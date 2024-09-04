2024 AFL Season Most Watched Of All Time Across Foxtel Group

With the Toyota AFL Finals Series here, Foxtel Group has announced that the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is the most watched of all time across its platforms – Foxtel, Foxtel Now, Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. It is the third consecutive year of viewership growth.

The audience growth has been led by huge jumps in streaming audiences, particularly on Kayo Sports which saw 6.1 billion minutes streamed this season, up 39 per cent year-on-year. More than half of total Foxtel Group audiences watched the season on Kayo Sports.

“Anchoring our coverage is our philosophy and commitment to unrivalled access, world-class vision and expert commentary and analysis that keeps bringing audiences back for more. It’s been an exceptional year for the AFL on Fox Footy and we have enjoyed bringing every minute of the action to audiences on Kayo Sports and Foxtel. Bring on the Finals,” said general manager of Fox Footy Michael Neill.

Fremantle v Port Adelaide and Carlton v St Kilda in round 24 were the most watched regular season games in 2024 and of all time across Foxtel Group as audiences flocked to our platforms to see which teams would make the final eight in 2024. Round 24 was also the most streamed round of the season on Kayo Sports, while Collingwood, Carlton and Essendon were the most-watched teams across Foxtel Group platforms.

Collectively, the 2024 season recorded nine of the top 10 most-watched regular season rounds of all time across the Foxtel Group.

Every game of the AFL Finals (excluding the Grand Final) will be broadcast live with no ads during live play on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

“We have enjoyed showcasing every side of the game with audiences in a way that grows fandom in the sport, working closely with the AFL on game-changing initiatives and innovation. Congratulations to the AFL on an exceptional season,” said executive director, commercial sport Rebecca McCloy.

For the 2025 premiership season, Foxtel and Kayo Sports will continue to be the only place to watch every single game broadcast live and in 4K with no ad breaks during play. The Fox Footy coverage will also get bigger and better with dedicated commentary teams and innovative graphics to bring fans closer than ever to the action.

In 2025, Foxtel and Kayo Sports will also broadcast a ‘Super Saturday’ of games exclusively live across the nation in the first eight rounds of the season.

“With the continued goal to bring fans closer than ever to the game they love, there is so much more AFL to come in the coming months including the NAB AFLW season and the AFL Draft. In 2025, we cannot wait to take our coverage to new heights. Watch this space,” said Neill.