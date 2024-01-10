2024 Is HERE! You Have Just TWO Weeks To Enter B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards

If you have always dreamed of being crowned a B&T 30 Under 30 Awards winner, now is your time!

If, like everyone else in the world, you put off all of your jobs until 2024 then now is the time to stop procrastinating and get those entries in!

The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards, proudly sponsored by Vevo, recognise the top talent working in media, advertising, and marketing. Previous winners have gone on to hold some of the top spots in the industry.

They really are the hottest awards in the industry for those working in the advertising, media and marketing industries under the age of 30. So if you feel called to do so enter NOW.

The exclusive awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 14th March at the Metro Theatre in Sydney. You can get your early-bird tickets to the biggest party in the industry HERE.

Entries open : Friday, 13 October, 2023

Entries close : Thursday, 25 January, 2024

Late entries close : Friday, 2 February, 2024

Shortlist announced : Friday, 1 March, 2024

Early bird tickets close : Wednesday, 6 March, 2024

Awards night : Thursday, 14 March, 2024 – The Metro Theatre