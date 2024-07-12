Veteran Channel 7 Presenter Latest In Round Of “Heartbreaking” Cuts For The Network

Veteran Channel 7 presenter Sharyn Ghidella has announced that she will leave the network effective immediately after 17 years working at the broadcaster’s Brisbane bureau.

The evening bulletin co-presenter announced her abrupt departure in an all-staff email seen by B&T. “After 17 years at 7, apparently, my time is up,” she wrote.”It’s not quite how I expected it to end after 38 years in the industry, but hey, that’s TV. I will certainly miss the friendships and the fun we have had, around what is, the serious business of news”.

In an email to all staff seen by B&T, Seven Brisbane’s director of news, Michael Coombes, confirmed that Ghidella had been given the opportunity to farewell viewers and co-workers but declined.

“I’m making a clean break, and I probably won’t get the chance to bid you farewell in person,” Ghidella continued. “But please know that I have held all of you in the highest regard during my time on the mountain, and I thank you all, from the bottom of my heart, for everything you did to ensure we made it to air each night,” Ghidella wrote.

Ghidella acknowledged that, she is not the first in a string of redundancies that have made for a very unsettled and “heartbreaking” time at the network. “A long list of talented, loyal and dedicated employees have been shown the door, in what seems to have been an interminable process of pulling the Band-Aid off slowly when it comes to removing what’s been deemed excess stock from the building,” she wrote in a post to Facebook.

“While somewhat saddened by this decision, there is also some sense of relief. As has been widely reported, the past couple of weeks in TV has, sadly, been a miserable affair,” she wrote. “These people are some of the best “content creators” in the business (well, we are digital first now). They are good people, and it’s been heartbreaking to watch. I’ve seen the toll it’s taken on those who’ve left, those delivering the pain, and those still there, and when it comes to witnessing this heartache, I think I’m done”.

Last month, the company announced 150 jobs would be cut as the business looked to restructure. Among the departures were several high-profile names, including chief revenue officer Kurt Burnette, chief marketing and audience officer Melissa Hopkins, and head of sport Lewis Martin. The popular head of digital marketing and innovation Lucio Ribeiro, who was brought in by Hopkins, also recently agreed to leave Seven by mutual consent, accepting a voluntary redundancy. The departure of Hopkins and Ribeiro, who were both brought in to help Seven reposition itself as a digitally-focused media business, comes amid a restructure that separates TV and Digital.

Anthony De Ceglie, Seven director of news and current affairs and Seven West Media editor-in-chief celebrated Ghidella for her “significant contribution” to the station. “We are grateful for her hard work and are sorry to see her go. She leaves with sincere thanks from everyone at Seven and our very best wishes for the future,” he said.

“For 17 years, Sharyn has been a welcome guest in loungerooms across Queensland – always professional, always reliable, always warm,” said Coombes. “But for all of us, she is so much more. A mentor, a colleague, a friend. I have nothing but admiration and gratitude for Sharyn. And we wish her every success for the future”.