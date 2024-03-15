Watch All Of The Winners Of B&T’s 30 Under 30, Presnted By Vevo, HERE!

Last night hundreds of the industry’s biggest and brightest gathered in Sydney’s Metro Theatre to see who would be crowned winners of our prestigious 30 Under 30 Awards.

If you were unlucky enough to not be there you can see the full list of winners available HERE.

So just how does it feel to win a B&T 30 Under 30 Award? We decided to put that question and more towards our amazing winners. You can watch the videos below:

Tech

Hear from our amazing tech winners Hannah Kingston (Mindshare), Daniel Paull (RTB House) and Sarah Tan (Atlassian).

Grand Prix

It is our most prestigious award of the night – the Grand Prix award. Hear from winner Kelly Wu (Pinterest Australia).

People’s Choice

With more than 10,000 votes it is your People’s Choice winner Cindy Alexandra from Avid Collective.

Strategy

It is your strategy winners Eliza Millett (Innocean), Pawena Kaniah (iProspect), Rachel Tucker (Sayers).

Project Managers

They’re the ones that get the job done. Congrats to our best project managers Aleksey Dunaeff (Webprofits), Georgia Turner (Pedestrian Group) and Melissa Pont (EssenceMediacom).

PR

Shout out to our fabulous PR winners Abbey Farlow (Havas Red), Rachel Ecclestone (Herd MSL) and Rosemary Ball (changePR, part of The Shannon Company).

Media Sales/Account Manager

It’s all the winners for media sales/account manager. They are Kelly Wu (Pinterest Australia), Monica Stopins (Scentre Group) and Vijay Samuel (TikTok).

Creatives

These are the ones with the million dollar ideas, they are Georgie Parchert (Innocean), Lucas Fowler (Thinkerbell) and Nicholas Kelly (Abel).

Agency Sales/Account Managers

The winners for agency sales/account manager were Kyle Gradidge (Hardhat), Millie Mae Twort (The Works, part of Capgemini) andTracy Trieu (whiteGREY).

