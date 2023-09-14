Want Something Done? Ask The Best Of The Best Project Managers, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
Project management is unsexy, it’s fair to say. But, without good project management, those big, eye-catching and jaw-dropping campaigns would never get done.
So, that leaves adland in a bit of a pickle. How do you manage to get ideas off the ground and executed? Well, a good place to start would be to ask one of the Best of the Best Project Managers for help. Now, a lot of the names on the list are more than just Project Managers. They have all manner of skills and manifold responsibilities within the companies they work for. But, at the heart of all their jobs, is getting stuff done.
Every week on B&T, we reveal the Best of the Best in a particular segment of adland. This week, we’re taking a look at the Project Managers. We’ve covered heaps of other categories so far, including the best Recruiters, the ‘Rainmakers’, CMOs and Commercial Directors – Media. As ever, these lists are an inexact but potent science. We leverage our longstanding and well-trusted industry connections to find the best people.
In the coming weeks and months, we will be revealing the Best of the Best in the following categories: Public Relations – Consumer, Strategist – Media, Mentor, Developer, Casting Director, Industry Association Chief, Experiential Producer, Social Change Maker, Journalist, HR, Planning Director – Media, and Marketer.
So, that’s all the guff and disclaimers out of the way. Here are the Best of the Best Project Managers.
10. Sammy Lowndes, account manager, Usual Suspects Creative
Managing digital projects is one thing but, as the B&T events team will attest, managing real-life events is another kettle of fish entirely. Fortunately for Usual Suspects, they have a brilliant project manager in Lowndes.
With nearly six years under her belt at the experiential agency, it’s fair to say that Lowndes has a flair for keeping things in order and on time. — whether that’s a budget, deliverable, schedule or stakeholder egos.
9. Stuart Capel, national head of operations, Spark Foundry
Capel has been there and done that in the world of media. He’s held previous roles in Carat’s London and Sydney offices, as well as Initiative, Leo Burnett and Zenith.
Capel has now been the national head of ops at Publicis’ Spark Foundry for just over a year and was charged with making the agency’s processes more efficient and putting tech to use to solve problems created by legacy systems. With the agency producing some very interesting and different work for its clients of late, it’s clear to see that Capel’s having a great effect on the business.
8. Lauren Simpson, brand marketing manager, The Trade Desk
Simpson has only been with The Trade Desk for four months but, considering her previous role at Twitter came to an abrupt end under the auspices of Elon Musk’s “hardcore” work culture and mass redundancies, we’ll let her off.
As the brand marketing manager at the adtech firm, Simpson has already been put through the wringer with the company going big at Advertising Week APAC. Given her track record, we’re expecting a lot more to come.
7. Nick Geyman, portfolio project manager, Mars Foods
In his role at Mars Foods, Geyman is responsible for the launch of all the company’s new products and he manages transformational business projects including capital, technology and new processes. For a company the size of Mars Foods, that’s a helluva job. But fortunately, Geyman has a background with some of the biggest companies in the industry including Kellogg.
6. Jeroen Jedeloo, regional operations director, Ogilvy Network ANZ
Hailing from the Netherlands, Jedeloo has spent nearly nine years at Ogilvy, starting as the head of integrated operations before rising to the regional ops director. During that time, he has worked on huge campaigns for the network and brought the best out of his team members. Considering that he has worked in agencies across three different continents, it should come as no surprise that Jedeloo knows what it takes to get stuff done.
5. Bec Coulson, business manager, IMAA
Coulson’s work at the IMAA covers all manner of roles and responsibilities from supporting the general manager and the association’s board to working with its mercurial CEO Sam Buchanan. But that’s not all. Coulson develops and brings the IMAA’s events to life, as well as creating and implementing its training programs. Onboarding partners, bookkeeping and data management all come under Coulson’s staggeringly wide remit, as well. It’s safe to say that all businesses could do with someone like Coulson in their ranks.
4. Martine Lozevski, head of campaign management, strategy & solutions, Seven Network
Lozevski scooped our overall Best of the Best Project Management gong last year and she has continued to prove an exceptional part of the Seven Network team. As the head of campaign management at Sevn, she ensures that the business meets its key objectives and that advertisers are kept happy. That’s some doing, especially when she works across some of the Network’s biggest shows including Sunrise, Australia’s Got Talent and Home & Away — and the small matters of the AFL, cricket and horse racing.
3. Suzanne Corliss, program & change management director, GroupM
Any role that involves organisational change in a business as large and as successful as GroupM — and all its agencies — deserves significant recognition and, in Corliss, the holdco has an exceptional woman. She leads transformational projects reorganisation design, cultural and structural change, functional, process and systems change and technology implementation and adoption. Just writing that down made us tired. If that wasn’t enough, Corliss also provides change leadership and advisory across the holdco, helping its very impressive cadre of female leaders.
2. Claire Riding, group strategy director, content & partnerships, Wavemaker
Riding picked up the Project Manager trophy at this year’s B&T Women in Media awards and, frankly, it wasn’t a surprise to anyone who knows her. She has been instrumental in creating the campaigns for Netflix and its ever-changing roster of shows in Australia. However, rather than simply managing to keep her head above water, Riding has been able to excel in her role, picking up award wins, racking up billions of hours of views and reaching almost three-quarters of a million Australian families. The fact that Netflix described her as “instrumental” in the success of its shows should not be underestimated.
1. Ben Joyce, group chief operating officer – ANZ, Dentsu International
Kirsty Muddle, CEO of Dentsu Creative, told B&T that Joyce was the “finest project manager” she had ever worked with. We could leave it there. But we won’t.
Joyce has been in the role at Dentsu for just two years and has previously served as the group executive director for operations and transformation. With more than two decades of experience managing business transformation projects, workforce and resource planning, product development, off-shoring and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions and more, Joyce has seen it and done it. With someone like him operating behind the scenes, Muddle, Danny Bass and the rest of the Dentsu team are more than set up for success.
Please login with linkedin to commentBest of the best Best of the Best Presented by Finecast
Latest News
Madonna’s Banned Pepsi Ad That Infuriated The Vatican Finally Airs After 34 Years!
Are you constantly telling your younger colleagues that "music was better in my day"? Really sink the boot in with this.
News Corp Unveils Food Trends Report With Cost Of Living Biting Budgets
News Corp's food trends report is here and B&T's own budget buster 'noodles ala frankfurter' not mentioned anywhere.
DDB Sydney & Macca’s Reminds Footy Fans It’s The Fare Of Choice For The Finals
Footy team not make the finals again this year? On the upside you won't have to sit through this McDonald's commercial.
Kellogg’s Partners With TikToker Nonna Fina To Fight Food Waste Problem
Kellogg's joins the all-important food wastage fight. Seemingly less concerned by the excess sugar fight.
Magnite Unites With Scope3 For Sustainable Omnichannel Advertising
Fear your omnichannel advertising is not meeting your zero emissions targets? Feel better about yourself with this.
Wednesday TV Ratings: MKR Puts A Tasty 100K On The Block
Gluttony continues to trounce home renovation, as Manu and crew increase lead over Scotty's tradies.
Adobe Sends Gen AI Tool Firefly Mainstream, Promises IP Indemnity
With all this generative AI news B&T's been running of late, you'd think we'd actually start to understand it.
Josh Faulks Tells B&T TV, “AANA Needs To Be Bigger, Stronger, Louder!”
AANA chief narrowly avoids plagiarising the Olympic's 'Faster, Higher, Stronger' motto in B&T TV rallying cry.
EssenceMediacom’s CEO Pippa Berlocher: “I Would Not Be The Right CEO For An Agency That Was Done & Dusted”
B&T's chatting with EssenceMediacom’s delightful Pippa Berlocher. Not to infer she can't be ruthless when needs be.
Howatson+Company Nabs CHEP’s Andrew Drougas For Melbourne MD Role
CHEP continuing to prove fertile hunting ground for Howatson+Company's 'position vacant' postings.
Anthony Freedman Launches New Holding Company, Common Interest
Adland sage Anthony Freedman unveils latest venture. Thinking knock-off Basquiat or a Picasso for reception wall.
CHEP Unveils First Work For Wesfarmers’ OnePass
CHEP brings in the penguins for new OnePass work. As in the CGI ones, not the villain from Batman.
Spinach Creates ‘Swan Dive In’ Campaign For Black Swan Dips Following Tasty Pitch Win
From B&T's personal experience, the dips & crackers require the least amount of effort when asked to bring something.
IMAA Announces ‘Female Leaders Of Tomorrow’ Mentees In Sydney & Melbourne
For clarification, mentees is a person who is mentored, NOT a chewable mint-flavoured lollie as first reported on B&T.
Social Hype Vs Marketing Strategy: What Drives Campaign Success?
Upali Dasgupta, marketing director APAC at Meltwater, reflects on whether social hype can drive true campaign success on its own. That’s right, folks, we’re still talking Barbie and Oppenheimer. Barbie has been a spectacular success, making history as the first billion-dollar box office hit for a female director. Warner Bros has dubbed it “Barbillion”, with the ticket […]
Shondell Becomes SAFM’s $50K Alphabucks Winner
Playing with SAFM Adelaide’s breakfast hosts Bec & Soda, Shondell was among 48 other Adelaide listeners who were vying for the $50,000 today, Wednesday 13 September. The game of $50k Alphabucks required Shondell to get ten answers correct all starting with the same letter within 30 seconds. The order of play was drawn at random and […]
NOVA Entertainment Promotes Mandi Tapp To Brisbane Sales Director
NOVA promotes Mandi Tapp to Brisbane sales director who promptly declares "too much Powderfinger is never enough".
Pinterest Sets Its Sights On Better Full-Funnel Performance & Measurement
Think your funnel could do with a rinse & a flush? And by that we mean your marketing funnel, not colonic irrigation.
Coles 360 Hires New Talent
Is the weight of your Coles basket giving you calluses and a sore wrist? You have these people to blame.
B&T Readers Have Spoken — Alan Joyce Has F*cked It For Qantas
Dr Philip Lowe relieved as Alan Joyce takes his mantle as most hated man in the country.
Pain Is Holding 64% Of Aussies Back From Movement New Research Reveals
A new national survey, the 2023 Voltaren Pain In Movement Study, revealed that 7 in 10 Australians (71.5 per cent) enjoy movement or exercise as it makes them feel better physically, happier, stronger, and healthier, however 63.9 per cent have admitted to avoiding movement or exercise due to pain at some point. To encourage Australians […]
Nightjar Launches A New Digital Platform For The United States Studies Centre
Nightjar unveils digi platform for United States Studies Centre that didn't involve office hotdog eating competition.
Apple Enlists Olivia Rodrigo For Cool Ad-Come-Music-Video To Plug Swanky New iPhone 15 Pro Max
Count yourself lucky to get a newsletter at all today, readers, with B&T staff groovin' on down all morning to this.
Search Isn’t That Important, Actually: Google
Did you need a double-take at that rather controversial headline? B&T's hoping there was no whiplash or similar injury.
Criteo Launches Self-Service DSP Into General Availability
Haven't a clue about self-service DSPs? See this as interesting learning or choose to ignore & remain in ignorant bliss.
From Algorithms To Artistry: How Generative AI Turbochargers Marketing Campaigns
Generative AI is any marketer's latest must-have tool in the toolkit. Alongside the obligatory funnel & hair mousse.
Midnight Oil To Fund YES Ads Aimed At “Males Over 50 Who Listen To Triple M-Type Rock Stations”
Peter Garrett comes out in support of the Voice and appears to have a dig at his "over 50s male" fanbase along the way.
Anytime Fitness Welcomes Anybody To The Gym With Via The Hallway
Anytime Fitness "welcomes anybody to the gym" in latest campaign. Including equipment hoggers and shorty short wearers.
Winner Of 2023 Brian White Scholarship In Radio News Announced
Young uni grad Daneie Geddes busy practising her radio voice after winning industry's annual cadetship award thing.
Tuesday TV Ratings: MKR Back On The Boil As It Fricassées The Block
Much like any cake disaster you manage to resurrect into a tasty trifle, it appears MKR's found a new lease on life.
Study: Contextual-Driven Campaigns On YouTube Drive 28% More Attention
Does that four seconds before hitting the skip button on a YouTube ad send you insane? Get madder still with this.
Diversity From Happenstance: Why Is Adland So Terrible At Advertising Itself As A Destination Employer?
Can't find good staff for love nor money? Find yourself chin rubbing & hand wringing in agreement to this expert piece.
Anthony Gregorio Joins Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory As Partner
Anthony Gregorio, who headed Saatchi & Saatchi Australia as CEO and prior to that Havas, as CEO Creative Group ANZ, has joined Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory as a partner. Jen Davidson, managing partner, “Our business is rapidly evolving in response to the bigger and more diverse challenges that marketers face. Anthony joining brings a whole new […]
Heineken Launches Innovative ‘Beer Nicknames’ Digital Campaign Via oOh!media
When B&T's on one of our health kicks we reach for the Heineken 0.0. So, thankfully, we've never been on a health kick.
Coca-Cola Launches New Limited-Edition Flavour & AI Experience
Coke unveils new Y3000 Zero Sugar. Which kinda sounds like a killing machine from the future that's remarkably low-carb.
TikTok & Canva Ignite Australian Business Success
TikTok continuing to work hard on its image that it's not a secretive spy tool of China's Ministry of State Security.