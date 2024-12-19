Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Teams Up With Brother Jason For Hilariously Joyous Christmas Spot

When you think of Jason Kelce, the first thing you think of is probably his powerhouse performances on the NFL field – or if you are a Swiftie, perhaps you think of him as the beloved brother of superstar Tight End (and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce). But, this holiday season, the Philadelphia Eagles centre is flexing a different kind of muscle: his vocal chords.

In a lighthearted holiday commercial for Columbus-based craft beer brand Garage Beer, Jason, dressed in a festive Christmas sweater and sporting a trapper hat, leads a group of beer-loving carolers in a version of “The First Noel” — with a twist. Instead of the classic lyrics, the choir belts out a simple, “Oh beer, oh beer, oh beer.”

The hilarious ad, kicks off with Kelce cracking open a cold Garage Beer in his garage before a jolly group of carolers joins him. They gather in winter gear, holding beer-can candle holders, and sing their quirky rendition of the song. Kelce has the time of his life as he leads the merry crowd through the silly and short song.

This holiday cheer, however, wouldn’t be complete without Kelce’s brother, Travis joining the show. As the commercial wraps up, Jason gets a FaceTime call from Travis, who eagerly jumps into the “O Beer” carol, singing his heart out. But Jason promptly cuts him off, saying, “Trav. Travis. We already filmed it, Trav. It’s over.”

Travis, a little embarrassed by his scheduling mishap, offers a sheepish, “Ah, I lose track of the days sometimes”.

As Jason tosses his phone onto the couch in playful frustration, Travis continues to sing along to the catch song.

Travis may have missed out on the carol, but he’s not bitter—sharing the ad on his Instagram story with the caption: “Happy holidays 😂🍻🎄.”

This ad is just the latest chapter in the Kelce brothers’ expanding role in Garage Beer. Jason and Travis joined the brand as investors in June 2023, helping boost its visibility across the country. Since then, the beer has skyrocketed in popularity, with its distribution expanding from 12 to 30 states.

So, this holiday season, as you crack open a cold one with friends or family, remember the Kelce brothers’ gift to you: the simple, joyful carol of “Oh beer, oh beer, oh beer.”

Who knew a song with just two words could bring so much holiday cheer? B&T will drink to that!