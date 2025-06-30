The World’s Most Expensive Blank Space: The Brands Paying Millions To Blend Into Wimbledon

As Wimbledon kicks off tonight, millions of fans around the world will tune in to one of the most prestigious events in global sport. But as the first serve is struck, one thing will be noticeably absent: advertising.

Unlike other major tournaments, Wimbledon’s courts are famously clutter-free, a deliberate decision by the All England Club to protect the event’s heritage and exclusivity.

For the handful of brands that do manage to get their logo on court, the price is steep, and the visibility is notably subtle, but the reward is pure prestige.

The Cost of Being Seen

Wimbledon only allows a handful of official partners to feature their branding on court, and even then, it’s subtle. Think minimal, discreet placements, a Rolex logo on a court clock or IBM’s name beside real-time match stats. There are no rotating billboards, no net signage, and definitely no large court-side banners.

To gain that limited visibility, brands must sign multi-year sponsorship deals typically worth millions of pounds per year. Long-time partners, including Rolex, Slazenger, IBM, and Polo Ralph Lauren, each pay estimated seven-figure sums annually. In 2023, Barclays became Wimbledon’s banking partner in a deal reportedly worth £20 million annually, replacing HSBC after 15 years.

In 2024, Emirates joined as the official airline with “prominent” on-court branding on Centre and No.1 Courts, a rare move for Wimbledon, indicating an even larger price tag than the Barclays deal. Even with the high price tag to secure this kind of visibility, viewers will see no flashy red signage, but instead a simple, white, integrated logo.

These high-value partnerships helped Wimbledon generate an estimated £124.7 million in sponsorship revenue in 2024, a massive figure given the tournament has only 17 official sponsors.

Not Just Courtside: Other Branding Opportunities

With on-court signage so limited, Wimbledon’s official sponsors look beyond the court lines to make their presence felt, and they do it in creative, premium ways. One of the most visible touchpoints is uniforms. Polo Ralph Lauren, Wimbledon’s official outfitter, supplies the iconic navy-and-white uniforms worn by umpires, line judges, and ball kids. Their branding is visible on nearly every court during matches, serving as mobile brand placement throughout the tournament.

Sponsors also invest heavily in branded zones that enhance the on-site fan experience. Barclays, in its first year as official banking partner, launched both a “Clubhouse” and a “Fanzone” on the grounds. These featured VR serve challenges, photo moments, and live Q&As with tennis stars, all designed to deepen engagement while reinforcing the brand.

Similarly, American Express operates an exclusive cardholder lounge and a vibrant pavilion near Henman Hill. The space offers games, giveaways such as portable radios, and interactive content designed to keep AMEX at the forefront of attendees’ minds.

In the hospitality space, major sponsors host clients and VIPs in luxe suites and branded bars. The presence of Pimm’s and Lanson Champagne, two of the tournament’s most iconic drinks partners, is unmistakable, with custom tents, signage and exclusivity rights at many of the event’s official bars.

Wimbledon’s digital and broadcast platforms also deliver prime real estate for sponsor exposure. IBM, for instance, powers real-time match statistics, AI-driven insights, and predictive tools that are displayed on broadcasts and in the official Wimbledon app. Every stat graphic, both on-screen and online, is co-branded, turning data into valuable branding real estate.

Even virtual platforms are part of the strategy. In 2024, Emirates made its mark in the metaverse by launching branded courts and activities within “WimbleWorld” on Roblox, allowing fans to engage with the brand in a digital environment designed to echo the real-life tournament experience, with much more room for branding opportunities.

So why pay so much for so little logo space? Because at Wimbledon, less is more. The scarcity of branding opportunities, combined with the global audience, elite positioning, and century-old prestige, makes it one of the most valuable platforms in sport.

In 2024 alone, The Championships welcomed over 526,000 guests through the gates, with a record-breaking 33,489 attendees on Day 12. Broadcast in over 200 territories, the tournament achieved a cumulative US reach of more than 26 million, its highest since 2019. BBC coverage was streamed over 50 million times, and peak domestic audiences reached as high as 7.5 million for the men’s final.

From packed Grounds with 42,000 spectators at any one time, to millions tuning in globally, Wimbledon’s unmatched visibility proves that minimal branding can still deliver maximum impact.

For the brands invited to the partnership table, it’s not about loud promotion. It’s about being part of the story, subtly and powerfully aligning with Wimbledon’s enduring legacy.