Which Brands Scored A Touchdown? B&T’s Full Play-By-Play Of All The Super Bowl Ad Action

It’s that time of year again; the game of games is set, and all eyes are on the United States as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
But, here in Adland, the action on the field is really the least of our concerns. With spots hitting a jaw-dropping new high, brands are forking out $12 million (AUD) for just 30 seconds of airtime; it’s the ads that really have us talking.
Despite the insane price tag, which is some $11 million more than last year, brands are still lining up for the privilege of spending an absurd amount of cash for a half-minute of screen time.
So, let’s take a deep dive into all the spots and trailers from this year’s Super Bowl!
Bud Light
Bud Light is bringing the ultimate backyard bash to Super Bowl LIX, and this one’s got it all—cold beers, legendary neighbours, bum bags (or fanny packs, if our American friends would say, and jorts.
Starring Post Malone, comedian Shane Gillis, and football icon Peyton Manning as the BMOCs—Big Men on Cul-De-Sac, the campaign is set to be the talk of every street. These guys aren’t just great neighbours; they’re the party-starting, Bud Light-slinging, grill-mastering legends that every block needs.
In the 60-second spot, Malone and Gillis are chilling in their lawn chairs when a neighbour appears over the fence. “Fellas, I accidentally threw a lame party,” he says, serving as the only hint the pair need to turn the party up a notch. Cue the BMOC energy.
With Bud Lights launched via leaf blowers as an invitation, the cul-de-sac crew assembles, the grill gets fired up, and Peyton struts in rocking jorts and a fanny pack, ready to bring the good vibes and cold brews.
The party doesn’t stop at the cul-de-sac—Post Malone is taking over The Big Easy for ‘Bud Light Backyard Presents Post Malone’ on Friday, February 7. He’ll be hitting the stage for a one-night-only performance, bringing fans all the country croons and classic hits they can handle.
HexClad
Direct-to-consumer cookware brand HexClad is calling itself the first of its kind to snag a Super Bowl slot, and one of only a handful of DTC brands ever to roll the dice on such a massive stage.
HexClad has already carved out a nice slice of the crowded cookware market, thanks to a slick social media game and a little help from its VIP kitchen MVP: Gordon Ramsay. The famously fiery chef (and Fox reality star) also headlines the brand’s Super Bowl ad.
In the spot, Ramsay is recruited to whip up a meal for a newly discovered alien species at Area 51—because, naturally, HexClad pans are made with “top-secret alien cooking technology.” The twist? The alien is actually Pete Davidson, playing… Pete Davidson.
“All famous people are aliens,” Davidson deadpans. And honestly, he might not be wrong.
Hellman’s Mayo
Hellmann’s Mayonnaise has pulled off a nostalgic touchdown with its latest Super Bowl commercial, “When Sally Met Hellmann’s,” celebrating the 35th anniversary of When Harry Met Sally by recreating that iconic deli scene, but with a deliciously creamy upgrade.
In the spot, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) are back at Katz’s Delicatessen, sitting at the very same table where cinematic history was made.
Sally, now donning Harry’s signature cable knit sweater, is unimpressed with her turkey sandwich—until she adds a hefty squeeze of Hellmann’s mayo. The result? A game-changing bite so flavourful that the entire deli takes notice, including none other than Sydney Sweeney, who steps in to deliver the famous line: “I’ll have what she’s having.”
Directed by VML, the commercial stays true to the essence of the beloved film, with meticulous attention to details—including shooting at Katz’s Deli and placing Sydney Sweeney at the exact spot where the original line was delivered 35 years ago.
For Hellmann’s, this marks the fifth consecutive year of making game day delicious with humor-filled ads. This ad caps off a season-long campaign of game day activations, from the viral launch of Will Levis’ mayo-inspired No.8 fragrance to the Mayotivations campaign and the introduction of Manny Mayo, the brand’s lovable new mascot.
Budweiser
For decades, Clydesdale horses have fronted Budweiser’s Super Bowl spots, and in 2025, it will be no different.
In the 15-second clip, a team of Clydesdales is seen gearing up to leave the brewery for a Budweiser delivery. As the camera shifts focus, a smaller figure emerges—a baby horse, its ears flicking toward the screen—before the teaser concludes with the message: “Coming Super Bowl LIX.”
Set to the Bellamy Brothers’ 1976 classic “Let Your Love Flow,” the ad will be directed by Henry Alex Rubin, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and Emmy Award-winning commercial director (Girl, Interrupted). Budweiser will also revive its iconic “This Bud’s For You” tagline, with the storyline reflecting “the grit, resilience, and dedication that make up the American spirit,” according to a statement from the brand.
With five commercials promoting its portfolio, AB InBev will take up three minutes of national ad time and 45 seconds of regional slots during the game. Other featured brands will include Bud Light, Budweiser, Busch Light, and Michelob Ultra.
Liquid Death
The canned water brand, which prides itself on being the rebel of the hydration world, has officially graduated from regional spots and packaging pranks to the big leagues with the confirmation of the spot that will air during the first half of the game.
The in-house team at Liquid Death and its production arm, Death Machine, are handling the creative for the ad, though the concept is being kept under wraps – the commercial won’t even be pre-released online. Instead, we’ll have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to see what chaos Liquid Death has in store.
If history is anything to go by, the brand isn’t one to play it safe. Its 2022 regional Super Bowl debut featured kids chugging cans of Liquid Death to Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law,” gleefully confusing everyone who thought they were watching a beer ad.
Mountain Dew
Singer and actress Beck G is set to embark on an aquatic safari in the 2025 Mountain Dew Super Bowl spot. Sipping on a Baja Blast, the “Shower” singer as four seals bark their way through a rendition of a jingle, leaving Becky unphased.
The soda brand’s Mountain Dude asks the singer if they should bring in the big guy, to which she responds with an enthusiastic “Yeah”.
The clip concludes with a message that reads: “It’s gonna be a blast”.
Booking.com
Set to air in the game’s fourth quarter, Booking.com is showing just how diverse its range of properties is in this year’s spot – with a little help from The Muppets along the way.
The 30-second spot displays its diversity of offerings with Kermit the Frog and Animal at a beachfront vacation rental and Miss Piggy in a lavish boutique hotel. There is even something for eternally grumpy Statler and Waldorf, who claim to “hate everything” with free cancellation available.
Uber Eats
In the grand tradition of Super Bowl commercials that make us laugh, scratch our heads, and inevitably crave something to snack on, Uber Eats is returning to the Big Game with its fifth consecutive ad—this time with a star-studded lineup and a food-centric conspiracy theory.
The 60-second spot, directed by Jim Jenkins of O Positive and created by Special Group U.S., leans into the hilarious “Football is for Food” campaign starring Matthew McConaughey. If you’ve been wondering why football is packed with terms like “turnovers,” “pancake blocks,” and “scrambles,” McConaughey has an answer: it’s all an elaborate ploy to sell you food.
Joining him in this culinary caper are the ever-gracious Martha Stewart and pop star Charli XCX, who bring their own flavour to the campaign.
The teasers, already making waves on TikTok and TV, are dripping with viral potential. In one clip, Martha and Charli hop on the TikTok “We listen, and we don’t judge” trend, hilariously admitting their misconceptions: Martha thought “Charli XCX” was a WiFi password, while Charli assumed Martha was catering the shoot.
Another video has the duo parodying the “This and Yap” trend, swapping drinks and desserts for caviar, champagne, chips, and a bedazzled green Uber Eats purse.
Meanwhile, McConaughey turns football into a food seminar, pointing out how even the Super Bowl’s Roman numerals, LIX, sound suspiciously like “licks.” And don’t get him started on the game’s location: the Caesars Salad Superdome. Really, you can’t argue with this logic.
TurboTax
It turns out that Gen Z is a little lost when it comes to taxes. A new study by TurboTax and Talker Research found that 17 per cent of young Americans think they can write off anything as a business expense, 13 per cent believe cash income is basically invisible to the tax man. Yikes. Clearly, tax season is still a mystery for many, and TurboTax is swooping in to save the day—just in time for the biggest advertising stage of the year: the Super Bowl.
Enter Issa Rae. In the teaser for TurboTax’s upcoming Super Bowl LIX spot, the Insecure creator and star fights through whipping winds while lugging a box bursting with receipts. She’s joined by a parade of equally miserable tax filers, all trudging toward what looks like an old-school tax office. Then, halfway through, Rae stops, looks straight at the camera, and asks, “It’s 2025… this is taxes?”
TurboTax’s new campaign, “Now This is Taxes,” ditches the stress with its AI-powered tool that lets filers hand everything over to an expert. With help from agency R/GA, the brand is making sure taxpayers know they don’t have to suffer anymore—filing can actually be fast and painless (like, done in two hours).
Coffee Mate
Launching its first-ever Super Bowl spot, Nestle’s Coffee Mate is proving that Shania Twain is still, in fact, the one. The creamer brand has tapped the iconic singer to voice this years spot produced by Wieden+Kennedy New York for Super Bowl 59.
The move was confirmed by Twain on her socials.
View this post on Instagram
Novartis
Pharmaceutical company Novartis has recruited Hailee Steinfeld – who once said it was on her bucket list to appear in a Super Bowl ad – and Wanda Sykes to get US women to prioritise their breast health.
“Let’s give breasts the attention they deserve most,” Steinfeld says in the teaser trailer.
Bosch
Attempting to reintroduce itself into the US market, German company Bosch has launched its Super Bowl ad teaser, representing the first time that more than one of Bosch’s business sectors are featured at the same time — home appliances and power tools.
Enlisting actor Antonio Banderas, the “The More You Bosch, The More You Feel Like A Bosch” spot tells consumers that when they use Bosch products, they will feel confident, capable and in charge.
Instacart
Grocery technology Instacart will make its debut into the Big Game with a second quarter, 30-second spot featuring a lineup of well-known brand mascots. The 30-second spot features the likes of Cheetos’ Chester Cheetah, the Energizer Bunny, The Kool-Aid Man, Mr. Clean, and Isaiah Mustafa, aka The Old Spice Guy.
Meta
Meta is launching its Ray-Ban Meta Glasses on the big stage with a bit of help from Avengers Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt. The spot hasn’t appeared online yet, but a post to Pratt’s Instagram teases the spot.
View this post on Instagram
Watch this space as we continue to update with all the latest ads and teaser trailers!