Behold! B&T’s Top 10 Best Of The Best CMOs, Presented by Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
In this latest instalment of our Best of the Best series, Presented by Finecast, part of GroupM Nexus, we present to you the Top 10 CMOs whose visionary leadership and keen business acumen have transformed the Australian brandlandscape.
While these lists are a mere snapshot in time, we believe the following individuals have stood out against a vast sea of talented marketing mavens due to the substantialness of the brands they have grown, their tenures in current and past positions, as well as their overall impact on the industry.
That being said, 10 spots are hardly enough to rewards all the fabulous marketing leadership we have in Australia. Which is precisely why you should keep an eye out for our extensive annual CMO Powerlist due to come out in early 2024!
But until then, we proudly present the marketing crème de la crème, our Top 10 chief marketing officers for 2023:
10) Vin Naidoo
Chief Marketing Officer , Toyota
Vin Naidoo first joined Toyota in 2002 and has held a number of positions across the company’s various operations including after-sales, production planning, and national sales. Prior to his latest appointment, Naidoo spent two years as general manager of sales and marketing operations based in Singapore with Toyota Motor APAC. Moving back to Australia last year to take up his position as chief marketing officer for Toyota Australia, Naidoo continues to take the brand into the future off the back of its 25th consecutive year as Australia’s best selling automotive brand.
9) Monique Macleod
Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Commonwealth Bank
As the group executive of marketing and corporate affairs at Commonwealth Bank, Monique McLeod manages their marketing, branding, stakeholder insights, government relations, communications, and corporate social responsibility. With a tenure at CommBank since 2008, McLeod has held various positions within the organisation, including general manager for brand and sponsorship, as well as general manager for consumer marketing, before assuming her current role in 2017. Prior to transitioning to the client side, McLeod worked for such esteemed agencies such as DDB Australia.
8) Sweta Mehra
Chief Marketing Officer, ANZ
As CMO of ANZ, Sweta Mehra leads the business across 34 global markets with a focus on brand reputation, driving revenue growth, and deepening customer relationships across a collective team that includes marketing, digital sales and personalisation capabilities. Before ANZ Mehra held leadership positions at Proctor and Gamble in Singapore. Mehra is also an advocate for developing the next generation of leaders and is a formal mentor for Graduates of the Australian Marketing Academy.
7) Simon Cheng
Chief Marketing Officer, Menulog
Moving to Menulog from his previous position as CMO at health and wellness retailer, Healthy Life, Simon Cheng has been an integral part of the online food delivery boom in Australia. Previous to Healthy Life, Cheng held the position of vice president of sales, marketing and PR at P&O cruises. Today, Menulog claims to be Australia’s largest online food delivery marketplaces, connecting over four million customers with over 35,000 restaurant partners through their app and website platforms.
6) Lucinda Barlow
Senior Director, Head of International Marketing, Uber
Initially trained as an engineer and computer scientist, Lucina Barlow has amassed over 20 years of marketing experience for various Internet and mobile technologies and platforms, and has trotted the globe, working in Asia, the US, and the UK. Previous to joining Uber, Barlow was the global marketing director for YouTube and its two billion daily users. Today, Barlow brings her fabulous reputation as a visionary and champion of creativity to her position as senior director, head of international marketing at Uber APAC.
5) Susan Coghill
Chief Marketing Officer, Tourism Australia
Susan Coghill has been a key member of Tourism Australia for the past six years, with the last four focused on overseeing the organisation’s international marketing strategy as CMO. Coghill had led the strategy and execution of award-winning creative campaigns, including the global ‘Come and Say G’day’ campaign, ‘Dundee’ in the US, ‘Matesong’ in the UK, and the Australian ‘Holiday Here This Year’ campaign. Before Tourism Australia, Coghill has contributed her marketing expertise with positions at Westpac and Qantas, as well as renowned advertising agencies including Publicis Mojo and TBWA//Chiat//Day.
4) Chris Brown
SVP/ Chief Customer Officer, McDonald’s
Described as “one of the new breed of creative business leaders,” Chris Brown has been an integral part of the McDonald’s brands since 2020 when he assumed the role of CMO. In May 2022, Brown’s talents led to his appointment as chief customer officer, where he now oversees marketing, McCafe, and user experience. Before this role, Brown made significant strides as SVP and group managing director at R/GA in New York and also served as the Group CEO for DDB Group in Australia.
3) Brent Smart
Chief Marketing Officer, Telstra
Another M&C Saatchi alum, Brent Smart etched his name in the marketing halls of fame through a remarkable five-year tenure as CMO at IAG. During this time, he steered NRMA from 36th to become the third strongest brand in Australia. Smart now channels his passion for creativity, brand, and culture as CMO for Telstra, Australia’s second most valuable brand.
2) Mim Haysom
CMO/Executive General Manager Brand & Marketing, Suncorp Group
One of the most recognisable names in Australian advertising, Mim Haysmon is renowned for her leadership that has grown some of the world’s most recognised brands. Previous to her role at Suncorp, Haysom worked across such esteemed brands as CommBank, IAG, ANZ, Woolworths, Lexus and Optus as the general manager for M&C Saatchi. As executive general manager of brand and marketing at Suncorp, Haysmon brings her expertise to developing their network of brands including AAMI, GIO, Apia, Shannons and Vero.
1) Andrew Hicks
Chief Marketing Officer,Woolworths Group
Andrew Hicks embarked on a remarkable transformation within the Woolworths Group, commencing his journey in 2008 as the national marketing manager of Dan Murphy’s. Today, Hicks stands as the esteemed CMO of Woolworths Group, a position he assumed in June 2019 after serving as the director of marketing for Woolworths Food Group and Supermarkets for nearly four years. Recognized for his groundbreaking initiatives, Hicks received the coveted B&T Marketing Team of the Year award in 2017, solidifying his well-deserved position at the pinnacle of this esteemed list.
Looking for more inspirational lists? Check out our other Finecast, part of GroupM Nexus-presented Best of the Best lists, like our Top 10 film directors, and our Top 10 best commercial directors (media).
Please login with linkedin to commentBest of the best
Latest News
Equip Had A Brand Makeover & Became Equip Super
Equip has launched its refreshed brand, Equip Super, consolidating and enhancing its offer to members and positioning the fund for further growth. The dynamic new brand, a refreshed website, lower fees and improved investment options for members, along with a tailored approach to their investment and retirement needs, begins a new chapter for one of […]
ARN Launches “iHeart Tassie” With Hobart 7HO Newsreader Britt Aylen
ARN has announced the next phase of its regional news expansion plans with the launch of iHeart Tassie. iHeart Tassie is a weekly news series delivering in-depth coverage of current issues impacting the local Tasmanian community. Produced and presented by Hobart 7HO Breakfast Newsreader Britt Aylen (featured image), the series launches tomorrow and can be heard each […]
Online Retailer Conference: Adam Freedman Shares Booktopia’s Secrets To Social Success
One need only look at Booktopia's success to silence the book naysayers. Same can't be said about CD store naysayers.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Ashes Help Nine To A Huge Win
One need only look to the Ashes to see the rude health of cricket. Or Dan Andrews for the ill health of the Comm Games.
Modibodi Releases Hilarious Period Drama
Modibodi has created a binge-worthy period drama, designed to appeal to a Gen Z audience and celebrate the brand’s latest collection of period undies: ModiBasics. The new ModiBasics period undies have been specifically designed for the needs of 18–25- year-old, Gen Z menstruators. This is such a pivotal time in life when everything around you […]
‘Life In Plastic, It’s Fantastic’ – B&T’s TOP 10 Barbie Brand Moments
B&T's counting down Barbie's top 10 branding moments. Sadly, Ken's Viagra tablets only coming in at 23.
Krysia Bonkowski Appointed As Editor-In-Chief Of delicious.
Krysia Bonkowski confirmed as any BBQ's official dessert bringer after being named delicious' editor-in-chief.
Anheuser-Busch CEO Downplays Customer Boycott, Says Bud Light’s “About 1% Of Global Sales!”
The Bud Light disaster joins herpes, artichokes on pizza and Peter Dutton in things that should go away but won't.
OMA Welcomes DOOH Player Absen As Its 53rd Member
The hors d'oeuvres at the annual OMA Christmas party placed under added strain as 53rd member announced.
Football Australia & LEGO Encourage Women & Non-Binary Footballers Via Chisel
Football Australia launches localised content series in partnership with LEGO, building on the global “PLAY UNSTOPPABLE” campaign, telling unapologetic, undivided & unwritten stories of women’s football
IMAA Urges Queensland Government To Support Independent Media Agencies
IMAA turns its attention to the Queensland Government, conceding it's far easier to say than the Palaszczuk government.
OPINION: What Barbie Can Teach Content Marketers
Amid all this current Barbie frenzy, B&T hasn't noticed an uptick in people wanting to campervan.
Metro Commercial Radio Advertising Holds Steady For FY23
Possibly confirming our love of eighties and nineties music, metro commercial radio advertising has held steady.
Foxtel Media Promotes Three In Victoria
Foxtel Media makes three promotions in Victoria. One of whom sports a slightly patchy mo judging by the lead image.
Thai Agency Delivers Truly Epic Chicken-In-Space Ad
Does your knowledge of Thai culture not extend past your take-away delivery driver? Expand it here with this top spot.
Mix 94.5 Hires James ‘Speedy’ Speed As Content Director
With a name like that, radio really was the only viable career choice for James ‘Speedy’ Speed.
Kyle Sandilands Censored By KIIS FM During Rant On The Voice
Kyle Sandilands has now entered the Voice debate and, let's be honest, that can't be a good thing.
Kids Are Crazy About YouTube According To Precise TV Advertiser Report
Do you bore younger colleagues with childhood tales of playing in the street until dark? Get set to rage at this study.
Adland’s Well-Intended But Bumbling LGBTQI+ Allyship Gets Roasted In Witty Spoof Video
You may even recognise yourself in this witty agency send-up. Hopefully it's a younger, slimmer, less cynical you, too.
Reading The News Can Keep You Healthy According To ACM Study
Study finds reading the news can keep you healthy. We've always said reading B&T has excellent laxative properties.
Cummins&Partners And Comic Becky Lucas Return For McCain’s Pub Style Chips
If McCain Pub Style Chips are really pub style, why aren't they served in a tiny basket with aioli & a $15 price tag?
QMS Names Olivia Gotch As General Manager, City Of Sydney
QMS names Olivia Gotch as GM of City Of Sydney. That's not to infer she knows where the best bagels are, however.
DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account
DBC2 has been appointed as the marketing agency of performance car manufacturer Spartan Motor Company. DBC2’s immediate remit is to refresh Spartan’s brand identity and brand architecture including new look and feel across brand guidelines, messaging, tone of voice and positioning. The marketing agency will also be creating a new brand strategy, PR, content creation, […]
The Five Cs Of Communicating Through Change
Leah Mether (lead image) is author of Steer Through the Storm: How to Communicate and Lead Courageously Through Change (Ingram Sparks, $25.00) and a communication specialist obsessed with making the people part of leadership and work life easier through the development of “soft skills”. In this guest post, Mether offers top tips to communicate and […]
News.com.au Launches Nationwide Survey The Great Aussie Debate
News.com.au has launched The Great Aussie Debate, a new nationwide survey to discover what makes Australians tick, everything from the silly to the serious.
carsales Poaches Rafael Constantinou All The Way From Brazil
carsales has today announced the appointment of Rafael Constantinou, to the role of executive general manager of marketing, content & customer, following an extensive global search. Constantinou joins with nearly 20 years’ experience as a 360° marketing professional in technology companies. He will lead the carsales Australia Marketing, Content and Customer team’s continued evolution. Constantinou […]
‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders
Leading Australian media brand, Women’s Agenda has launched its first-ever app this week with the aim of building Australia’s pipeline of inclusive, informed and inspired leaders. The Keynotes, hosts a rich library of short, TEDx-style speeches given by female leaders across industries on a range of topics including leadership, STEM, social impact, wellbeing, and entrepreneurship. […]
Heath Walker Swaps Teslas For Trucks In Director Of Marketing & Comms Role
Does your local pub trivia have an annoying oversupply of truck drivetrain questions? Heath Walker could be your man.
Are Your Dog’s Guts Okay? Scratch Is Here For The Rescue
Scratch, the Aussie dog food company, is educating dog owners about the significance of dog gut health in its new ad. Running across BVOD channels including Foxtel GO, TenPlay, and YouTube, and supported via social, content and PR, the “Scratch Loves Your Dog’s Guts” campaign aims to highlight Scratch’s commitment to providing premium nutrition for […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: Hunted Contestants Take To Land, Sky And Sea
Got a psycho ex that just won't go away? 10's cool reality show Hunted may or may not offer some valuable tips.
Orange’s Viral World Cup Ad Is Great, But When Will We Stop Comparing The Men’s & Women’s Games?
This ad has stirred debate in the B&T office today. Taking attention away from the usual "whose lunch stinks?" debate.
B&T TV: The Social Soup Team Dispel Creator Marketing Myths
Tell colleagues you're not to be disturbed watching the latest B&T TV instalment. Save for the surprise arrival of cake.
Hamish & Andy Top Podcast Rankings Once More
Wobbleboard fans and pigeon fanciers again fail to make any kind of dent in monthly top 100 podcast rankings.
Wavemaker CIO Philippa Noilea-Tani: Commonwealth Games Cancellation “Will Be More Significant For Media Owners”
The Commonwealth Games cancellation isn't merely bad news for adland, it's killing kids' badminton dreams everywhere.
Anthony Albanese Clashes With Ben Fordham Over The Voice In Fiery 2GB Interview
"Leftie scum" now thinking twice about appearing on Ben Fordham's radio program after announcer tears PM a new one.
Cadbury, Wavemaker & Ogilvy Launch Campaign In Support Of The Matildas & Women’s Sport
We don't need to tell Cadbury how to suck eggs, but we need little if any inducement to partake in its brands.