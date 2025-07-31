Westpac Gloves Cricket Australia’s Flagship Sponsorship

Westpac is going all in with cricket, signing on as Cricket Australia’s (CA) principal partner for the men’s and women’s national teams. Through the partnership, Westpac and CA will join forces to support the growth of the much-loved game.

It will see the bank helping to accelerate opportunities for women on and off the field, supporting initiatives with local clubs and communities, and building on work underway to ensure cricket is a sport for all.

Under the agreement, Westpac’s logo will be front and centre on the shirts of the Australian men’s and women’s teams for all matches played in Australia across Test, One-Day and T20 formats, as well as Australia A and under 19s. Westpac also becomes an official partner of the men’s and women’s Big Bash Leagues.

Westpac are not shy in the sports marketing department, the bright red logo is front and centre on the jersey’s of the NSW Blues and The QLD Maroons in rugby leagues State of Origin series. Westpac has also been a sponsor of the league ball since 2023.

“We’re excited to step up to the crease and back Australian cricket,” said Anthony Miller, Westpac CEO.

“Like Westpac, cricket in Australia has a long and proud history stretching back 200 years. As Australia’s oldest bank, we can’t wait to join forces with one of Australia’s oldest sports and help shape the future of this great game.

“Through this partnership we’ll work with Cricket Australia to grow cricket at all levels, engaging players, fans and club communities around the country.

“As the first sponsor to feature simultaneously on both the men’s and women’s team shirts here at home, we look forward to investing in Australian cricket across all forms of the game, beginning with next month’s games against South Africa, followed by both India teams and this summer’s highly anticipated Ashes series.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Westpac as Cricket Australia’s new Principal Partner,” said Todd Greenberg, CA CEO.

“This partnership represents a shared commitment to making a positive impact on the field and in the community. We aim to elevate the experience of fans and participants and together grow the game.

“Westpac’s support will directly contribute to initiatives that elevate participation and visibility in our sport and help support our vision of making cricket a sport for all. We couldn’t be more excited about the impact we can achieve together.”

The partnership officially commenced on 1 July 2025 and includes:

Support for local clubs and communities: Westpac will become the presenting partner of the national community awards, recognising everyday Australians who contribute to the game.

Westpac will become the presenting partner of the national community awards, recognising everyday Australians who contribute to the game. Support for women: Westpac will back initiatives to create new opportunities for women to get involved with cricket whether that’s on the field, in the stands or in the Board room. It will also support the creation of specific programs to grow female coaches, managers and executives in the sport.

Westpac will back initiatives to create new opportunities for women to get involved with cricket whether that’s on the field, in the stands or in the Board room. It will also support the creation of specific programs to grow female coaches, managers and executives in the sport. Support for inclusion cricket teams and tournaments: Westpac will become the presenting partner of the National Cricket Inclusion Championships and any international disability series in Australia. Westpac will support programs to create more opportunities for players who are blind or have low vision, are deaf or hard of hearing, or people with an intellectual disability.

Westpac will become the presenting partner of the National Cricket Inclusion Championships and any international disability series in Australia. Westpac will support programs to create more opportunities for players who are blind or have low vision, are deaf or hard of hearing, or people with an intellectual disability. Support for First Nations talent: Westpac will become the presenting partner of the National Indigenous Cricket Championships and Indigenous international matches.

Past Partnerships

Westpac will be replacing long-term sponsor of the sport and its key rival, the Commonwealth Bank. The 37-year relationship between CA and CBA was ceased June 30, 2025, following Cricket Australia wanting to go a different way.

As reported by the Australian Financial Review, the decision to pass the baton from CBA to Westpac was due to the bank solely focusing on the Women’s game after the sandpaper cheating scandal in the men’s national team. This decision has bothered some of the game’s administrators ever since.

This hasn’t been the only controversy surrounding sponsorships. In June of 2023 Alinta Energy concluded its five-year partnership with Cricket Australia. The decision to end the sponsorship was attributed to a change in Alinta’s brand strategy, rather than some conflicting comments made by Australia’s captain Pat Cummins.

“More so than ever before you’re seeing players’ personalities and interests and passions shine through and have a bit more of a say than maybe in the past,” stated Cummins.

“I think the most obvious, front-of-mind things you can see is who we partner with. So I hope that when we think of who we want to align with, who we want to invite into being part of cricket, I hope climate is a real priority.”

Following the departure of Alinta Energy, CA signed a one-year partnership to upgrade Toyota which saw the overlapping ellipses emblazoned on the front of the men’s team shirts.