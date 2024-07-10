Spotlight On Sponsors: Wallabies & Wallaroos Extend Major Deals

The Wallabies and Wallaroos have locked down two of their sponsors on extended deals ahead of a few big months of Rugby. Meanwhile, Manly’s inaugural women’s team are kicking major goals!

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

With a huge few weeks of sport ahead, it has been a surprisingly quiet time in the sports sponsorship world, but, nevertheless, B&T has you covered with all the news from the week that was!

Cadbury x Rugby Australia

Cadbury and Rugby Australia have announced that the brand is recommitting to its long-term partnership with Australia’s National Rugby Team, the Wallabies, extending their sponsorship as a principal partner through to 2030.

Initially starting in 2021 as a five-year agreement, this extension underscores Cadbury’s unwavering commitment to supporting Rugby in Australia. This announcement follows closely on the heels of Cadbury’s recent expansion of its sponsorship of the Wallaroos, further cementing its dedication to both men’s and women’s Rugby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wallabies (@wallabies)

Cadbury’s sponsorship of Australian sport not only represents a significant financial investment but also highlights its positive impact in encouraging and enabling participation in sport from grassroots to elite levels. Participation across Rugby has continually grown since 2022 in a positive trend for increasing engagement boosted by community and school-based initiatives.

In line with its advocacy campaign, the extension of the Wallabies sponsorship through to 2030 aligns perfectly with Cadbury’s commitment to fostering growth and development in Rugby. Additionally, Cadbury announced that it will provide $50,000 in equipment grants through its Cadbury Club of the Year Award program. The award recognises clubs that positively impact the community through Rugby and lead the way by creating welcoming, safe, and inclusive environments for their members and the wider community.

“We are incredibly excited to extend our partnership with Cadbury. Cadbury’s commitment during our partnership has been instrumental in the growth of Rugby in Australia. This extended commitment will allow us to continue to invest in all areas of the game, developing our programs, supporting our players, and inspiring the next generation of rugby talent. We look forward to achieving great things together,” said Phil Waugh, CEO of Rugby Australia.

Mercure x Manly Sea Eagles

Kicking off their inaugural NRLW season, the Manly Sea Eagles’ Harvey Norman NSW Women’s Premiership team has already kicked a major goal through a corporate partnership deal with the Mercure Manly Warringah Hotel in Brookvale.

As part of the deal, the Mercure brand will appear on the front right of the women’s playing shorts and on the team’s digital content through the Sea Eagles website and social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Eagles Women (@seaeagleswomen)

“Mercure Manly Warringah are proud to be the first women’s only partner for the Sea Eagles,’’ said general manager, of Mecure Manly Warringah Scott Bear. “We hope this partnership can raise the profile of women’s sport not only on the Northern Beaches but across Australia and provide support for the growth of the women’s game.

“It is an honour to have our name associated with such a great program and we look forward to years of support and success ahead”.

“The Mercure Manly Warringah is just a short stroll to our home ground at 4 Pines Park, making it an ideal destination for travelling Sea Eagles fans to attend our games,’’ said Manly CEO Tony Mestrov. “The pleasing aspect of this new deal with Mercure Manly Warringah is that our female players will have an opportunity to work in a range of roles/capacities across the Mercure network around NSW to coincide with the game’s ‘No Work, No Play’ policy”.

IHG Hotels x Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia (RA) has announced that IHG Hotels & Resorts has increased its investment in Australian Rugby for seasons 2024 and 2025. A partner with RA for over 22 years, IHG is now an official Major Partner of both the Wallabies and Wallaroos, elevating their overall support for the game.

The new partnership will increase the brand’s presence in stadiums across Australia, including signage, activations, and added benefits for IHG One Rewards Members. The IHG brand will also appear on the Wallabies and Wallaroos playing shorts and in domestic Test matches from the doubleheader on Saturday, 6 July, at Allianz Stadium.

“IHG Hotels & Resorts is exceptionally proud to now be a Major Partner of both the Wallaroos and Wallabies, building on our partnership with Australian Rugby that has spanned more than 20 years,” said Dean Jones, vice president of commercial – East Asia & Pacific (EAPAC), IHG Hotels & Resorts. “We are committed to powering diversity, equity and inclusion in everything we do, so we couldn’t be more excited to extend our active support for women’s sport through this new partnership”.

“We look forward to providing money-can’t buy Rugby experiences for our IHG One Rewards members, and you can be sure that the IHG team will be out in force alongside the Australian community to support our national teams’ success at every game”.

“The partnership with IHG is one of our longest standing with the Wallabies and Australian Rugby, and we’re pleased to expand that further into the Wallaroos program,” said Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh.

“Having our national teams supported off the field is pivotal to their performance on the field and the growth of this partnership is another important step for the Wallabies and Wallaroos.” IHG Hotels & Resorts is one of the world’s leading and largest hospitality companies, providing True Hospitality for Good in more than 6,300 destinations across 19 brands in over 100 countries. There are almost 100 open or pipeline properties in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, including well-loved brands such as InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, voco, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express. Over the past 22 years, IHG & Rugby Australia have forged a strong partnership. In 2024, this alliance has reached new heights with IHG becoming a proud Major Partner of the Wallabies & Wallaroos national teams”.

Like B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series? Check out our Sports Sponsorship Draft to help us determine the most iconic sport partnership of all time!