mention of the Echo or the Cavalier.
Visa Study: 73% Of Aussies Want Direct Control Over How Their Data Is Used By Brands & Governments
Study finds 73% of Aussies want direct control over their data. The other 27% presumably Optus customers.
Special Named Best Creative Agency In The World… Again (Howatson & Thinkerbell Also In The Running)
Exuberant choral version of Queen's 'We Are The Champions' emanating out of the Special offices following latest gong.
CNN Reporter Publicly Calls Out Boss Over Donald Trump Appearance
Much like aggressive tinea, an ill-advised tattoo decision or a needy ex, Donald Trump just will not f@ck off, will he?
Tesla To “Try A Little Advertising” In Major Shift For The Brand
Elon backs away from Tesla's anti-marketing strategy. Arguably brought about by his competitors' very pro-marketing one.
Coles Online Spotlights Rapid Delivery Via Smith St Campaign
As much as B&T loves a Coles home delivery, you do miss the 80s piped music that comes from any in-store experience.
“Absolute Assault On Being Female!” Adidas Becomes Latest Brand To Play With Trans Marketing, Gets Quickly Roasted!
Adidas seemingly misappropriating the look of the Chinese women's Olympic swim team from a few years back.
“It Was Easier To Find Skin-Bleaching Creams Than It Was To Find Makeup In My Shade In Supermarkets” – Nine Takes On Identity
B&T a keen regular at this week's Big Ideas Store. As is evident by our expansive notepad and mini Mentos collection.
The Connected Narrative Unveil Insights Into Rising Trends Of AI In Digital Marketing
Is AI the hot buzzword around your office but it's left you with not much to say? See this as the cheat sheet it is.
Meltwater Boosts Australian Growth With New Enterprise Suite
Meltwater unveils its new enterprise suite. The instruction manual apparently in no less than 14 different languages.
Google To End Third-Party Parties Cookies For 1% Of Users In Q1 2024
Much like ScoMo's political career and plant-based chicken, it appears the end of cookies might finally be happening.
Oh Snap! Former Meta Sales Exec Ellie Rogers Reappears At Snapchat
Further evidence as to why you shouldn't do a nude run at your own company farewell drinks comes this prodigal staffer.
TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ & ANZ Launch ‘Screen Savers’ Initiative To Protect Older Adults From Financial Scams
TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ and ANZ have launched a new initiative – “ANZ Screen Savers” – to help us keep our vulnerable loved ones safe from financial scams with the most adorable security advice. The initiative combines the one thing all grandparents want – pictures of their grandchildren – with advice they need – tips to […]
The Hallway Takes To Advertising Job Roles On Sandwich Bags
The Hallway takes innovative approach to the talent shortage. Meanwhile, 'appropriate salary' remains the frontrunner.
VMO Reveals New “Outdoor Done Differently” Brand Positioning On 20th Birthday
B&T a lucky attendee at VMO's 20th birthday last night. Only blighted by a small hammy tear from the dance floor today.
B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.
Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]
Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification
Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]
It’s Here! B&T’s Best Of The Best Top 10 Media Agency Bosses
You should see the state of B&T's cutting room floor for the names we had to cull from this Best of the Best list.
Last Call! Tickets Are Selling Out For Cannes In Cairns Presented by Pinterest!
Cannes In Cairns promises a top speaker line-up, fantastic networking and a free hotel bathrobe if you're a bit sneaky.
Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]
US State Becomes First To Issue Blanket TikTok Ban
The TikTok boycott has begun, as Xi Jinping threatens to make the yum cha trolley even slower in retaliation.
Edelman Strengthens Its Leadership Bench With Key Promotions
Excellent views and a superbly manicured majesty palm on show in latest news and press pics from the Edelman crew.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Travel Guides Get Messy In Rural NSW
The colder weather having absolutely no discernible affect on TV viewing numbers, as is clearly evident here.
“Wanted To Kill Him!” Police Officer Savagely Attacked By Angry Swarm Of Bees On Live TV
Unfortunately when it comes to gruesome animal attacks, the bee pales in significance to the croc, bear, lion or shark.
Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week
Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T: SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]
Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]
HT&E Is No More As It Rebrands To ARN
Here There & Everywhere rebrands to ARN. But, really, what were they thinking in the first place with that hideous name?
Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]
Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]
TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]