“Too-Da-Loo, Mother F***ers”: Ken Jeong Fronts Hilarious Scrub Campaign

Medical doctor turned Actor Ken Jeong has fronted a hilarious new campaign for Fabletics Scrubs. Titled “Scrub Up,” the in-house campaign features the world’s first and only activewear scrubs, available in 27 colours and styles.

The ad opens with Jeong, walking to his car from his house as a Hollywood tour bus pulls up, carrying a big crowd of fans excited to have spotted him. The fans begin filming him, clamouring for him to “do the trunk thing,” referencing the actor’s most iconic role as Leslie Chow from The Hangover and the scene where he jumps naked out of the trunk of a car.

Jeong unwillingly plays along, teasing the crowd by saying there’s “something pretty cool” in his trunk. Eventually, he opens it to reveal an entire set of Fabletics scrubs in different colours.

The fans lose interest, and in a huff, Jeong drives away as he screams, “Too-da-loo, mother*******s!” in classic Leslie Chow fashion.

Jeong has had a successful career, most recognised for his roles in The Hangover and Community. Prior to making a name for himself in Hollywood, Jeong worked as a Physician in California, and despite favouring acting, he is still licensed to practice.

His brand value has increased exponentially recently after his hilarious appearance in the Popeyes Super Bowl ad celebrating the brands new chicken wing range.

Given Jeong’s prior career, his alignment with this brand couldn’t be more apt.

“Since our initial launch, the Scrubs business has nearly doubled, and we’ve built a dedicated following of members who have signed up specifically to have access to this product offering,” he continued,” said Fabletics co-founder and CEO Adam Goldenberg.

The campaign will run across digital, streaming, and TV, including influencer partnerships and dedicated emails.