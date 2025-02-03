Which Brands Scored A Touchdown? B&T’s Full Play-By-Play Of All The Super Bowl Ad Action

It’s that time of year again; the game of games is set, and all eyes are on the United States as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

But, here in Adland, the action on the field is really the least of our concerns. With spots hitting a jaw-dropping new high, brands are forking out $12 million (AUD) for just 30 seconds of airtime; it’s the ads that really have us talking.

Despite the insane price tag, which is some $11 million more than last year, brands are still lining up for the privilege of spending an absurd amount of cash for a half-minute of screen time.

So, let’s take a deep dive into all the spots and trailers from this year’s Super Bowl!

Bud Light

Bud Light is bringing the ultimate backyard bash to Super Bowl LIX, and this one’s got it all—cold beers, legendary neighbours, bum bags (or fanny packs, if our American friends would say, and jorts.

Starring Post Malone, comedian Shane Gillis, and football icon Peyton Manning as the BMOCs—Big Men on Cul-De-Sac, the campaign is set to be the talk of every street. These guys aren’t just great neighbours; they’re the party-starting, Bud Light-slinging, grill-mastering legends that every block needs.

In the 60-second spot, Malone and Gillis are chilling in their lawn chairs when a neighbour appears over the fence. “Fellas, I accidentally threw a lame party,” he says, serving as the only hint the pair need to turn the party up a notch. Cue the BMOC energy.

With Bud Lights launched via leaf blowers as an invitation, the cul-de-sac crew assembles, the grill gets fired up, and Peyton struts in rocking jorts and a fanny pack, ready to bring the good vibes and cold brews.

The party doesn’t stop at the cul-de-sac—Post Malone is taking over The Big Easy for ‘Bud Light Backyard Presents Post Malone’ on Friday, February 7. He’ll be hitting the stage for a one-night-only performance, bringing fans all the country croons and classic hits they can handle.

HexClad

Direct-to-consumer cookware brand HexClad is calling itself the first of its kind to snag a Super Bowl slot, and one of only a handful of DTC brands ever to roll the dice on such a massive stage.

HexClad has already carved out a nice slice of the crowded cookware market, thanks to a slick social media game and a little help from its VIP kitchen MVP: Gordon Ramsay. The famously fiery chef (and Fox reality star) also headlines the brand’s Super Bowl ad.

In the spot, Ramsay is recruited to whip up a meal for a newly discovered alien species at Area 51—because, naturally, HexClad pans are made with “top-secret alien cooking technology.” The twist? The alien is actually Pete Davidson, playing… Pete Davidson.

“All famous people are aliens,” Davidson deadpans. And honestly, he might not be wrong.

Hellman’s Mayo

Hellmann’s Mayonnaise has pulled off a nostalgic touchdown with its latest Super Bowl commercial, “When Sally Met Hellmann’s,” celebrating the 35th anniversary of When Harry Met Sally by recreating that iconic deli scene, but with a deliciously creamy upgrade.

In the spot, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) are back at Katz’s Delicatessen, sitting at the very same table where cinematic history was made.

Sally, now donning Harry’s signature cable knit sweater, is unimpressed with her turkey sandwich—until she adds a hefty squeeze of Hellmann’s mayo. The result? A game-changing bite so flavourful that the entire deli takes notice, including none other than Sydney Sweeney, who steps in to deliver the famous line: “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Directed by VML, the commercial stays true to the essence of the beloved film, with meticulous attention to details—including shooting at Katz’s Deli and placing Sydney Sweeney at the exact spot where the original line was delivered 35 years ago.

For Hellmann’s, this marks the fifth consecutive year of making game day delicious with humor-filled ads. This ad caps off a season-long campaign of game day activations, from the viral launch of Will Levis’ mayo-inspired No.8 fragrance to the Mayotivations campaign and the introduction of Manny Mayo, the brand’s lovable new mascot.

Budweiser

For decades, Clydesdale horses have fronted Budweiser’s Super Bowl spots, and in 2025, it will be no different.

The Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev)-owned beer brand has just released a teaser for its Super Bowl 59 ad, titled “Something ‘Big’ Is Coming,” with a fresh star leading the way—a sharp-eared Clydesdale foal. In the 15-second clip, a team of Clydesdales is seen gearing up to leave the brewery for a Budweiser delivery. As the camera shifts focus, a smaller figure emerges—a baby horse, its ears flicking toward the screen—before the teaser concludes with the message: “Coming Super Bowl LIX.” Set to the Bellamy Brothers’ 1976 classic “Let Your Love Flow,” the ad will be directed by Henry Alex Rubin, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and Emmy Award-winning commercial director (Girl, Interrupted). Budweiser will also revive its iconic “This Bud’s For You” tagline, with the storyline reflecting “the grit, resilience, and dedication that make up the American spirit,” according to a statement from the brand.

A second teaser, “Left Behind,” hints at the foal’s journey, showing the young horse watching as the others trot off—building anticipation for its moment to shine. With five commercials promoting its portfolio, AB InBev will take up three minutes of national ad time and 45 seconds of regional slots during the game. Other featured brands will include Bud Light, Budweiser, Busch Light, and Michelob Ultra.

Liquid Death