“There’s Something You Can Learn From Every Single Person You Meet”: 10 Of The Best With Mindshare’s Kate O’Ryan-Roeder

“There’s Something You Can Learn From Every Single Person You Meet”: 10 Of The Best With Mindshare’s Kate O’Ryan-Roeder
James Harrison
By James Harrison
SHARE
THIS



B&T’s ’10 of the best’ series has become quite the hit, so we’re back with another incredible edition for you to get inside the mind of one of adlands finest.

In case you’ve missed it, 10 of the best is our content series in anticipation of B&T’s Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast.

These awards are some of the most unique in the industry because they are dedicated to highlighting individual talent in the industry, rather than focusing on an agency or company.

This year’s awards have introduced a new category – ‘Diversity Champion’ – which is here to show the amazing work done by people in the industry who are creating a more inclusive work environment.

You can find a breakdown of all the different categories HERE, along with a downloadable file outlining the full submission criteria.

Come on, you know you want to enter! Head on over HERE to complete your submission.

To inspire you even more to enter Best of the Best, we’ll be publishing some fab interviews with a number of senior folk from Finecast and the broader WPP AUNZ network over the coming weeks.

Today we have the managing director from Mindshare, Kate O’Ryan-Roeder…

Best piece of career advice? 

Always take time to listen, there is something you can learn from every single person you meet.

Best agency in Australia now (that’s not yours) and why? 

I’ve always loved WhiteGrey’s “tension creates extraordinary” mantra and it results in brilliant work like Volvo’s Living Sea Wall, an ocean conservation project that beautifully marries the brand’s commitment to sustainability with an activation that gives back to society and future generations.

Best leader in diversity/inclusion and why? 

SBS. It’s an obvious one but they continue to be at the forefront of driving awareness of diversity and inclusion within our industry. One of many examples, the recent and free eLearning SBS Inclusion training they are running with the MFA, if you haven’t signed up yet please do!

Best mistake you’ve ever made?

Accidentally picking the media module at Uni and discovering the wonderful world of media.

Best brand you’ve never worked on and why?

Without a heartbeat Qantas. Iconic, proudly Aussie but above all they create such brilliant emotional pull which gets me every single time. Their ads have been known to bring a tear to my eye on occasion and after years of working overseas and travelling it’s a brand that will always have a special place in my heart.

Best song for inspiration and why?

Now I’ve got “I still call Australia home” in my head but that aside I can’t go past “Don’t Stop Believin”. No matter what the situation, belting out that chorus in the car (windows firmly up mind you) always makes the unachievable feel achievable.

Best mentor in your life/career?

In my early career I had a brilliant manager/mentor in London who I owe a huge amount to. They had an equal mix of passion with diplomacy, smarts with patience and, raw honesty with kindness and it helped me enormously in finding my own leadership style. In recent years, it’s my 5 ½ yr old daughter, who ironically also displays a lot of those characteristics (with the exception of patience), and whom inspires me to help make our industry and advertising work better for society.

Best place on your bucket list you want to travel?

I’ve got so many! Top of the list are Machu Picchu, Petra in Jordan and, Egypt (love a bit of ancient history).

Best ad of the past decade?

So many to choose from, but the most recent that springs to mind is the UN Women “When will she’ll be right” campaign they did with the Monkey’s which shines a much needed spotlight on gender inequality in an incredibly powerful way.

Best guilty pleasure?

Heels and champagne!

Please login with linkedin to comment

10 of the Best Best of the best Finecast Mindshare

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]