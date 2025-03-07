Spotlight On The Women Shaping Cairns Crocodiles Presented By Pinterest 2025

Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest is packed with some serious powerhouse women leading the conversation.

From game-changing keynotes to top-tier MCs, scores of industry trailblazers are set to challenge, inspire, and spark fresh ideas at the May 13-15 event.

This year, we have powerful keynoters in broadcaster, columnist and human rights advocate Antoinette Lattouf, Ana Andjelic, global luxury and fashion brand executive, Sue Crysanthou SC and more.

As well as these powerful keynotes, top talent can be found throughout the whole event. Leading the conversation as our mainstage MC is the hilarious and inspiring Maz Farrelly. The former TV producer turned keynote speaker will not disappoint.

Rounding out the Cairns Convention Centre MC trio are CMO of Tendertrace and founder of Best Case Scenario, Luli Adeyemo, and acclaimed writer, actor and director Nakkiah Lui.

“This trio of MCs is worldclass,” said Cairns Crocodiles content director Pippa Chambers.

“With nearly 90 speakers confirmed so far – almost 50 of these are some top notch women from across Asia Pacific and afar – the industry should be proud and pumped for this landmark industry event.”

See full list of speakers here and buy your tickets.

And at a glance, see just some of the names listed below: