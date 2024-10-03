The Discovery Stage Is Back: INVNT & SXSW Sydney Unveil A Visionary Line-Up Of Innovators For 2024

For the second consecutive year, INVNT, the brand storytelling and experiential innovation agency (part of INVNT GROUP), is partnering with SXSW Sydney 2024 to power the Discovery Stage. Today, they unveil a dynamic lineup and program for the stage at the Tech & Innovation Expo, with a whole lot of spark.

As the Official Sponsor of the Discovery Stage and an Endorsed Creative Partner, INVNT, together with SXSW Sydney are curating an innovation-packed four-day program for The Discovery Stage, featuring 40 sessions and over 100 speakers. Expect unique experiential moments and appearances from brands and personalities including Canva, Aussie Broadband, AWS, Adobe, Leonardo.ai, NVIDIA, CommBank, R.M. Williams, Spotify, Getty Images, Microsoft, Uber and many more.

This year’s Discovery Stage offers a dynamic mix of future-forward conversations, from creative leadership to cutting-edge technologies. Hear from Canva’s Head of Design, explore sport-tech breakthroughs with AWS and Swimming Australia, innovations in surfing with WSL, and the powerful synergy between CommBank and the Matildas. Dive into AI with a live ‘Battle of the Prompts’ session, discover Fleet Space’s path to net-zero, and hear from Sea Forest co-founder on how their local research and innovation earned an Earthshot nomination. Explore emerging startups and the realities of raising capital, while MedTech highlights AI’s role in cancer treatment, and Wombtunes, a unique musical translation of ultrasounds. Prepare for innovative insights from industry leaders across the board.

INVNT and SXSW Sydney’s line-up of headline speakers presenting include:

Adrian Schmidt – Creative Technologist, Kopi Su Studio

Andrew Green – Head Of Design, Canva

Ange Lavoipierre – National Technology Reporter, ABC

Angela Stengel – Head of Digital Content & Innovation, ABC

Angela Winkle – Chief Sustainability and Strategy Officer, R.M. Williams

Angie Farrugia – Director of Communications & Engagement, B Lab Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand

Ashley Fell – Director of Advisory, Futurist & Generational Expert, McCrindle

Athan Didaskalou – Founder, July

Ben Cooper – Council Member, D&AD

Ben Dixon – Head of Retail Media & Partnerships, Qsic

Ben McMillan – Retail Media Strategist, Qsic

Ben Vasiliou – CEO, Youth Projects

Bronte Campbell – Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer & Co-Founder, Co-CEO Earthletica

Caroline Pegram – Cybernetics Imagination Resident, School of Cybernetics, ANU

Carter Smith – Senior Security Consultant, Security Testing and Assurance, CyberCX

Connor O’Leary – WSL Professional Surfer, Japanese Olympic Surfer

Dagogo Altraide – Founder, ColdFusion

Daniel Flynn – Co-founder, Managing Director, Thankyou

Danielle Schutte – Chief Operating Officer, We Are Mobilise

Daphne Berry – Podcast Host & Musician, Indie

David McKeague – Co-Founder, Curious Thing AI

Dr Arutha Kulasinghe – Group Leader, University of Queensland

Dr Kate Bower – Consumer Advocate

Dr Kirsten Banks – Astrophysicist and Science Communicator, Astro Kirsten

Dr Michael Bewley – VP, AI and Computer Vision, Nearmap

Duncan Orchard – Founder, The Gay Agenda

Eden Payne – Design Lead & Co-Founder, Kopi Su Studios

Emily Heath – Director, Alchemy Labs

Erika Ly – Public Policy Manager, Tech Council of Australia

Flavia Tata Nardini – CEO & Co-Founder, Fleet Space Technologies

Florencia Aimo – VP of Marketing & Communications Australasia, Mastercard

Gareth Leeding – Chief Strategy Officer, Livewire

Georgie Dent – Chief Executive Officer, The Parenthood

Greta Van Riel – Founder, Hey Influencers

Heath Walker – Marketing Director, General Motors ANZ

Inge Berman – Lemonade Games, Art Director

James Miles – Head of Strategic Partnerships, URBNSURF

James Ward – Co-Founder & Creative Director, Bursty / Co-Founder, Nedd’s Milk

Jamie Domenici – Chief Marketing Officer, Klaviyo

Jamie van Leeuwen – Founder & CEO, Absolutely AI

Jared Lock – Senior Marketing Manager, Aussie Broadband

Jay Banerji – Managing Investigator, Digital Forensic and Incident Response, CyberCX

Jenna Strauch – Olympic Silver Medalist, Swimming Australia

Jennifer Mulveny – Director, Government Relations Asia-Pacific, Adobe

Jeremy Mura – Creator, Brand and Web Designer, Mura Design Co

Jess Corones – General Manager of Performance Support and Olympic Campaign, Swimming Australia

Jessie Hughes – Senior Creative Technologist, Leonardo.ai

Jo Boundy – Chief Marketing Officer, CommBank

Johann Kruse – Director Strategic AI Partnerships, NVIDIA

Jordan Newnham – Executive Director, Corporate Affairs and Brand, CyberCX

Kate Ertmann – Math Researcher / Communicator / Writer, Kate Loves Math

Kate Save – Founder & CEO, Be Fit Food

Kerry Tavrou – Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Tennis Australia

Kristen Migliorini – Founder and CEO, KomplyAi

Lara Nakhle – Musician, Registered Music Therapist (RMT) and Disability Ambassador

Laura Thompson – Gunditjmara, CEO, Co-Founder, Clothing The Gaps

Leah Pinto – Cyber Intelligence Lead, CyberCX / Cyber Team Lead on Hunted

Lottie Dalziel – Founder, Banish

Lucinda Barlow – Chief Marketing Officer International, Uber

Marcus Byrne – Head of Art & AI, Thinkerbell

Marine Turner – Sydney Head of Strategy, EssenceMediacom

Mark McCrindle – Principal and Founder, Futurist & Generational Expert, McCrindle

Michelle Klein – Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, IAG

Mike Smith – Founder, ZeroCo

Mitchell Tomlinson – Sports Announcer & TV Host | Co-Founder, Life Without Andy

Nicholas Davis – Professor of Emerging Tech & Co-director of the Human Technology Institute (HTI), UTS

Nicole Pedersen-McKinnon – Financial Literacy Speaker, Columnist & Author, Nicole’s Smart Money

Nikki Kinloch – CEO, Cure Cancer

Noah Yang – Founder & CEO, We Are Mobilise

Oliver Bown – Associate Professor Art & Design, UNSW

Olivier Blais – Co-Founder & Head of Decision Science, Moov AI

Penny Harrison – Deputy CEO, Australian Red Cross

Prithi Dey – Podcast Lead AUNZ, Spotify

Rebecca Hard – Group Retail CEO, The Sussan Group

Rianne van Veldhuizen – Managing Director Australia and New Zealand, AWS

Rita Arrigo – Strategic Engagement Manager, National AI Centre

Rohan Taylor – National Head Coach, Swimming Australia

Russ Tucker – Executive Creative Director at TBWA / Eleven PR

Sam Elsom – Co-Founder & CEO, Sea Forest

Sam McIntosh – Surf Media Innovator, Stab Mag

Sarah Carney – National Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft ANZ

Scott Cullather – President & CEO, INVNT Group

Sohan Karunaratne – Co-Founder & CEO, No Standing

Sonny Rennison – Australia’s First Wheelchair Ballkid

Stephanie Cholakyan – Senior APAC Creative Manager, Getty Images

Steve Maarbani – CEO and Founder, VentureCrowd

Tameka Yallop – Professional Footballer, CommBank Matilda

Troy Douglas – Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Goodness Group Global (Nexba)

Tushar Apte – Producer, Composer, Songwriter, Music Technologist

Wendell Hussey – Journalist, Betoota Advocate

Wil Monte – Co-founder & CEO, Playlunch Games

Yi-Hsia (Yish) Koh – Managing Director, KIT

Plus, exclusive guest appearances, immersive experiences with the INVNT team, and more.

“We’re curating the Discovery Stage to truly showcase, and at the same time challenge the meaning and societal impact of technology and innovation at SXSW Sydney this year. We’re igniting the spark between culture and brands by pairing up panellists that you may never expect to see on a stage together. The line-up is unexpected, and through this, we’re excited to see new ideas come to life on the Discovery Stage. In addition to the stage there’s more to discover, we’ve got some exciting interactive experiences happening at our INVNT lounge – our team is looking forward to meeting you at SXSW Sydney 2024,” said Laura Roberts, managing director of INVNT APAC.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with INVNT again in 2024, bringing an exceptional lineup of talent and topics to the Discovery Stage. The event in 2023 really established the Discovery Stage as a significant piece of programming at SXSW Sydney with its own unique tone. The Expo and Discovery Stage bring together highlights from all the pillars of SXSW Sydney, from groundbreaking tech to revolutionary art, sparking imaginations and uncovering future-shaping ideas,” said Fenella Kernebone, head of conference and Caroline Pegram, head of tech and innovation at SXSW Sydney.

For those looking to discover more, INVNT will also be showcasing their own space at the Tech & Innovation expo floor, where audiences can meet panelists, learn more about the world of INVNT, and even put on an AI-generated keepsake.

The Discovery Stage will be held at the SXSW Sydney Tech and Innovation Expo of the International Convention Center (ICC) Sydney, from October 16-19, with the wider SXSW Sydney Event running from October 14-20. Venue will be subject to capacity.