Swear In Your F*cking Ads: Hilarious Cannes In Cairns Session Unlocks The Power Of Profanity

We can’t say fuck in advertising. Or can we? Dr Jacki Montgomery, lecturer in communication, creative industries and screen media at Western Sydney University and Matt Batten, author, presenter and creative strategist at Five by Five Global, took to the stage at Cannes In Cairns in an insightful, engaging and just plain outrageous session, drawing upon decades of global research on the history of swearing, the multitude of benefits of profanity, and the brands that have successfully used it in their advertising.

Over time, taboo topics and vocabulary shift, influenced by societal norms and cultural changes. What was once deemed acceptable is now censored. Oxford, for example, was once home to a “Shitwell Lane,” and Bristol once boasted a “Grope C*nt Lane”. Dating back to the Ancient Romans, swearing has always been a part of society, and today it is more accepted than ever before – so, why Montgomery and Batten ask, are we not using it in our ads?

So why do we swear? It’s not just about a lack of vocabulary. Swearing activates the amygdala and basal ganglia in the brain, which are associated with raw emotion and memory. This primal reaction can even increase our pain tolerance by up to 30%, according to studies by Professor Richard Stephens. When we swear, our skin’s electrical conductivity spikes, signalling an emotional release that enhances our physical resilience.

“When we swear, we actually increase the electrical conductivity in our skin. This is actually a stimulus-response – fight or flight if you will. It’s it’s something that controls those involuntary bodily functions, your breathing, your heart rate, and so forth. And therefore, so your pain threshold. Your electrical conductivity goes way higher when you’re swearing,” Batten explained.

Montgomery and Batten put this theory to the test by both dipping their hands into a bucket of ice water. Montgomery was forbidden from using any form of profane language while her hand was in the water, while Batten was allowed to swear like a sailor. As expected, Montgomery struggled with the task and was forced to remove her hand much earlier, struggling to keep handle the intensity of the cold. Batten, on the contrary, kept his hand in much longer, swearing through every ounce of pain.

Given its emotional power, it really only makes sense that we swear in our ads. So, despite regulations that enforce and prohibit the use of “strong or obscene language” in advertising, there are some creative ways advertisers can bypass these rules and still harness the power of swearing.

Forking Switch: Replace a swear word with a sound-alike. For instance, an ad for Handee paper towels used “sheet” instead of “shit,” cleverly dodging complaints while delivering a memorable punchline.

Brand Bollocks: Integrate swearing into the brand name. KFC’s famous “FCK” campaign in the UK turned a supply chain disaster that led to a number of KFC stores running out of chicken into a humorous and self-deprecating apology that customers loved.

(Bleep) Yourself: Censor the swear word with a bleep. Bud Light’s “Swear Jar” commercial, where employees rack up money for beers by swearing, won an Emmy and millions of views online.

Frack It: Use completely made-up words. An ad featuring phrases like “chuffing” and “fudging” still evoked the same emotional response as actual swear words, showing that even euphemisms can be powerful.

JFDI (Just Fucking Do It): Go all in if contextually appropriate. A Benzac acne treatment ad used the word “bullshit” boldly, reflecting the real language of its target audience—teens.

Swearing can make ads more authentic, emotional, and relatable. According to Montgomery and Batten, studies have shown that consumers prefer brands that are fun and don’t take themselves too seriously. Swearing used judiciously, can enhance this perception. Moreover, it can create a memorable and honest connection with the audience.

“Consumers have a 90% preference for brands that have fun and use humour. Brands that are not too serious all the time. 80% of consumers are more likely to buy again from a brand that uses humour and doesn’t take themself seriously,” Batten explained.

While the pair were not advocating for a profanity-laden marketing blitz, it’s clear that the strategic use of swearing can cut through the noise and engage consumers on a deeper emotional level.

“We’re not advocating that all brands should suddenly start dropping the F-bomb in their ads. But the dynamics of language have shifted so significantly, that previously taboo words have now been liberated in society. So what we’re suggesting is that perhaps marketing language can be similarly a little bit more liberated to make a more honest and emotional and authentic connection with consumers,” said Montgomery.

“Consumers tell us that authenticity is the most important factor in a brand’s messaging, more important than value, alignment, unique point of view, all these other factors and swearing is a very authentic part of the way we as humans communicate and interact with each other”.

“If anything, we’d like to see Ad Standards think about the cultural context of swearing, and when they received 12 complaints, 30 complaints about an ad, maybe they need to think about the fact that there’s probably 27 million other people who have not complained about that ad because the language is actually culturally acceptable,” said Batten.

So, next time you’re crafting a campaign, don’t shy away from a little well-placed, cheeky language—it might just be the thing that makes your message stick.