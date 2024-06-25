TV Ratings (24/06/2024): MasterChef Kicks Off Hong Kong Week

It was all eyes on MasterChef last night as contestants jetted off to Hong Kong for the first overseas-themed week since 2017.

The contestants were tasked with recreating a world-class dish by one of Hong Kong’s leading gastronomic innovators, Michelin-starred Chef Vicky Cheng, from memory alone, with immunity on the line. However, one contestant was notably absent from the trip, Savindri ‘Sav’ Perera, who was unable to travel for personal reasons. Sav will not be present again in tonight’s episode but will return when the contestants are back in the MasterChef kitchen on Wednesday.

“Look guys, unfortunately for some personal reasons, Sav won’t be able to join us this week, but we’ll be seeing her when we get back to the MasterChef kitchen,” he said.

Despite one of their own missing, excitement was high as the contestants were welcomed to Hong Kong. The episode raked in a total TV national reach of 1,405,000, winning the timeslot for the night.

Over on Seven, Dream Home did the numbers as the contestants continued to feel the pressure building. Emotions reached a boiling point as deadlines rapidly approached.

“I just feel like I’m out of ideas, I’m out of being creative,” a tearful Lara told cameras. “I just don’t know if I can do it”.

The tear-filled episode served well for the network, collecting a total TV national reach of 1,436,000.