Nike’s Super Bowl Ad Champions Female Athletes, Challenges Double Standards

Sha’Carri Richardson, A’ja Wilson, and Jordan Chiles dominated the 2024 Paris Olympics, bringing home gold medals for Team USA in track, basketball, and gymnastics, respectively. Despite their success, these athletes—and many like them—have faced intense scrutiny, often criticised not just for their performances but for their confidence, competitiveness, and how they express themselves in the public eye.

Nike is confronting these double standards head-on with its new Super Bowl LIX ad, So Win, a bold declaration of support for female athletes. Created by Wieden + Kennedy and directed by Kim Gehrig, the ad marks Nike’s first Big Game commercial in 27 years and serves as both a cultural statement and a celebration of its legacy as the brand honours the 40th anniversary of Air Jordan.

The 60-second black-and-white spot features Richardson, Wilson, and Chiles, alongside other elite female athletes, including basketball stars Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark, and Juju Watkins, as well as soccer icons Sophia Smith and Alexia Putellas.

Narrated by music artist Doechii, the ad delivers a powerful monologue challenging the outdated expectations placed on women in sports: “You can’t be demanding. You can’t be relentless. You can’t put yourself first… Soooo… put yourself first.”

Nike’s strategic decision to air So Win during one of the most male-dominated sporting events underscores its commitment to advocating for gender equity in sports.

With women’s sports experiencing unprecedented growth in attendance, viewership, and sponsorship revenue, the campaign highlights the persistent double standards that female athletes face.

“Women’s sport isn’t the future, it’s right now. We’re seeing it in packed arenas, in TV ratings, in the way people are showing up for the game like never before,” said Ionescu. “Commanding attention isn’t about being the loudest in the room. It’s about making sure that when you step up, everyone takes notice.”

Nike’s campaign extends beyond the Super Bowl commercial, incorporating athlete-led content, still photography, and a social media push designed to keep the conversation going long after the Big Game.

So Win also serves as a redemption arc for Nike, which previously faced backlash for its treatment of pregnant athletes. By aligning itself with today’s top female competitors and reaffirming its commitment to their success, the brand is reinforcing its role as an advocate for athletes beyond just product endorsements.

“At Nike, we make sure the athlete is at the centre of everything we do, from product creation to storytelling,” said Nike, Inc. CMO Nicole Graham in a statement. “We are at our best when we are representing the voice of the athlete, and their voice becomes our voice. This brand anthem, featuring elite Nike athletes, is a perfect example of how we can inspire everyone to win, whatever that means for them.”

For athletes like Chiles, winning isn’t just about standing on the podium—it’s about resilience. “Winning isn’t just about medals,” she said. “It’s about overcoming, about proving to yourself that you’re capable of more than you ever imagined. And doing it all authentically.”