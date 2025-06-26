The Neurodiversity Opportunity: Why Australian Media Agencies Can’t Afford To Wait

Sitting in the Lumière Theatre at Cannes Lions on Neurodiversity Pride Day last week, watching the “Neurodivergent Minds: They Don’t Need Advertising – Advertising Needs Them” session, I couldn’t shake one thought: where are the Australian voices in this conversation?

The numbers alone should grab our attention, writes Lorraine Woods, chief investment and trading officer, Atomic 212°. Over half of Gen Z identifies as neurodivergent, representing $12 trillion in buying power, yet 40 per cent of neurodivergent people remain unemployed. There is a clear opportunity for Australian media agencies to be part of what represents the most significant untapped talent and consumer opportunity of our generation.

I’ve always believed in deciding what success looks like for yourself rather than letting others define it. For Australian media agencies, success in the coming decade means recognising neurodiversity as a strategic advantage. As Donna Murphy from Havas put it during the panel: “The creative power they have is bar none. We saw a unique opportunity for inclusion and for the market expansion of our clients.” This reframes everything we think we know about diverse hiring and consumer understanding.

The session featured singer Lola Young, who shared how her ADHD and schizoaffective disorders fuel her creativity. Her testimony demonstrated how neurodivergent conditions can help brands stand out in an ecosystem increasingly dominated by algorithmic homogenisation. When artificial intelligence threatens to commoditise creativity, original thinking becomes the scarcest resource. Neurodivergent minds offer perspectives that algorithms cannot replicate.

Australia has unique advantages that global agencies lack. Our government sector leads internationally on neurodiversity inclusion, with the Australian Public Service pioneering workplace approaches that the creative industry could adapt. We’ve built successful agencies by championing young talent and supporting professional growth. Extending this philosophy to neurodivergent talent feels like a natural evolution of what we already do well.

Media agencies are particularly well-positioned to lead this conversation. Our role in audience understanding, data interpretation and channel strategy means we already think deeply about reaching diverse consumer segments. Murphy observed: “They think differently, they have sensory issues, and they see differently. If they go into a store and it’s properly curated, they stay. If you aren’t speaking to them, you’re going to miss that whole part of the market.”

This consumer insight should drive how we staff our teams. Advising clients on reaching neurodivergent audiences without neurodivergent perspectives informing our strategies would mean that we are fundamentally underserving our clients. At Atomic 212°, we’ve found success by breaking traditional silos. Our fusion of trading and strategy functions proves that different approaches create better outcomes. Neurodivergent thinking could unlock similar innovations in media planning, data analysis, and client solutions.

Australian agencies already embrace flexible working. Post-COVID, we’ve normalised remote work and adapted to different working styles. The foundation for neurodiversity inclusion already exists in our workplaces.

The Cannes panel concluded that inclusion has become essential for business relevance and sustainability. While international agencies establish first-mover advantages, Australian independents risk falling further behind in both talent acquisition and market understanding. Global recording artist Young’s powerful intervention reminded the audience that authentic creativity often comes from minds that process the world differently.

Representation matters. Having role models shows what’s possible. Australian media agencies could become those role models for neurodivergent talent, but only through concrete action rather than good intentions.

The path forward starts with small steps: reviewing recruitment processes, examining workspace design, and listening to neurodivergent voices about what genuine inclusion looks like. The panel emphasised that authentic inclusion stems from co-creation strategy, involving neurodivergent people from the beginning in campaign and product development.

Our industry has the power to shape culture and drive change. Neurodiversity offers Australian media agencies a chance to lead rather than follow, to innovate rather than imitate. The opportunity sits in front of us. The question becomes whether we’ll take it.