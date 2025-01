Thai Used Car Platform Enlists John Wick Lookalike For Oddball New Campaign Via VML Thailand

Thai used car platform Roddonjai has tapped a John Wick lookalike to star in its latest campaign, via VML Thailand.

The ad encourages cars sellers to not let anyone devalue their car when posting it for sale online and to stare down the criticism they might receive from tyre-kicking punters.

Wick, meanwhile, goes about fighting these low-ballers by stabbing them with pencils. It’s all very strange.

Credits

Client: Roddonjai

Agency: VML Group Thailand

Chief Executive Office : Parattajariya Jalayanateja

Chief Creative Office : Park Wannasiri

Group Creative Director : Natkanate Ruengrujmethakul

Senior Art Director : Nucharee Virojtakulchai

Senior Copywriter : Satawat Tangpuangporn

Art Director : Jiratchaya Thongprasert

Creative Service Director: Wascharin Pongsirivilas

Project Manager: Nutthapol Thani

Production Director : Jiroj Mechoojit

Producer : Anuchit Sannopphakun

Business Director : Sirina Shinkhem

Account Manager : Phattrakorn Phatthanachan

Associate Strategy Director : Morakotchanok Chutikuntanakit

Global CCO : Debbi Vandeven

Deputy Global CCO: Rafael Pitanguy

APAC CCO: Paul Nagy

Production House: Salmon House

Director : Thanachart Siripatrachai

Creative Director : Vichai Matakul

Creative : Supatcha Skultechatana, Chayakorn Charoensuk

Assistant Director : Pattarin Chaopanich

Producer : Paweenwat Tangpimai

PM : Rungruedee Jedsadaphanukun

Client Service : Sasit Sawangsri

Cinematographer : Pake TanapolEditor : Beam Wong

Colorist : Udomsak Thong-in

VTR : Krongyote Glinfuang

Sound Mixer : Sound Space Studio Co.,Ltd.