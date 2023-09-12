Arnott’s Unveils A Partnership First For The Block Via Spark Foundry

In a first for renovation competition reality TV series the Block, last night’s episode featured an integration asset from Arnott’s that is being pulled through from the show and into an Arnott’s owned customer promotion.

Arnott’s signed on to become an official partner of Channel Nine’s new season of The Block, in a deal brokered by Spark Foundry, part of The Neighbourhood – the connected platform of Publicis Groupe agencies that works with The Arnott’s Group.

The partnership will see Arnott’s biscuits integrated into the show throughout the season and will feature activations from the show, such as Arnott’s Big Bikkies, feature across Arnott’s social channels.

The Arnott’s Big Bikkies moment sees The Block contestants receive $10,000 towards their renovation for a perfect 10 score, delivered by Scotty Cam in an Arnott’s Big Bikkies toolbox.

The promotion will extend onto Arnott’s social media and website, offering The Block fans a chance to win their own Arnott’s Big Bikkies toolbox, filled with Arnott’s products and a $1,000 gift card. There will be one toolbox up for grabs with every Arnott’s Big Bikkies moment on The Block.

The Arnott’s group chief marketing officer, Jenni Dill, said: “We’re excited to partner with one of Australia’s favourite TV shows, The Block, to bring delicious moments onto the screen, into living rooms across the countries, and give fans of the show a chance to win their own Arnott’s Big Bikkies Box. Grab your favourite bikkies and get ready for another rollercoaster of a season.”

Chief client officer for The Neighbourhood, Toby Aldred, added: “The Block is a great way for us to bring the nation’s favourite biscuit from a premium paid environment through to Arnott’s owned channels. Integration starts on the screen but shouldn’t stop there. We look forward to seeing the many delicious moments that are set to unfold between the contestants, trades and judges made sweeter by Arnott’s biscuits.”

