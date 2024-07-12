Veteran Channel 7 Presenter Latest In Round Of “Heartbreaking” Cuts For The Network

Veteran Channel 7 presenter Sharyn Ghidella has announced that she will leave the network effective immediately after 17 years working at the broadcaster’s Brisbane bureau.
The evening bulletin co-presenter announced her abrupt departure in an all-staff email seen by B&T. “After 17 years at 7, apparently, my time is up,” she wrote.”It’s not quite how I expected it to end after 38 years in the industry, but hey, that’s TV. I will certainly miss the friendships and the fun we have had, around what is, the serious business of news”.
In an email to all staff seen by B&T, Seven Brisbane’s director of news, Michael Coombes, confirmed that Ghidella had been given the opportunity to farewell viewers and co-workers but declined.
“I’m making a clean break, and I probably won’t get the chance to bid you farewell in person,” Ghidella continued. “But please know that I have held all of you in the highest regard during my time on the mountain, and I thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, for everything you did to ensure we made it to air each night,” Ghidella wrote.
Last month, the company announced 150 jobs would be cut as the business looked to restructure. Among the departures were several high-profile names, including chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette, chief marketing and audience officer Melissa Hopkins, and head of sport Lewis Martin.
Anthony De Ceglie, Seven director of news and current affairs and Seven West Media editor-in-chief celebrated Ghidella for her “significant contribution” to the station. “We are grateful for her hard work and are sorry to see her go. She leaves with sincere thanks from everyone at Seven and our very best wishes for the future,” he said.
“For 17 years, Sharyn has been a welcome guest in loungerooms across Queensland – always professional, always reliable, always warm,” said Coombes. “But for all of us, she is so much more. A mentor, a colleague, a friend. I have nothing but admiration and gratitude for Sharyn. And we wish her every success for the future”.