The Women Of QMS Unpack Their “Out Of The Ordinary” Career Highlights

Having sponsored B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media for the past seven years, QMS knows a thing or two about fostering diversity in the workplace. B&T sat down with some of the incredible women of QMS to unpack their journeys into the media industry, their advice for the next generation and their biggest “out of the ordinary” career highlights.

Entries for the Women In Media Awards are now closed, but it’s not too late to secure tickets.

Get tickets to B&T’s Women In Media Awards now!

Tara O’Keefe – Sales Operations Director

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?

O’Keefe: Like many, I very willingly stumbled into Media. I started as a Media Coordinator at Carat, working across the Disney account. Who wouldn’t think that was the coolest entry into Media? After a decade of working within the industry, I am forever grateful for the experience, friendship, and mentorship I have gained.

B&T: Who has been your biggest role model that has helped you get where you are today?

O’Keefe: There are many people that inspire me every day, some within the industry, some my closest friends and my beautiful mum would all rank in top spots. But there is one person that stands out who without knowing has set the benchmark of what success looks like to me, and that’s my older brother. Dan has strived for greatness his entire career. Pursuing his dreams with humility, determination, a lot of resilience, and a little bit of luck. He has made a career defining decision that has seen him move away from a dream job to a dream life. I stand in awe of him and all he has achieved.

B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?

O’Keefe: Find your strength and make that your superpower. It’s no denying that hard work, and determination are some key ingredients for achieving your goals. However, finding the space, to know your strengths, to work on them, will push you over the threshold of a skill that you are at good, to something you are great at. It’s not easy, and will be forever evolving, but having that self-reflection is what continues to push me.

B&T: What pivotal moment in your career pushed you to where you are now and why?

O’Keefe: Reflecting on this, I think it would be what lead me to be in the role I am today. After several years working in a sales environment, I found myself consistently trying to build better processes and efficiency within my team. I loved collaborating with all departments. Whilst always pushing to achieve targets, what gave me the most satisfaction was to see my team, have time back in their days to deliver better outcomes for our clients. Having the courage to have a conversation with my management team to create a role that served the wider Sales team, and them agreeing to it, was a big moment for me.

B&T: What’s an Out of the Ordinary career highlight?

O’Keefe: Right now. Living and breathing our Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic partnerships. This by far is an absolute career highlight. The excitement of being a part of something so big, something that is pushing the boundaries of what out of home can achieve, not only at QMS, but the entire market. Implementing a dynamic led network, across multiple partners, striving for excellence in execution, is a wow moment!

Cassie Day – Head of Marketing

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?

Day: Growing up, my love for magazines led me to pursue a career in media where I landed my first job at ACP Magazines, now known as Are Media. Immersed in the vibrant world of magazines, I discovered a profession that was not only immensely creative but also fast-paced, offering a plethora of exciting opportunities and perks. Working across various mastheads and spearheading events while collaborating closely with editors ignited my passion for media. This experience fuelled my enthusiasm and determination to pursue a career in the ever-evolving landscape of media.

B&T: Who has been your biggest role model that has helped you get where you are today?

Day: I’ve been fortunate to work with many remarkable individuals throughout my career and like many it is often those closest to us who leave the biggest impact on our lives. Without a doubt, my biggest role model is my mother. Her journey, from humble beginnings in the mail room to attaining a position of directorship at Ord Minnett is a testament to her resilience, determination, and unwavering work ethic. Her life lessons continue to shape who I am today both personally and professionally.

B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?

Day:

Embrace your unique voice: your perspective and experiences are invaluable assets, don’t be afraid to speak up and share your insights.

Build strong networks: Cultivate relationships with mentors, peers, and industry professionals.

Never stop learning: The media industry is constantly evolving. Stay curious, embrace new technologies, and continuously seek out opportunities for growth and development.

Advocate for yourself: Don’t hesitate to assert your worth and negotiate for what you deserve. Champion your skills and contributions with confidence.

Foster resilience: Develop resilience to navigate setbacks and persevere in the pursuit of your goals.

Lift each other up: Support your colleagues and celebrate each others successes.

B&T: What’s an Out of the Ordinary career highlight?

Day: Numerous highlights stand out in my career journey, but one that immediately comes to mind was working with Jeremy Piven (from “Entourage”) in London on an Outdoor campaign. Working alongside such a celebrated personality with a distinct energy and enthusiasm made for an unforgettable experience.

Most recently, collaborating closely with a dedicated team to bring our Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic partnerships to life has been exciting to be a part of, and to see our team push the boundaries of what’s possible in Out of Home.

Emma Heinz – QLD Group Sales Manager

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?

Heinz: Honestly, I fell into media by chance. I had no idea you sold ads on TV or that there was this big advertising industry. My first role was a sales coordinator at Channel 7 and when I went for the interview, I thought the sales role I was applying for was in the Channel 7 store selling merchandise. Fast forward 25 years and it’s one of the best ‘mistakes’ I’ve made.

B&T: Who has been your biggest role model that has helped you get where you are today?

Heinz: Peter Zavecz has been one of my biggest role models. His support for all those who work for him, his unwavering belief and calm management style has left a lasting impression on not only me, but everyone who has worked with him. He is definitely one of the greats and an absolute champion of women and I feel incredibly lucky to have crossed paths and learnt from him early in my career.

B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?

Heinz: Embrace the crazy world that is media. You get out of it what you put in, so if you’re willing to immerse yourself then you’ll be rewarded, not just on a professional level, but personally as well. Other advice includes:

Be yourself. There so many incredible women in media, all with different and diverse backgrounds. There is a space for you, it may take time, but you will find it.

Find yourself a mentor and surround yourself with people who lift you up.

Keep your perspective. Whilst we work in a fast-paced and sometimes stressful environment, we aren’t saving lives, and most problems can be solved with clear and honest communications.

Trust that you can do it! Push the boundaries, challenge the norm and don’t be afraid to stand out!

B&T: What pivotal moment in your career pushed you to where you are now and why?

Heinz: Having my son and realising that being a stay-at-home mum wasn’t for me! I’m a people person and missed the energy, challenges, and pace of media. Not to mention the lunches.

B&T: What’s an Out of the Ordinary career highlight?

Heinz: The events we used to have when I worked on WHO magazine were a career highlight. From WHO’s Sexiest People parties to hosting events for major international celebrities such as Rihanna. These were highlights and experiences that few people and industries get to enjoy.

Claire Allison – NSW Group Business Director

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?

Allison: Early on in my career I had a very charismatic boss who was the first person who saw my energy and believed in my ability. I was working part time in the media space and struggling to decide what I wanted to do as a career. He took the time to teach me and made me realise that my passion for talking and being curious about people could translate into a very successful career in sales, which meant I could do what I loved, everyday!

B&T: Who has been your biggest role model that has helped you get where you are today?

Allison: My dad. He taught me an excellent work ethic but also showed me that empathy, understanding and a curious nature is key to achieving anything in life. It’s not about seeing what’s just in front of you and making snap decisions, you need to take the time to understand people, ask the right questions and be prepared to listen and evolve yourself to get the best outcome. In my lifetime I have had the privilege of having a wide network of people around me who are massive advocates of strong, independent women, who will go out of their way to help them succeed and for that I will be forever grateful.

B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?

Allison: Do what you want to do and trust your instincts. Don’t do things because someone has told you that you have to, you feel like it’s expected of you or because everyone else is doing it. Design your own path, make your own decisions, and ensure you get an outcome that’s valuable to you. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes either – everyone you work with has made their own. Make sure you open yourself up to learning from those mistakes, own them, take on feedback and commit to doing better the next time.

B&T: What pivotal moment in your career pushed you to where you are now and why?

Allison: Being told I wasn’t good enough when I thought I was. It was a hard lesson, but it made me realise that there is consistent need for self-improvement and no matter how much experience you have you can always learn and grow. It forced me to challenge myself; instigate my own independent learning, ask for (and be open to) feedback. Even if you’re scared it’s not going to be what you want to hear, it’s at those times it’s probably exactly what you need!

B&T: What’s an Out of the Ordinary career highlight?

Allison: Being a finalist in the Women in Media awards in 2023 – it was humbling to be on a list with such incredible women who have done so much for the industry and women within our industry. It was an incredible honour to be recognised among such accomplished women who have greatly contributed to our industry and a highlight I will be forever grateful for.

Karen Clements – VIC / SA State Sales Manager

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?

Clements: While completing my double degree at Monash University I had the opportunity to complete units on PR, Business, Law, Marketing, Accounting, Economics and Advertising, but it was whilst doing some placement experience, I quickly realised a career in media provided a variety of experiences. A profession to combine all skills of which no day would ever be the same. A pathway you choose as you go, which included writing, networking, strategic thinking, digital, music, events, marketing, coaching, social and much more. A fast-paced environment, driven by passion, whereby change and disruption is a positive. I was sold!

B&T: Who has been your biggest role model that has helped you get where you are today?

Clements: My mother, who was a first-generation immigrant who graduated from university, became a recognised academic and passionate high school principal. My mum modelled everyday how to be a strong, independent woman, juggling a career and family. Being firm, but fair and always leading with compassion and empathy.

B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?

Clements: Be confident, work hard, strive to achieve, and believe in your capability. But ensure you are your authentic self, whilst also being curious, consistent, and always standing by your values.

Growth comes from pushing your boundaries, accepting constructive feedback, learning from your experiences, and building your connections and your support network. I would also encourage you to lead with conviction and intention to ensure recognition of yourself, while advocating and empowering other women around you.

B&T: What pivotal moment in your career pushed you to where you are now and why?

Clements: In my late 20’s I was promoted to my first team leadership role. This provided me the platform to take all the qualities I admired of my previous leaders and set the direction for success of the team I was leading. This provided the opportunity for me to mentor, motivate and empower a passionate and collaborative workplace community. It also taught me valuable lessons in stakeholder management, communication, emotional intelligence while advocating for equality, supporting diversity and progression.

B&T: What’s an Out of the Ordinary career highlight?

Clements: I was lucky to have the opportunity to attend a leadership experience in Uluru. This was an absolute career highlight, as it not only allowed me to have a memorable experience visiting sacred sites but also allowed me to connect to and recognise First Nations communities through the power of storytelling. This humbling experience educated me on our First Nations people, cross-cultural engagement, and the need to encourage cultural humility, whilst providing me with personal growth and development and a deeper connection with others around me.

Olivia Gotch – General Manager, City of Sydney

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?

Gotch: As is the case with many, I found myself in this industry rather than directly pursuing it. However, what has kept me here this long is the dynamic pace, the constant evolution of the market, and some of the incredible people we work with.

B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?

Gotch: Build a strong network: It is so important to build a supportive network of mentors, colleagues, and allies within the industry. Networking can open doors to new opportunities, provide guidance, and offer valuable insights to assist you on your journey.

Continuously Learn and Grow: Learning and staying curious is such a key part of professional development. Stay curious, seek out new skills and knowledge, and stay updated on industry trends and advancements.

Advocate for Yourself: Finding your voice to advocate for yourself and others in the workplace. Whether it’s negotiating both within your organisation and with partners, or championing diversity and inclusion initiatives, learn to use your voice for positive change. Some good feedback training is always a great start!!

B&T: What pivotal moment in your career pushed you to where you are now and why?

Gotch: Being thrown in the deep end with people management during the start of Covid. It was a sharp learning curve but has taught me how to balance the needs of your team and a business that have been invaluable in my career.

Although some of those lessons were through getting it wrong, they have equipped me to navigate the unknown, in a world where change is the only constant.

Laura Wall – Head of Programmatic

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?

Wall: I fell into media back in the early 2000’s, but what has kept me within the industry for so long is the people I work with. Not only internally but across the industry I’ve met and formed relationships with some truly smart, creative and diverse people over the years who have all played a huge role in me for staying in the industry so long. As well as the people, the media industry is always evolving and is very different today than it was when I started. This means that there is always the opportunity to learn, grow and be challenged both professionally and personally. I am a naturally curious person, so I love being able to sit with people get to know them, ask lots of questions and learn every day is enjoyable and rewarding.

B&T: Who has been your biggest role model that has helped you get where you are today?

Wall: Without sounding corny, my mum. I am amazed at how she was able to raise 3 girls and forge her own career in banking without the flexibility we are so privileged to have today. She taught us that anything was possible if you put your mind to it. She is one of the most hardworking, and resilient people I know. She was also my first boss and showed me how to lead with kindness and empathy. I will forever look up to her and value her not only as my mum, but as a mentor and role model.

B&T: What advice would you give to the next generation of women in media following you?

Wall: Find a mentor that can offer you guidance and support early on in your career. Don’t be afraid to be yourself, showing up genuinely will always pay off. And finally, you can be a dedicated mum and have a successful career in media.

B&T: What pivotal moment in your career pushed you to where you are now and why?

Wall: Whilst working in London shaped a lot of who I am, I would say my return from maternity leave in 2019, was pivotal. I took on a role that didn’t exist in Australia, head of programmatic outdoor, which was both overwhelming and extremely rewarding. I think there was about 5 people in the space at the time, Ben Baker (Vistar), Matt Bushby (Hivestack), Ben Allman (Broadsign), Dave Sutherland (QMS) and Cass Cameron (JCD).

I was responsible for everything from negotiating supply agreements with legal, which was like speaking a foreign language at the time, building a go to market strategy, and being in market, essentially pioneering change in the DOOH industry. I learnt so much during this period which has been extremely beneficial in both of my roles since, especially where I am now at QMS. I can see firsthand the change over the last 4 years, and I am excited by the next 12 months and feel privileged to be driving change with Australia’s leading DOOH business.

B&T: What’s an Out of the Ordinary career highlight?

Wall: It’s not every day you win awards for your work. But back in 2015 I won Media I Sales Person Of the Year, for the second year in a row. What made this out of the ordinary was that the night I was meant to be accepting the award, I was giving birth to my first child Poppy. I guess you could say that I won two awards that night!

Get tickets to B&T’s Women In Media Awards now!