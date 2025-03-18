“We Won’t Tolerate Intolerance”: As The Rest Of Tech Steps Back From DE&I, Sinch Steps Up

At a time when many technology companies are quietly stepping away from their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) commitments, Sinch is doing the opposite. Under the leadership of Global CEO Laurinda Pang, the global communications technology company is making it clear: diversity isn’t a burden—it’s a fundamental driver of success.

During her visit to Australia, Pang spoke exclusively with B&T, reaffirming Sinch’s commitment to an inclusive workplace, emphasising that these values are not just corporate talking points, but an integral part of the company’s DNA.

“We won’t tolerate intolerance,” she stated unequivocally, reinforcing a message she had previously shared in a company-wide letter to employees.

A Culture of Inclusion, Not Just Compliance

With 4,000 employees across 60 countries and $3 billion in annual revenue, Sinch powers messaging for 175,000 customers, including major players like Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle, and Australia’s largest banks. Yet, despite its vast global reach, the company has remained deeply committed to fostering a culture of belonging.

For Pang, this isn’t about following trends—it’s about ensuring that every employee feels valued and heard. “You’ve often heard me say there are strengths in the many acquisitions we have executed over the years,” she wrote in her letter to Sinch employees.

“That statement is not simply based on the technologies and capabilities that have come from these transactions but based on the many people and cultures who now comprise our Sinch family.”

Sinch’s rapid growth through acquisitions has resulted in a highly diverse workforce, which Pang sees as a core strength, not a challenge. “We are a portfolio of strengths and backgrounds, filled with diverse points of view,” she explained. “The unique experiences that make up our teams drive better decisions, innovation, and impact.”

Embedding DE&I into the Business Strategy

Unlike many companies that treat diversity as an HR initiative, Sinch has embedded DE&I into its business strategy. The company has steadily increased the representation of women at senior levels, with women now making up 42% of the management team and 40% of the board. But Pang is adamant that Sinch’s focus on diversity is not about meeting quotas—it’s about building a stronger company.

“We remain a performance-based and inclusive culture—hiring on merit, rewarding for impact, and ensuring we evaluate the broadest range of talent and potential,” she wrote in her employee letter. “Ensuring all voices have a seat at the table”.

Chatting with B&T, Pang elaborated on this point: “We have an ESG strategy more broadly, and we’ve made commitments in both environmental sustainability and gender diversity,” she said. “This is not about driving diversity simply to meet quotas. That’s not what this is about at all. It’s about driving a business that is high-performing and that can meet the needs of our customers. And I believe having a diverse workforce helps us get there.”

“We Won’t Tolerate Intolerance”

While some companies have backtracked on their DE&I commitments due to political and economic pressures, Sinch is taking a stand. In her employee letter, Pang made it clear that inclusivity isn’t just a corporate initiative—it’s a non-negotiable part of Sinch’s culture.

“Our focus on fostering a culture of belonging is unwavering—because when everyone can bring their full selves to work, we all thrive,” she wrote. She reinforced this message with a quote from diversity advocate Vernā Myers:

“Diversity is being invited to the party. Inclusion is being asked to dance. Belonging is dancing like no one is watching.”

But perhaps the most powerful statement in Pang’s letter was her firm stance against intolerance: “Recent discourse around the world regarding diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) has reinforced something we’ve always known—creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, heard, and empowered is essential to our success. This is foundational to who we are at Sinch. This is our superpower. As such, we will not tolerate intolerance.”

For Pang, this isn’t just about optics—it’s about fostering a workplace where people want to be. “I just want to build a company that continues to have people who want to be a part of an inclusive culture,” she said.

At a time when some companies are sending mixed signals about their DE&I priorities. Sinch is sending a clear message. “We didn’t do this because we wanted to drive business,” Pang said. “I think it’s important ethically to say what you believe in, and that’s what I believe in. That’s what this company believes in.”

Leading by Example

As tech companies around the world recalibrate their DE&I strategies—or abandon them altogether—Sinch is proving that inclusion isn’t just good PR; it’s a key pillar of long-term business success.

“Thank you for making Sinch a place where diversity, inclusion, and belonging are more than just words,” Pang wrote to her employees. “They are part of what makes us special and will continue to be celebrated.”

In an industry increasingly defined by retreat, Sinch is stepping up. And as Pang has made clear, that’s not about to change.