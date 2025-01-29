“There’s Two Sides In Brisbane”: Wahl Partnership Helps Dolphins Trim The Competition As NRL Season Looms

When the Dolphins stormed into the NRL in 2023, they didn’t just bring another team to the competition—they brought a new era of rugby league to Brisbane. Now, with a growing fanbase, a formidable squad, and an unmistakable presence at Suncorp Stadium, they’ve secured a game-changing partnership that further cements their place at the top tier of Australian sport.

Enter Wahl, the globally renowned grooming brand, stepping into the rugby league arena for the first time with a multi-year Premier Partnership.

The mural was revealed today during a press conference attended by Dolphins CEO Terry Reader, Shaun Geddes Wahl, managing director ANZ, and star players Mark Nicholls and Herbie Farnworth.

The mural, featuring four players from the Dolphins’ original leadership group – foundation club captain Jesse Bromwich, his brother Kenny Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi, and Mark Nicholls – pays homage to those who laid the groundwork for the team’s foundation. Situated on the northern plaza outside the Stadium at the Caxton Street end, it serves as a powerful symbol of transition and growth, spotlighting the emerging talent that continues to shape the Dolphins’ legacy in the NRL.

B&T chatted exclusively with Dolphins CEO Terry Reader and Wahl managing director Shaun Geddes on what the symbolic reveal represents for the Dolphins’ growing legacy in the NRL and its alignment with Wahl’s ethos of precision, quality, and high performance.

For Reader, the moment was symbolic. “It is where a lot of our activations happen on game day. It’s also our home ground, and they’re our foundation leadership team, and it’s just a good way to announce and kick off the partnership,” he explained.

Reader acknowledged the inevitable media spin but embraced the rivalry, ensuring B&T that this is “not a dig at the Broncos” but instead “it’s a reminder when people turn up that this is our home, too.”

But while we could speculate for days about the true meaning behind the partnership, the deal is more than just a statement piece. As the club’s official grooming partner, Wahl’s branding will feature prominently on the Dolphins’ jerseys, training apparel, and stadium signage. More importantly, the collaboration promises to bring fun, creativity, and fan engagement in a way that fits seamlessly with rugby league culture.

A Perfect Fit for the Dolphins

While Wahl has been involved in sports sponsorships before—most notably with Olympic athletes—this marks its first major deal in Australian rugby league.

“We spoke to a number of sporting teams across Australia, across all different types of sports, but the Dolphins stood out because they really do have that heritage and legacy,” Geddes told B&T. “That’s something that we think we can draw on, there’s an interesting connection in terms of history.”

For Geddes, the decision wasn’t just about visibility—it was about finding a club that resonated with Wahl’s values.

“The Dolphins are very much a family club. Wahl is a family-owned business, so it was a good fit,” he explained.

Fan Activations That Will Turn Heads

Beyond the branding, the real excitement for fans will come through Wahl’s game-day activations, which are set to embrace the unique relationship between rugby league and bold hairstyles.

“One of the things we’re doing on game days is certainly like getting here inside the stadium. Outside activities for kids, like face painting and stuff like that, or potentially spraying people’s hair red,” Geddes teased. “They’ve got some pretty interesting hairstyles, the Dolphins, and maybe we’ll do something around that as well.”