Triple J Drops Star-Studded Hottest 100 Trailer

Triple J has released a start-studded vid reminding listeners that they have just 12 days to go before voting closes.

Unlike in many democratic processes, Triple J has insisted that your vote really counts!

It said that just 0.05 per cent of total votes separate two tracks in the top five.

In the last week, the current #7 placed song has received more votes each day than the current tracks sitting at #6 and #5. and just two votes separate the coveted #100 and #101.

The film features the likes of Kita Alexander, Lime Cordiale, Dom Dolla, Becca Hatch, The Buoys, and heaps more in triple j’s Challengers-esque Hottest 100 video, which even includes cameos from Dylan Alcott AO, The Kid LAROI and Glass Animals.

Voting for triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2024 wraps up on Monday, 20 January at 5pm AEDT.

