Spotlight On The Women Shaping Cairns Crocodiles Presented By Pinterest 2025

Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest is packed with some serious powerhouse women leading the conversation.
From game-changing keynotes to top-tier MCs, scores of industry trailblazers are set to challenge, inspire, and spark fresh ideas at the May 13-15 event.
This year, we have powerful keynoters in broadcaster, columnist and human rights advocate Antoinette Lattouf, Ana Andjelic, global luxury and fashion brand executive, Sue Crysanthou SC and more.
As well as these powerful keynotes, top talent can be found throughout the whole event. Leading the conversation as our mainstage MC is the hilarious and inspiring Maz Farrelly. The former TV producer turned keynote speaker will not disappoint.
Rounding out the Cairns Convention Centre MC trio are CMO of Tendertrace and founder of Best Case Scenario, Luli Adeyemo, and acclaimed writer, actor and director Nakkiah Lui.
“This trio of MCs is worldclass,” said Cairns Crocodiles content director Pippa Chambers.
“With nearly 90 speakers confirmed so far – almost 50 of these are some top notch women from across Asia Pacific and afar – the industry should be proud and pumped for this landmark industry event.”
And at a glance, see just some of the names listed below:
- Ana Andjelic – Global Luxury & Fashion Brand Executive, Author, & Doctor Of Sociology
- Annelise Hickey – Director, Filmmaker, Wildebeest Films
- Annabelle Herd – Chief Executive Officer, ARIA
- Anny Havercroft – Head of Global Business Marketing SEA and Marketing Solutions APAC, TikTok
- Antoinette Lattouf – Australian Broadcaster, Columnist, Author, Human Rights Advocate
- Ariarne Titmus – Australian Olympian
- Chiquita King – Managing Director, Cocogun
- Chloe Hooper – Founder, Bare Feat
- Dee Madigan – Owner & ECD, Campaign Edge
- Jennifer Aitchison – Head of Marketing, Koko Black Chocolate
- Jo McAlister – CEO, Initiative
- Josie Baynes – Partner & Executive Producer, Wildebeest Films
- Julia Vargiu – Director Australia, SI Global
- Kacy Ratta – VP of Marketing, Bare
- Kate Jarvis – CMO, Latrobe Health Service
- Katie Page – CEO, Harvey Norman
- Lauren Phillips – Radio Breakfast Show Host, Nova 100
- Lela Richmond-Johnson – Retail Media Demand Lead, Criteo
- Lou Barrett – Managing Director – Client Partnerships, News Corp Australia
- Luli Adeyemo – CMO Tendertrace & Founder, Best Case Scenario
- Maz Farrelly – Ex TV Producer, Now Keynote Speaker
- Melinda Petrunoff – MD, Pinterest
- Mundanara Bayles – MD BlakCast Network, Founder BlakCast Podcast
- Naomi Driver – General Manager Marketing, Bupa
- Nat Harvey – CEO, Mamamia
- Nakkiah Lui – Writer, Actor, Director
- Naysla Edwards – Vice President Brand ANZ, American Express
- Olivia Molly Rogers – Model, Mental Health Advocate, Author, Podcaster, Artist
- Phoebe Sloane – Founder Auntie The Aunties, Senior Copywriter Clemenger BBDO
- Polly Blenkinship – Global Head of Brand Media, Audible
- Poppy Reid – Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer, Curious Media
- Sarah Keith – Managing Director, Active International Australia
- Sherilyn Shackell – Founder and Global CEO, The Marketing Academy
- Srishti Narayan – Chief Marketing Officer, Tourism Fiji
- Stephanie Perez-Israel – Regional Marketing Team Lead APJ, Monday.com
- Tessa Mansfield-Hung – Freelance Creative Producer
- Veena Sahajwalla – Director of Sustainable Materials Research and Technology, UNSW Sydney
- Xanthe Wells – VP Global Creative, Pinterest