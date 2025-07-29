The Block’s 21st Season Nails New ‘Sponsor Village Saloon’ & Onboards Bunnings, Bids Mitre 10 Farewell

Australia’s beloved renovation show, The Block, has returned for its 21st season premiering on Sunday 27 July on Channel 9 and 9Now. This season, which includes a milestone 1000th episode, has thrown several surprises at its audience, not least its brand-new partnership with Bunnings, which saw Mitre 10 step down from its 20-year partnership with the show. The season is set in charming Daylesford, in Victoria, where five fresh-faced teams will transform five identical plots – another twist – into luxury holiday homes.

B&T was honoured to be invited to sunny (unusually so, we were told) Daylesford for an exclusive tour of the impressively crafted houses. Some top-secret details will remain hidden until the season progresses, although B&T was chuffed to chat with the show’s Shelley Craft, Scott Cam, Simon Baird, Julian Cress and Sarah Stewart about what viewers can expect.

“Saying goodbye to Mitre 10 was quite difficult; it was sad to see them go, but it was their decision,” Simon Baird, one of the show’s exec producers, said.

“In terms of Bunnings coming in, there is a wider range of products, particularly plants and the nursery, which was great this season because of the size of the backyards in the homes. There was a ready-made nursery available, too,” Baird added.

This season introduced viewers to a brand-new concept—contestants had to build homes from identical foundations in each plot, building from the ground up rather than renovating an older building.

Rather than knocking walls down and creating a ruckus, “this concept gave contestants a really clean slate to start from,” Shelley Craft, The Block‘s co-host said.

Another novelty was the ‘Sponsor Village Saloon,’ a collection of shops including McCafe, Chemist Warehouse, a Bunnings mini-store and The Block Pop-Up Store.

“Funny story, the producers discovered an old saloon prop at a local cafe in Daylesford. We repurposed it into what has now become the iconic shopfronts for McCafe and Chemist Warehouse,” said Sarah Stewart, Nine Powered’s director of content partnerships and client experience.

New brands Bunnings, Chemist Warehouse, Google, MG, Snooze and Simparica Trio joined The Block this season, while Aldi, Arnott’s, BlueScope Steel, CommBank, Domain and McCafe returned.

“The idea for the ‘sponsor village’ was born out of necessity. We had two epic new sponsors come on board this season, Bunnings and Chemist Warehouse, and as we were located in a country town, we realised that many of the products they provide would be needed by the contestants on a daily basis, just like the McCafe coffees we always have available on-site. The execution by all three sponsors and the team at The Block Shop was truly outstanding and quickly embraced by the contestants and the crew,” Julian Cress, co-creator of The Block said.

“One of the benefits is that, because Daylesford is regional, getting to all those big stores is quite challenging, so having them closer to the block has really helped the contestants. The McCafe has been with us for about seven series now. It’s the contestants’ start to the day, and it also becomes their social area where they can congregate with each other,” Baird added.

Touching on branded content and integration, Baird explained that The Block is a ripe environment for brands to operate in organic ways.

When it comes to supply brands like Bunnings, Beacon Lighting, Reese and Beaumont Tiles, these brands are seamless to the show because they are what the contestants are using to build their homes. Most of these brands fit seamlessly into a renovation environment.

“With our new brand sponsor Chemist Warehouse, this also fits seamlessly into the show because the contestants are here for a long time and they need those items that are a normal and natural part of our lifestyles,” Baird added.

Stewart attributed a huge part of The Block‘s success to brand partnerships. Many of the integrations throughout the show are made possible through collaborations with brands, ranging from construction materials, nurseries and hardware stores to innovative solutions that enhance home efficiency.

Rather than simply placing a McCafe on set, The Block collaborated closely with McDonald’s, providing briefings on the series concept, location and creative direction. Each McCafe installation is designed and built to seamlessly integrate with the show’s theme and aesthetic.

This season of The Block injected nearly $8 million into the local Daylesford economy, with Scott Cam citing the crew’s many pub visits as a big part of that contribution.

Scott Cam claimed that this season had the best group of people, with the least drama and more wholesome vibes. Though when pressed, he did say that viewers (perhaps fortunately) wouldn’t be in for a totally drama-free experience.

Local MP Catherine King was delighted by the contribution The Block has made to Daylesford’s local economy and invited them to come again.

The location of each Block season is its own character “apart from the contestants,” Baird said.

“Coming to Daylesford gave us a great opportunity to do different things with design. It’s quite different from urban or coastal locations, like last year’s. It’s going to be hugely interesting to see how viewers respond to that,” Baird added.

“Each series of The Block is unique in its location, development, design and connection to the local community. We brief our brand partners early on the setting, and many embrace the narrative through tailored integrations – including visits to local stores, branches and products. At the same time, The Block has a broad national appeal, so it is important to curate alignment with the series in a way that naturally fits with the local setting, without alienating the national audience,” Stewart added.

The journey to auction day is always a stressful experience, with much to anticipate, and this season is expected to be no different. As The Block will celebrate its 1000th episode this season, it promises to be a thrilling ride, with unmissable moments and impressive transformations, with all the elements that have made the show a staple of Aussie TV.

Whilst specific plans for next year can’t be shared just yet, Stewart mentioned that The Block will “continue to push boundaries to deliver fresh, distinctive and highly engaging opportunities for brands. Social and AI will play a significant role in this”. It will certainly be interesting to see how a show like The Block, grounded so deeply in the physicality of renovation and building, will harness tech like AI to continue staying relevant for audiences.