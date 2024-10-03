The Discovery Stage Is Back: INVNT & SXSW Sydney Unveil A Visionary Line-Up Of Innovators For 2024

For the second consecutive year, INVNT, the brand storytelling and experiential innovation agency (part of INVNT GROUP), is partnering with SXSW Sydney 2024 to power the Discovery Stage. Today, they unveil a dynamic lineup and program for the stage at the Tech & Innovation Expo, with a whole lot of spark.
As the Official Sponsor of the Discovery Stage and an Endorsed Creative Partner, INVNT, together with SXSW Sydney are curating an innovation-packed four-day program for The Discovery Stage, featuring 40 sessions and over 100 speakers. Expect unique experiential moments and appearances from brands and personalities including Canva, Aussie Broadband, AWS, Adobe, Leonardo.ai, NVIDIA, CommBank, R.M. Williams, Spotify, Getty Images, Microsoft, Uber and many more.
This year’s Discovery Stage offers a dynamic mix of future-forward conversations, from creative leadership to cutting-edge technologies. Hear from Canva’s Head of Design, explore sport-tech breakthroughs with AWS and Swimming Australia, innovations in surfing with WSL, and the powerful synergy between CommBank and the Matildas. Dive into AI with a live ‘Battle of the Prompts’ session, discover Fleet Space’s path to net-zero, and hear from Sea Forest co-founder on how their local research and innovation earned an Earthshot nomination. Explore emerging startups and the realities of raising capital, while MedTech highlights AI’s role in cancer treatment, and Wombtunes, a unique musical translation of ultrasounds. Prepare for innovative insights from industry leaders across the board.
INVNT and SXSW Sydney’s line-up of headline speakers presenting include:
- Adrian Schmidt – Creative Technologist, Kopi Su Studio
- Andrew Green – Head Of Design, Canva
- Ange Lavoipierre – National Technology Reporter, ABC
- Angela Stengel – Head of Digital Content & Innovation, ABC
- Angela Winkle – Chief Sustainability and Strategy Officer, R.M. Williams
- Angie Farrugia – Director of Communications & Engagement, B Lab Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand
- Ashley Fell – Director of Advisory, Futurist & Generational Expert, McCrindle
- Athan Didaskalou – Founder, July
- Ben Cooper – Council Member, D&AD
- Ben Dixon – Head of Retail Media & Partnerships, Qsic
- Ben McMillan – Retail Media Strategist, Qsic
- Ben Vasiliou – CEO, Youth Projects
- Bronte Campbell – Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer & Co-Founder, Co-CEO Earthletica
- Caroline Pegram – Cybernetics Imagination Resident, School of Cybernetics, ANU
- Carter Smith – Senior Security Consultant, Security Testing and Assurance, CyberCX
- Connor O’Leary – WSL Professional Surfer, Japanese Olympic Surfer
- Dagogo Altraide – Founder, ColdFusion
- Daniel Flynn – Co-founder, Managing Director, Thankyou
- Danielle Schutte – Chief Operating Officer, We Are Mobilise
- Daphne Berry – Podcast Host & Musician, Indie
- David McKeague – Co-Founder, Curious Thing AI
- Dr Arutha Kulasinghe – Group Leader, University of Queensland
- Dr Kate Bower – Consumer Advocate
- Dr Kirsten Banks – Astrophysicist and Science Communicator, Astro Kirsten
- Dr Michael Bewley – VP, AI and Computer Vision, Nearmap
- Duncan Orchard – Founder, The Gay Agenda
- Eden Payne – Design Lead & Co-Founder, Kopi Su Studios
- Emily Heath – Director, Alchemy Labs
- Erika Ly – Public Policy Manager, Tech Council of Australia
- Flavia Tata Nardini – CEO & Co-Founder, Fleet Space Technologies
- Florencia Aimo – VP of Marketing & Communications Australasia, Mastercard
- Gareth Leeding – Chief Strategy Officer, Livewire
- Georgie Dent – Chief Executive Officer, The Parenthood
- Greta Van Riel – Founder, Hey Influencers
- Heath Walker – Marketing Director, General Motors ANZ
- Inge Berman – Lemonade Games, Art Director
- James Miles – Head of Strategic Partnerships, URBNSURF
- James Ward – Co-Founder & Creative Director, Bursty / Co-Founder, Nedd’s Milk
- Jamie Domenici – Chief Marketing Officer, Klaviyo
- Jamie van Leeuwen – Founder & CEO, Absolutely AI
- Jared Lock – Senior Marketing Manager, Aussie Broadband
- Jay Banerji – Managing Investigator, Digital Forensic and Incident Response, CyberCX
- Jenna Strauch – Olympic Silver Medalist, Swimming Australia
- Jennifer Mulveny – Director, Government Relations Asia-Pacific, Adobe
- Jeremy Mura – Creator, Brand and Web Designer, Mura Design Co
- Jess Corones – General Manager of Performance Support and Olympic Campaign, Swimming Australia
- Jessie Hughes – Senior Creative Technologist, Leonardo.ai
- Jo Boundy – Chief Marketing Officer, CommBank
- Johann Kruse – Director Strategic AI Partnerships, NVIDIA
- Jordan Newnham – Executive Director, Corporate Affairs and Brand, CyberCX
- Kate Ertmann – Math Researcher / Communicator / Writer, Kate Loves Math
- Kate Save – Founder & CEO, Be Fit Food
- Kerry Tavrou – Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Tennis Australia
- Kristen Migliorini – Founder and CEO, KomplyAi
- Lara Nakhle – Musician, Registered Music Therapist (RMT) and Disability Ambassador
- Laura Thompson – Gunditjmara, CEO, Co-Founder, Clothing The Gaps
- Leah Pinto – Cyber Intelligence Lead, CyberCX / Cyber Team Lead on Hunted
- Lottie Dalziel – Founder, Banish
- Lucinda Barlow – Chief Marketing Officer International, Uber
- Marcus Byrne – Head of Art & AI, Thinkerbell
- Marine Turner – Sydney Head of Strategy, EssenceMediacom
- Mark McCrindle – Principal and Founder, Futurist & Generational Expert, McCrindle
- Michelle Klein – Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, IAG
- Mike Smith – Founder, ZeroCo
- Mitchell Tomlinson – Sports Announcer & TV Host | Co-Founder, Life Without Andy
- Nicholas Davis – Professor of Emerging Tech & Co-director of the Human Technology Institute (HTI), UTS
- Nicole Pedersen-McKinnon – Financial Literacy Speaker, Columnist & Author, Nicole’s Smart Money
- Nikki Kinloch – CEO, Cure Cancer
- Noah Yang – Founder & CEO, We Are Mobilise
- Oliver Bown – Associate Professor Art & Design, UNSW
- Olivier Blais – Co-Founder & Head of Decision Science, Moov AI
- Penny Harrison – Deputy CEO, Australian Red Cross
- Prithi Dey – Podcast Lead AUNZ, Spotify
- Rebecca Hard – Group Retail CEO, The Sussan Group
- Rianne van Veldhuizen – Managing Director Australia and New Zealand, AWS
- Rita Arrigo – Strategic Engagement Manager, National AI Centre
- Rohan Taylor – National Head Coach, Swimming Australia
- Russ Tucker – Executive Creative Director at TBWA / Eleven PR
- Sam Elsom – Co-Founder & CEO, Sea Forest
- Sam McIntosh – Surf Media Innovator, Stab Mag
- Sarah Carney – National Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft ANZ
- Scott Cullather – President & CEO, INVNT Group
- Sohan Karunaratne – Co-Founder & CEO, No Standing
- Sonny Rennison – Australia’s First Wheelchair Ballkid
- Stephanie Cholakyan – Senior APAC Creative Manager, Getty Images
- Steve Maarbani – CEO and Founder, VentureCrowd
- Tameka Yallop – Professional Footballer, CommBank Matilda
- Troy Douglas – Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Goodness Group Global (Nexba)
- Tushar Apte – Producer, Composer, Songwriter, Music Technologist
- Wendell Hussey – Journalist, Betoota Advocate
- Wil Monte – Co-founder & CEO, Playlunch Games
- Yi-Hsia (Yish) Koh – Managing Director, KIT
Plus, exclusive guest appearances, immersive experiences with the INVNT team, and more.
“We’re curating the Discovery Stage to truly showcase, and at the same time challenge the meaning and societal impact of technology and innovation at SXSW Sydney this year. We’re igniting the spark between culture and brands by pairing up panellists that you may never expect to see on a stage together. The line-up is unexpected, and through this, we’re excited to see new ideas come to life on the Discovery Stage. In addition to the stage there’s more to discover, we’ve got some exciting interactive experiences happening at our INVNT lounge – our team is looking forward to meeting you at SXSW Sydney 2024,” said Laura Roberts, managing director of INVNT APAC.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate with INVNT again in 2024, bringing an exceptional lineup of talent and topics to the Discovery Stage. The event in 2023 really established the Discovery Stage as a significant piece of programming at SXSW Sydney with its own unique tone. The Expo and Discovery Stage bring together highlights from all the pillars of SXSW Sydney, from groundbreaking tech to revolutionary art, sparking imaginations and uncovering future-shaping ideas,” said Fenella Kernebone, head of conference and Caroline Pegram, head of tech and innovation at SXSW Sydney.
For those looking to discover more, INVNT will also be showcasing their own space at the Tech & Innovation expo floor, where audiences can meet panelists, learn more about the world of INVNT, and even put on an AI-generated keepsake.
The Discovery Stage will be held at the SXSW Sydney Tech and Innovation Expo of the International Convention Center (ICC) Sydney, from October 16-19, with the wider SXSW Sydney Event running from October 14-20. Venue will be subject to capacity.