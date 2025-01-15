Uber Eats Serves Up Andy Murray In Epic AO Spot

Uber Eats has taken its delivery mission to new heights with a bold campaign featuring none other than tennis icon Andy Murray. The campaign, aimed at showcasing the brand’s expanding retail convenience services, debuted with a dramatic and humorous film starring the three-time Grand Slam champion.

The summer launch ad opens with Murray inspecting his tennis racquet in a Melbourne hotel suite. Suddenly, the doorbell rings, and he is greeted by two Uber Eats delivery personnel who inform him, “We’re here for you. We get all kinds of stuff now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uber Eats Australia (@ubereats_aus)



When Murray declines their bizarre offer to “get in the bag,” a thrilling pursuit begins, transforming the typically reserved Scotsman into a full-fledged action hero.

In a sequence that blends action with comedy, Murray smashes through a second-floor window, landing on Melbourne’s bustling streets. The chase continues across iconic landmarks as Murray, armed with his trusty tennis racquet, attempts to outmaneuver his pursuers. Later vignettes show the tennis star in increasingly disheveled states, adding a Hollywood blockbuster flair to the campaign’s evolving storyline.

“Australia has always been a special place – I’ve loved coming here to compete. But being able to take in the sights, albeit in a chase scenario, through some iconic Melbourne landmarks has been a new and really fun experience,” said Andy Murray, “I hope people enjoy the films and the progression of the story – will they catch me? Will I be delivered to someone on Uber Eats? I guess time will reveal it all”.

“Having the opportunity to work with an icon of the sport is one thing, but having him agree to recast himself in such an unexpected and legendary way is a powerful tool to both entertain and educate Aussies about the Uber Eats mission of getting them almost anything across the retail spectrum,” said head of brand, Uber Eats ANZ, Channa Goonasekara.

“While we can’t get Andy Murray at scale we’re already delivering petfood, pawpaws and passionfruit seltzers. Andy is the perfect person to remind people of our increased appeal as the delivery platform for almost anything.”

In a unique twist, Uber Eats users may even have a chance to ‘order’ Andy Murray via the app, with one lucky user set to have the tennis legend delivered to their door – terms and conditions apply.

The campaign is set to make a splash across multiple platforms, including linear TV, online video, social media, and Channel 9 property hijacks.

Andy Murray will also share the campaign through his own social channels, amplifying the reach of this unforgettable collaboration.