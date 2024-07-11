Women In Media National Conference 2024: A Stellar Line-Up & Must-See Sessions

The Women in Media National Conference, set to take place on August 9, 2024, at the Sofitel Wentworth Sydney, promises to be an unmissable event for media professionals.

This premier gathering will bring together influential figures from all areas of the media industry, including journalism, communications, production, advertising, marketing, public relations, publishing, and digital media. Here’s a look at the exciting sessions and notable speakers lined up for this year’s conference.

Rachel Griffiths and Liz Hayes: A Conversation to Remember

One of the most anticipated sessions of the conference features an in-depth conversation between Australian film legend Rachel Griffiths AM and renowned TV interviewer Liz Hayes. This session promises to delve into Griffiths’ illustrious career as an actress, director, and producer. From her breakout role in Muriel’s Wedding to her Golden Globe-winning performance in HBO’s Six Feet Under, Griffiths will share insights and stories from her extensive career.

The discussion will also touch on Griffiths’ work in ABC’s Total Control, her role in Blow alongside Johnny Depp, and her directorial achievement with the record-grossing Australian film Ride Like A Girl. Furthermore, Griffiths will talk about her role as a board director of ACMI and her dedication to feminist issues and supporting women in film. With Liz Hayes’ award-winning interview skills, this session is set to be a highlight of the conference.

“Rachel Griffiths has an impressive knack for delivering killer feminist insights whether it be at a quick red-carpet interview at a film premiere or through her invested work on major projects she directs, produces or plays a character in,” said Kym Middleton, general manager, Women in Media. “To couple Rachel Griffiths with Liz Hayes, one of the country’s most experienced interviewers – who has equally established herself as one of Australia’s most accomplished women in media – is frankly, really special. I cannot wait for this conversation between these two cultural powerhouses”.

“Despite coming from wildly different parts of our industry, Rachel Griffiths and Liz Hayes are both storytellers at heart. They just do it in different ways; one through scripted films and TV, the other through reporting on news events. Each has interesting skills in creativity, investigation, narrative-making, and character exploration that we can learn from”.

Trust and the Media: A Unique Perspective

Another standout event is the conversation between Justice Michael Lee of the Federal Court of Australia and Ita Buttrose AC OBE, a veteran journalist and former Chair of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. This session will explore the critical theme of trust in the media, focusing on the challenges to media credibility and the ethical obligations of media professionals.

Justice Lee and Buttrose will offer a comprehensive view of how the media and legal systems intersect. They will discuss the balance between press freedom and legal constraints and the pivotal role of women in driving an inclusive and credible media narrative. This conversation is a rare opportunity to gain insights from two highly experienced figures on the intersections of public discourse and legal standards.

“The combined expertise of Justice Lee and Ita Buttrose offers a comprehensive view of how the media and legal systems intersect and the critical role trust plays in both arenas. This conversation is a rare opportunity for women working across different forms of media to hear from two highly experienced figures on the intersections of public discourse and legal standards,” said Middleton. “This session is more than just an exploration of problems; it’s about empowering women in media to lead with integrity and champion the truth. Justice Lee and Ita Buttrose bring unparalleled insights that will inspire and equip attendees to contribute positively to our media landscape”.

Pivots & Portfolios: Embracing Career Diversity

The conference will also feature a stimulating discussion titled Pivots & Portfolios, exploring career pivots, job diversity, and the gig economy. Moderated by journalist-turned-board director Megan Brownlow of Houston Consulting, the panel will include media strategist Anisha Khopkar, Walkley award-winning columnist and author Jane Caro AM, and The Daily Aus co-founder Zara Siedler.

This session will address the rising diversity in working lives, highlighting research that shows most people will change careers multiple times. It will also explore the increasing prevalence of portfolio careers within the media industry, where professionals curate their paid activities and revenue streams. This discussion promises valuable insights for anyone navigating the evolving landscape of media careers.

“Women working in media are familiar with short contracts and having to be multiskilled and flexible to be employable,” said Middleton. “This brings challenges but also lots of opportunities that different generations are seizing. It will be wonderful to hear how this impressive trio of women manage their professional pivots and portfolio careers”.

Additional Highlights

The conference offers a rich program full of thought-provoking topics and knowledge-building workshops. Acclaimed director, writer, and actor Leah Purcell, alongside Moo Baulch OAM, Chair of primary prevention organisation Our Watch, will discuss how the media influences the national crisis of men’s violence against women. Additionally, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant will explore online safety for women working in the media sector.

The event will also feature the inaugural Women in Media Oration Dinner on August 8, 2024, where renowned investigative journalist Kate McClymont AM will honour Caroline Jones, AO.

The Women in Media National Conference is an engaging and dynamic event that inspires and empowers attendees. With an impressive line-up of speakers and sessions, this year’s conference is set to provide invaluable insights and networking opportunities for media professionals.

Event Details:

Date: August 9, 2024

Location: Sofitel Wentworth Sydney

Please note: The Women In Media Conference is in no way affiliated with B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media which are set to take place on Friday, 16th August, at White Bay Cruise Terminal.