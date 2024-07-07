AdvertisingNewsletter

The General Store Unwraps Chupa Chups Creative Account

Chupa Chups has appointed The General Store as its lead creative agency in Australia and New Zealand. To kick off the new partnership, the agency has been tasked with developing an integrated social media and influencer campaign to target Gen Z consumers.

The General Store will create content and experiences that help the 66-year-old brand specifically resonate with Gen Z audiences across social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

With social booming more than ever and the brand’s presence in this space fairly limited, the partnership comes at the ideal time. Chupa Chups has not posted to Instagram in twelve weeks since the announcement of its partnership with Hi-Smile for a series of viral, Chupa Chup-flavoured toothpaste.

On TikTok, the brand’s presence is basically non-existent, having not posted since 2018 with a series of user-contributed videos that gained very little traction at the time.

ANZ brand manager Amelia Goldsmith said the agency was chosen for its ability to deliver innovative solutions while staying true to the “forever fun” master brand. “Their multidisciplinary approach and deep understanding of Gen Z audiences make them the perfect partner to elevate our brand presence in the digital space and beyond.”

“But to work on an iconic brand whose purpose is all about fun is literally going to be a joy. Chupa Chups have a brilliantly talented team with loads of ambition,” said The General Store partner and CEO Matt Newell. “We can’t wait to sink our teeth into the brand”.

The General Store will start work on the account immediately. The first campaign is set to launch in the coming months.

