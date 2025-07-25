Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service The Real Winner Of State Of Origin

Westpac and NSW Rugby League have revealed the success of the ‘Tries for Lives’ initiative during the 2025 State of Origin series.

For every try scored by the Westpac NSW Blues Men’s and Women’s teams, Westpac donated $5,000 to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Services in the state.

With 25 tries scored across the series by the Westpac NSW Blues, a total of $125,000 will be donated in 2025. The presentation was made this week at the La Perouse helicopter base by Jason Stephens, state general manager retail banking, NSW and ACT at Westpac. Jason was joined by Blues stars Olivia Kernick and Keeley Davis.

“We’re delighted to be making this donation today which will help keep Aussies safe this summer, whether they’re at our beautiful beaches or out in the bush. Well done to the incredible Westpac NSW Blues Men and Women who crossed that try line and secured this substantial donation – everyone at Westpac was cheering twice as loud for each try knowing what it was worth,” said Stephens.

“The NSWRL is extremely proud of the work that the Westpac NSW Blues Men and Women do to assist the community,” said David Trodden, NSWRL chief executive.

“The ‘Tries for Lives’ is a wonderful initiative from our major partner Westpac that will benefit people in need, and it was great to see the number of times our players crossed the line throughout their respective State of Origin campaigns to contribute to this.”

“The Westpac partnership keeps giving and helps support us to do what we do best, and that is save lives. Every dollar goes back into providing this essential service to the community of NSW. We are super proud of both the men’s and women’s Blues team and congratulate them on a great series,” added Shane Daw, general manager Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service, NSW Southern Service.

The ‘Tries for Lives’ initiative underscores Westpac’s ongoing commitment to communities across NSW, whether that’s in the air through the support of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service, or at the grassroots level with NSW Rugby League, the NRL, and Queensland Rugby League.